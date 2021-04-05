A Tucker man faces a charge of child molestation in connection with an incident at LaVaquita Flea Market, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson.
On Saturday, March 27, Jefferson Police Department officers were called to the flea market when a female juvenile reported an 18-year-old male had touched her inappropriately and without her consent.
After an interview at the police department Brayan Dominguez, 18, 93 Oak Court Rd., Tucker, was charged with child molestation.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•animal complaint on Pottersville Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported a neighbor’s dog attached her dog while she was out walking her dog.
•parking in violation of a posted sign at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a dispute over a “boot” on a tractor-trailer was reported.
•terroristic threats on Peachtree Rd., Jefferson.
•aggravated assault, battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal attempt and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies at Tabo’s Food Mart, Lee St., Jefferson, where a fight was reported in the parking lot involving a man and woman.
•theft by taking at the City of Jefferson lake, Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson, where a man reported his Dodge truck had been stolen while he was fishing with his wife.
•strongarm – aggravated assault – Domestic Violence Act (DVA) on Curry Crossing, Jefferson, where a woman advised her aunt had attempted to choke her.
•miscellaneous on Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his wife, whom he is in the process of divorcing, sprayed something white on the outside window of his home to cover up a camera, broke a piece of plywood off the back door, cut an internet cable and broke a lightbulb near the back door.
•found property on Magnolia Ave., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had left a trailer in his driveway. The complainant said later a man arrived with a second trailer and was taking two sets of tires and rims off of the trailer. The complainant stated the man told him the trailer would be gone a little later that day.
•operating a motor vehicle without registration or a valid license plate, driving while driver’s license is suspended and no insurance at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – drugs at On The Run, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a man was reportedly unsteady on his feet.
•information report on Danielsville St., Jefferson, where a fourth fire was reported at a residence. The complainant stated she and her son heard what appeared to be gunshots, heard someone scream “no Jessie no,” heard a big explosion and noticed an older model Ford Ranger truck with a loud exhaust drive by their residence in a hurry coming from the residence that was on fire.
•information report at the City of Jefferson lake, Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported her phone missing.
•death investigation on South Shores Dr., Jefferson.
•information report at South State Bank, Memorial Dr., Jefferson, where an employee reported finding a clear plastic baggie containing a leafy substance suspected to be marijuana in the foyer of the bank.
•verbal dispute on Red Bud Rd., Jefferson, between a woman and her husband.
•domestic dispute on Red Tail Rd., Jefferson, where a possible suicide attempt was reported.
•information report on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbor had been riding his dirt bike all day and all night causing a disturbance because of the excessive noise.
•assist motorist on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer had broken down.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 North off ramp, Jefferson, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•information report on Silver Bell Rd., Jefferson, where three juvenile females were seen walking down the road and opening mailboxes.
•accidental damage at LaVaquita Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported finding a small dent and white paint transfer located on the front passenger door of his truck that was parked at this location.
•striking an unattended vehicle at Jefferson Church, Mahaffey St., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone struck the rear bumper of her vehicle causing damage.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid on Winder Hwy. at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a two-vehicle accident was reported with the female driver of one of the vehicles walking away from the scene.
•information report at LaVaquita Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a vendor had accidentally discharged a firearm.
•criminal trespass at Wells Fargo, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a juvenile complaint was filed.
•lost/mislaid property at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a lost wallet was reported.
•theft by taking at QuikTrip, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where an employee reported a man snatched a bag containing five cartons of cigarettes from her hand and ran out of the store without paying.
•custody dispute at the Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, involving a man, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s ex-husband.
•miscellaneous on Peach Hill Cir., Jefferson, where a possible theft was reported. The complainant said he purchased a truck, but when he went to pick it up it was gone and when he asks about where the truck is at he never gets a straight answer.
•terroristic threats and acts at Jefferson Middle School, Dragon Dr., Jefferson, where the principal stated a teacher reported hearing a male juvenile make a threat stating “he was going to shoot up the school tomorrow.”
•aggravated assault – DVA on Jefferson Station Rd., Jefferson, where a fight between a woman and her son was reported.
•aggravated assault on Pine St., Jefferson, where a physical domestic dispute between a woman and her boyfriend was reported.
•harassment by telecommunications on Pine St., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving text messages from a number she does not know.
•wanted person located on Jett Roberts Rd. at Thomas Pkwy., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•civil matter on Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her husband, whom she is in the processing of divorcing, took her City of Jefferson water meter from her property.
•financial transaction card fraud on Wood Duck Pointe, Jefferson, where a man reported someone had used his business credit card to make over $2,652 in fraudulent charges.
•lost/mislaid property at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a man reported his wallet missing.
•unauthorized use of financial transaction card on Lakeshore Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported an unauthorized charge of over $259 on his credit card.
•information report on Callie Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving a call and an email from a man who claimed to have purchased a ring from her on Facebook Market Place.
•information report at Gringo’s Mexican Grill, Washington St., Jefferson, where a female employee was reportedly yelling and cursing inside the restaurant saying she had been shot. The female said she had smoked something earlier that cause her to have an out of body experience.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended at Southeast Corrections, Hill Top Dr., Jefferson.
