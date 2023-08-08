A truck that was moving a home was recently involved in a wreck in Jefferson.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were on extra-duty, assisting with the moving of a house for a company on Aug. 2.
According to the sheriff’s office report, the truck was stopped at the intersection of Wayne Poultry Road and Holly Springs Road waiting to make a right turn onto Holly Springs Road.
“The driver stated that the brakes went out and the truck began to roll backwards,” the report indicates.
The driver steered the vehicle off the roadway to avoid colliding with the vehicles that were behind him. The trailer struck guide wires to a power pole, causing it to fall.
A towing company was called to move the tractor and house. The house was moved to the side of the road overnight.
Jackson EMC was called.
Other recent incidents reported by the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- civil matter on Poplar Rd. where two people had a dispute over a business deal agreement.
- criminal trespass on Steven B. Tangler Blvd. where a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot.
- animal complaint on Edgefield Dr. where a dog dug a hole under a fence and was found fighting another dog.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Ridge Mill Rd. where a man with a medical history was found deceased after having been sick.
- suspicious activity on Trace Ln. where a woman reported someone contacted her impersonating a pastor and asking for gift cards for people in need.
- agency assist on Commerce Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol after a vehicle ran off the roadway. A med unit was called to check on the driver.
- hit and run on Sheep Pasture Rd. where a woman reported another vehicle struck metal that she was hauling in the bed of her truck, causing the piece of metal to break the back window. A newborn child was in the backseat, but wasn’t injured.
- dispute on Blacks Creek Church Rd. where a father and daughter got into an argument.
- information on Ila Rd. where a juvenile made unsubstantiated claims of abuse. The juvenile’s boyfriend was also criminally trespassed from the girlfriend’s residence.
- suspicious activity on Ila Rd. where a woman thought she heard people walking around her house and possibly living in tents.
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported a customer behaved suspiciously, making odd comments about Jesus and her looking like the virgin Mary. He also made comments about the employee’s car.
- harassing communications on Groaning Rock Rd. where a man reported harassing communications from his ex-wife.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged by a piece of concrete.
- dispute on Old Ridge Rd. where someone reported a woman was causing disturbances.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 where officers approached two vehicles in a church parking lot. They had left one of the vehicles at the location, thinking it was safer than leaving it in a neighborhood.
- criminal trespass and dispute on Sheep Pasture Rd. where two men argued and one of them later claimed the other damaged a vehicle window.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee was notified by Gwinnett County police about finding store items inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.
- damage to property on Ila Rd. where a man reported a tow truck struck a golf cart. The cart sustained a dent.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an administrator at East Jackson Elementary School reported suspicious activity possibly involving a former student.
JEFFERSON
- possession of Schedule I drugs; warrant service; and expired registration on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop. Officers also found a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle, along with mushrooms.
- hit and run on I-85 where a man reported another vehicle struck his vehicle’s side mirror.
- hit and run on I-85 where a woman reported her vehicle was side-swiped by another.
- dispute on McCreery Rd. where there was a disagreement about a living arrangement.
- animal complaint on Birch Ct. where a woman and her juvenile daughters were walking their dogs when three other dogs approached them. They lost their two dogs, but one later returned to the residence. The juvenile hurt their ankle during the incident.
- theft by taking on Harden Terrace Cir. where a family reported a phone was stolen.
- simple assault-family violence on W. O. Smith Rd. where a man was arrested after approaching a family member while holding a knife and laughing. He had also reportedly threatened to kill the family member.
- civil matter on Windy Hill Rd. where a woman reported her landlord served her an eviction notice after suffering a medical emergency during which an ambulance was called.
- information on Jackson Pkwy. where someone in line for State Court fainted. A med unit was called.
- dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where two people argued about a glass door that was being installed.
- private property accident report on Winder Hwy. where a vehicle backed into another.
- aggravated assault-family violence and battery on W. O. Smith Rd. where a woman reported a man struck her, put his hands around her neck and tied a cord around her neck.
- dispute on Azalea Dr. where a woman reported her estranged husband had her personal documents and she received notice about fraudulent purchases.
- harassing communications on Links Blvd. where a woman reported receiving threatening text messages.
- suspicious activity on Indian River Dr. where a woman saw a male on her property via security camera.
- information on Double Bridges Rd. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend wouldn’t return her belongings.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a man said he blacked out while driving and his vehicle hit a wall, crossed over two lanes of traffic and crashed into a ditch.
- identity fraud on Galilee Church Rd. where a man reported an issue with payment for a job.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where three people walked a dog on the side of the road.
- suspicious activity on Azalea Dr. where someone reported a man was at a residence, holding a metal pipe. The man reportedly left in a vehicle with two other males. Security footage did not show a man at the residence.
- suicide threats on Hawthorne Dr. where a woman was taken to the hospital after she was found possibly unresponsive. She was responsive when officers arrived.
- agency assist on Katie Springs Ln. where officers checked on a man who contacted a crisis line.
- dispute on Hunter Rd. where a woman reported her husband stole a car battery and was driving without a license.
- dispute on Sugar Leaf Ln. where a woman was taken to the hospital after drinking and taking medication.
- aggravated assault on Rachel View Ct. where a woman reported a physical altercation with her father and his fiancee. She said the father grabbed her and pushed her and that his fiancee grabbed her by the neck and pulled her hair.
- battery and theft by taking on Rambler Inn Rd. where a man reportedly hit another man and took a chainsaw.
- information on Will Clark Rd. where a juvenile screamed after getting stung.
- battery-family violence on Hunter Rd. where a woman reported a man slapped her and put his hands around her neck.
- theft by taking on Toy Wright Rd. where a woman said her iPhone was stolen.
- harassing communications on Galilee Church Rd. where a woman reported people called/texted her multiple times.
- simple assault-family violence on Athens Hwy. where a woman said a family member grabbed her and pushed her against a wall. She said he also covered her face with his hand and pushed her head.
- information at the Traditions Clubhouse where a man wanted an officer to run the tag information on another man to see if he was someone who’d previously been arrested in Gwinnett County. Officers told the man they could not do that.
- welfare check on Windy Hill Rd. where officers checked on a juvenile who appeared fine.
- dispute on Indian River Dr. where multiple family members had a dispute about a dog.
- mental person on Ivey St. where a juvenile reported a family member took a drone away.
- civil matter on Geiger Rd. where a man wanted to Facetime his child, but said the child’s mother wouldn’t let them.
- agency assist and suicide threats on Katie Spring Ln. where a man was taken to the hospital after a possible suicide threat.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Cardinal Ridge where a man with a medical history was found deceased.
- theft by taking on Duncans Mill Ln. where a woman said her son took her vehicle without permission.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a woman said another vehicle merged into her lane and struck her vehicle, but the other driver didn’t stop.
- suspicious activity on South Hampton Cir. where a juvenile was transported to the hospital after a family member reported concerning behavior.
- juvenile issue on Skelton Rd. where someone reported a possible altercation between an adult and a juvenile. The juvenile had reportedly had an outburst in a vehicle and was kicking and thrashing inside the vehicle. The juvenile’s father reportedly removed him from the vehicle.
- civil matter on South Apple Valley Rd. where a man reported an issue with a company that offered to lay asphalt.
- simple battery-family violence on Holiday Cemetery Rd. where a man and woman argued and the man said the woman struck him, but officers saw no evidence of that.
- dispute on Athens Hwy. where brothers argued.
- suspicious activity on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman thought someone put a tracker on her car.
- criminal trespass on Hammond Rd. where a woman reported a man may have attempted to break into a shed.
- harassing communications on W. O. Smith Rd. where a woman reported threats by a man.
- welfare check on Geiger Rd. where officers attempted to check on a juvenile, but the child was with a family member.
- dispute on Rachel View Dr. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- information on Winder Hwy. where a woman on hospice died.
- information on Secretariat Ln. where a man reported someone fraudulently cashed a refund check.
- criminal damage to property-second degree on Hwy. 124 W where someone damaged a fence at a business and attempted to take items.
MAYSVILLE
- dispute and juvenile issue on Bob Mann Rd. where a juvenile had a dispute with family members.
- DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Harmony Church Rd (Gillsville) where a man was arrested after a overturned vehicle wreck. He was arrested following a field sobriety test.
- harassing communications on Diamond Hill Rd. where a woman reported a man harassed her and sent threatening messages.
- suspicious activity and motorist assist on Hickory Way where a vehicle was parked in the roadway after dropping off a friend. Officers led them to a gas station since they were almost out of gas.
- damage to a vehicle on Owens Rd. where a man reported another vehicle struck his side mirror.
- theft by taking on Golden Nugget Way where a man reported someone took tools and equipment from a shed.
- agency assist on Latty Ln. where a man was transported to the hospital for stomach problems.
- agency assist on Pinetree Cir. where a man was taken to the hospital after possibly overdosing on pain pills.
- unlawful activities on Edwin Reynolds Rd. where someone dumped trash.
- animal complaint on Light House Cir. where a woman reported a dog killed one of her chickens.
- theft by taking on Hillside Way where a woman reported someone took a security camera.
- possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of drug-related objects; warrant service; display of license plate; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 98 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop. Inside the vehicle, officers found glass pipes, a vile, a scale and plastic bags containing methamphetamine.
NICHOLSON
- criminal trespass on Broad St. where a man was arrested after refusing to leave a store.
- mental person on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman made several unfounded claims about a family member stealing something and seeing things that weren’t there.
- animal complaint on Kesler Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor’s dog killed a family member’s chicken.
- harassing communications on Z. Williams Rd. where a woman reported someone harassed her about a missing dog.
- information on Z. Williams Rd. where a woman called about a dog, but she didn’t make sense.
- suspicious activity on Staplers Bridge Rd. where a man slept in a vehicle due to a medical issue.
- private property accident report on Hwy. 441 where there was an accident in a parking lot.
- suspicious activity on Hawks Ct. where officers gave a man a ride home after his truck broke down.
- abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on New Kings Bridge Rd. where officers received a referral from Adult Protective Services about possible neglect.
NORTH JACKSON
- damage to property on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a tractor-trailer struck a low-hanging phone cable.
- dispute on Whites Bottom Rd. where two women had an argument and one of them reportedly grabbed a saw. The woman who grabbed the saw said she did so to protect herself. The other woman said she came at her with the saw.
- litter dumped on Brothers Rd. where someone dumped tires.
- information on Fairview Rd. where a woman reported missing mail.
- simple battery on Wayne Poultry Rd. where coworkers had a dispute and there were conflicting stories about a physical altercation.
- dispute and warrant service on Forest Lake Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after having an argument with a sibling.
- identity fraud on Martin Rd. where a woman said someone claiming to work for the Social Security Administration contacted her and asked for personal information.
- dispute on Nichols Rd. where a man and woman got into an argument and the woman wanted the man to leave the residence.
- agency assist on Fairview Rd. where a woman found a family member unresponsive, possibly from an overdose.
- damage to a vehicle on New Cut Rd. where a vehicle rear-ended another.
SOUTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity and criminal trespass on Old Savage Rd. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning after showing up at a residence where she had been evicted.
- information on Winford Smith Rd. where a man reported a woman was trying to cause problems by contacting a family member.
- missing person on Mason Dr. where a juvenile went missing after an argument with a family member, but was later found.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 330 where a man was taken to the hospital after wrecking a motorcycle. He said he swerved to avoid something that came into the roadway and drove into the wood line.
- agency assist on Williams Rd. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after a wreck.
- agency assist on Oak Grove Rd. where officers attempted to make contact with a possibly injured woman. A man had told Athens-Clarke County police that his wife was injured and needed assistance. The man, who had a warrant, fled with an infant in his arms.
- noise complaint on Timber Ridge Dr. where a man played loud music.
- civil matter on Oak Grove Rd. where a man reported his wife took their children and his belongings.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a woman’s vehicle was damaged after she struck a chainsaw in the roadway.
- suspicious activity on Lebanon Church Rd. where officers gave a man a courtesy ride after he was seen walking in the middle of the night.
- suspicious activity on Clarksboro Dr. where a woman thought someone had entered her vehicle.
- theft by taking on Crooked Creek Rd. where a woman reported a well pump was missing.
- theft by taking on Commerce Rd. where a theft was reported at a church.
WEST JACKSON
•simple battery/family violence on Antrim Glen Dr. where a woman said her ex-husband slapped her in the face during an argument about property. Her ex-husband said no physical altercation occurred, alleging she was intoxicated when he arrived and contacted law enforcement “to get him in trouble.” The woman reportedly had no marks on her face.
•welfare check on Ward Rd. where a woman feared for the safety of a man who told her over the phone he “could not take it anymore.” The man told a deputy he’d experienced a death in the family but did not want to hurt himself.
•forgery on Gold Crest Rd. where a woman said someone cashed a check from her and her husband’s bank account for $6,405 in Marietta. She said her husband’s signature was forged on the check. She also said approximately 100 checks were ordered and sent to a Columbus address.
•suspicious activity on New St. where a woman reported a loud banging on her front door. A deputy searched the property but found no one.
•damage to property and a vehicle where a single-vehicle accident, in which the vehicle overturned, sent one person to the hospital.
•death investigation (non-murder) on McNeal Rd. where a deputy was called to a residence for a possible drug overdose. The deputy reportedly found a woman deceased on the kitchen floor.
•information on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said she received messages from an unknown person regarding a relationship with a co-worker. She said the only other person who knew of this relationship was another co-worker who had threatened her with a knife at work.
•criminal interference with government property, loitering or prowling and disorderly conduct on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reportedly smeared fecal matter on a park restroom wall, removed parts of a toilet and removed a heater box. According to the incident report, the woman spoke incoherently, was covered with fecal matter and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. When a deputy asked her name, she reportedly ran into the woods and into the river, where she remained until removed by rescue personnel. The woman was treated and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•information on Stoneview Rd. where a man said he received a letter calling him “disgusting,” “despicable,” and a “sexual deviant” in reference to a Hulu documentary in which he appeared. The letter was sent from “A Hulu Watcher.” “Registered Sex Offender Predator” appeared on the letter envelope.
•missing person on Duck Rd. where a woman hadn’t seen her ex-boyfriend since the previous day and couldn’t reach him by phone. She said he suffers from a personality disorder and feared for his safety.
•agency assist on Fern Ct. where a woman said her son stole a bag. According to the incident report, her son later returned to the residence and returned the item.
•dispute on Boulder Crest where a juvenile reportedly became upset when his mother did style his hair the way he wanted.
•theft on Bald Eagle Trace where a woman said someone scammed her out of $30 when she ordered a blanket from a fraudulent website. Following the order, she said she grew suspicious, and the actual company with whom the woman believed she placed the order confirmed she’d been scammed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.