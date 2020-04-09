A man said a Dodge Ram truck and a trailer loaded with pallets — all valued at nearly $77,000 total — were recently stolen from a business on Maysville Rd.
The man said he arrived at the business around 6:30 a.m. on the date of the theft and waited for another driver to arrive. After the driver arrived, he stepped out to fuel the truck and noticed it was missing.
The man told police he did not know who might have stolen the truck.
Other incidents recently reported to the Commerce Police Department were:
•financial transaction card theft on North Elm St. where a woman reported illegal use of her credit card. The woman said she believes her sister took the card and made five ATM withdrawals totaling $436.14.
•suspicious incident on South Elm St. where a man reportedly made sexual comments to a store to a woman who handed him a job application. After being asked to leave the store, the man sat in his vehicle in the parking lot and stared at the woman.
•suspicious incident on Hospital Rd. where a couple said a vehicle has been stopping in the road behind their house and blowing the horn at their dogs. They said neighbors have complained of similar problems.
•theft by shoplifting on Homer Rd. where a brush cutter, trimmer and chainsaw, valued at a total of $527, were stolen from a business.
•transaction card fraud on Heritage Hills Dr. where a man said someone made $425 worth of charges against his bank account.
•theft by conversion on South Elm St. where a man reported that a $5,000 deposit on a vehicle was not returned after he decided not to purchase the vehicle.
•forgery on North Elm St. where a man attempted to pass a bad check for $2,800.
•recovered stolen vehicle on Twins Creek Dr. where after a truck was found abandoned. The vehicle was listed as stolen out of Hall County. The truck had extensive front-end damage consistent with driving through a metal cable, according to the incident report.
•theft by taking on Medical Center Dr. where 45 controlled substance tablets were reported stolen.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Spring St. where a woman said she left her wallet, which contained $2,500 from the sale of a vehicle, in the rental car of a man staying at her residence. She called the man, who said he would return in a few minutes. When he never returned and did not answer her calls, she contacted the police.
•theft by taking of a motor vehicle on Troy St. where a woman said her car was stolen out of her driveway.
•criminal damage to property on Homer St. where the gates to a storage unit were reported damaged. According to the incident report, it appeared as if a vehicle rammed the gates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.