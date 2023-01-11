Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies recently arrested a Jefferson man and Winder woman after finding a substantial amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl during a traffic stop.
Gerald Andrew Standridge, 74, of Jefferson, and Falon Phillips Carew, 37, of Winder, were arrested during the traffic stop.
Standridge and Carew have both been charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug-related objects. Carew faces additional charges of driving while license is suspended, failure to maintain lane and failure to dim headlights.
