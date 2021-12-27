Two Gainesville residents were recently arrested after multiple thefts were reported in Pendergrass.
Early on Dec. 23, someone entered the Walnut Grove subdivision in Pendergrass and stole lumber and construction supplies. Lt. Keith Lyons — with the assistance Investigator Robert Frisbie of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Department of Community Supervision (DCS) — were able to identify one of the suspects and multiple warrants were taken out for his arrest, along with a search warrant.
On the morning of December 24, Chief John Briscoe and Lt. Lyons, with the assistance of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jeremy Prickett and Deputy Christopher Barber, executed a search warrant at an address located in Gainesville. The items stolen from the Pendergrass construction site were recovered as well as items that had been reported stolen by the Gainesville Police Department and Braselton Police Department.
Christian Blake Dunwoodie, 25, and Destiny Michelle Rash, 25, both of Gainesville, were taken into custody as a result of the stolen items located in the residence during the execution of the search warrant. Charges in both Jackson County and Hall County are pending.
