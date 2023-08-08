A Georgia State Patrol Trooper was transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Jackson County.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for an agency assist on Hwy. 129 North at J. T. Elrod Rd. on July 30.
Rescue and fire crews were able to get the Trooper out of the vehicle and prepared for transport to the hospital. The Arcade officer said the Trooper was alert, but had a visible injury to the forehead and forearm.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the Arcade PD included:
- suspicious incident on Swann Rd. where a woman believed a man may have been stalking her.
- agency assist on Etheridge Rd. where officers assisted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office after a wreck.
- agency assist and animal control-nuisance on Tanglewood Rd. where someone reported their neighbor’s dog was on their property.
- information on Athens Hwy. where someone turned in a pistol after finding the serial number had been filed down.
- welfare check on Azalea Dr. where officers attempted to check on someone, but they weren’t at the residence.
- agency assist on Damon Gause Bypass where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a wreck. One person was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a store manager reported a customer made an employee feel uncomfortable.
- suspicious incident on Sandy Lane Ct. where a man reported seeing people at an abandoned residence. They reportedly sped away in a vehicle after being confronted.
- agency assist on Grace Dr. where officers assisted the Jefferson Police Department on a warrant service call.
- agency assist on Rambler Inn Rd. where someone reported an altercation with a family member at a residence that was in the JCSO’s jurisdiction.
- agency assist on Old Farm Rd. where officers were called to assist with a possible robbery involving a handgun. the claim was unfounded.
