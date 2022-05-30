Two Gainesville men were recently arrested after authorities found over $91,000 worth of drugs during search warrants in Jackson and Hall counties.
Search warrants were executed on May 25 at 4605 Blue Iris Way, Oakwood; 178 Gold Creek Dr., Jefferson; 939 West Ridge Rd., Gainesville; and 714 Orchard Brook Dr., Gainesville.
Authorities found approximately 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 130 grams of crack cocaine, 100 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 18 pounds of marijuana. They also confiscated $205,000 of U.S. currency, along with two vehicles and two firearms, one of which was stolen. The approximate street value of the illegal drugs seized in this investigation was $91,850.
Dexter Cobb, 42, of Gainesville, Georgia and Chester Willis II, 31, of Gainesville, Georgia were arrested. Both Cobb and Willis II had federal arrest warrants for their arrests at the time of the execution of the search warrants. Cobb and Willis II were charged federally with Violations of Title 21, United States Code Sections 841(a)(1) and 846, which prohibit the distribution, possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
The investigation was handled by multiple agencies including: Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Atlanta Field Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.