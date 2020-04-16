Twenty seven people were recently book on charges in Jackson County. Those arrested were:
JCSO
•Robert Douglas Watson, 34, 476 Ralph Garrison Rd., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine; cruelty to animals; drugs not original container; marijuana possession (less than one ounce); possession of a schedule four controlled substance; receipt, possession of transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or for first felony.
•Michael Del Larry Brant, 33 (no address given) — probation violation.
•Kevin Patrick Farley, 63, 886 Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce —simple assault, probation violation.
•Kimberly Dawn Harrington, 53, 2204 Raintree Way, Dalton — three counts of terroristic threats.
•Brittany Kay Motes, 29, 8901 Forrester Rd., Lula — probation violation.
•Jason Matthew Stancil, 45, 188 Ramblers Inn Rd., Jefferson — two counts of aggravated stalking.
•Brenna Alicia Davenport, 35, 130 Acadia Dr., Athens — terroristic threats and acts.
•Jennifer Nicole Fowler, 29, 357 Red Oak Dr., Maysville — driving with a suspended license, tag light violation.
•Dustin Trent Harkins, 28, 352 Heritage Avenue, Jefferson — two counts of probation violation.
•Daniel William Moses, 33, 141 Wood St., Commerce — identity theft fraud, theft by taking.
•Kayla Davis Wallace, 31, 1681 Hwy. 82, Jefferson — obstruction.
•Albert Jeron Wells, 19, 417 Magnolia Ave., Jefferson — battery, criminal damage to property.
•Lawrence Keith Flowers, 26 (no address listed) — loitering or prowling.
•Eric Kromah, 24 (no address listed) — obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Brian Kevin Powers, 45 (no address listed) — disorderly conduct.
•Anna Marie Revis, 25 (no address listed) — driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering a child under the influence of alcohol, open container violation.
ARCADE PD
•Carla Latrese Appleby, 40, 90 Martin Ln., Jefferson — reckless conduct.
COMMERCE PD
•Klint Allen Kesler, 28, 415 Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce — aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children, probation violation.
•Maria White Nicol, 74 (no address listed) — aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts.
•Angela Brooke Yarbrough, 27 (no address listed) — battery.
JEFFERSON PD
•Clinton Jermaine Bryant, 45, homeless — forgery.
•Evelyn Amber Gee, 31, 55 Brooklyn Chase, Jefferson — criminal trespass, simple battery.
•Christopher David Pittman, 44, 144 Fairlane Rd., Jefferson — simple battery.
•April Nicole Christopher, 34 (no address listed) — battery, cruelty to children.
GSP
•Enrique Muhammad Scarlett, 40 (no address listed) — criminal attempt theft by taking of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane, open container violation.
•Jovoy Jahier Wilson, 25 (no address listed) — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on roadways laned for traffic, notice of change of address or name violation.
•Eli Joshua Damon Hughes, 35 (no address listed) — held for another agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.