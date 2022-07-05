Two people were recently arrested following a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to stop the man and woman in a vehicle on Hwy. 15, but the driver fled. During the pursuit, the driver reached speeds up to 80-90 miles-per-hour, was all over the roadway and passed vehicles illegally. At one point, the driver nearly struck a deputy's patrol car head-on at 80-mph. The deputy was forced off the roadway.
The driver ultimately made a hard right turn onto Cypress Pl. and drove into a yard. The male driver and female passenger were both arrested.
Deputies later found a glass pipe in the vehicle.
A dog that had been in the vehicle escaped.
Man strikes another with metal pipe
A man was recently taken to the hospital after another man struck him in the head with a metal pipe during an encounter in Nicholson.
Deputies with the JCSO were called for the aggravated assault report on Memorial Dr.
The alleged victim told deputies that he had previously asked the suspect not to return to the residence. But the suspect reportedly returned and was able to enter the residence.
He allegedly struck the victim with a metal pipe and the two continued fighting until the victim could get the pipe away.
The victim's head was reportedly bleeding above his eye. The wound was about an inch long and appeared open to the skull.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- welfare check on Hwy. 334 where a man was taken to the hospital after someone reported he was lying in a ditch.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took shirts from a store.
- dispute on B. Wilson Rd. where two people argued and one of them used a racial slur. One person was given a criminal trespass warning from the property.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took five pairs of sunglasses valued at over $900.
- criminal trespass on Dry Pond Rd. where a man reported a man had walked through a garage area and came into the backyard.
- suspicious activity on Dry Pond Rd. where deputies made contact with a man who was walking on the road.
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a rental truck was seen in a parking lot in the middle of the night.
- suspicious activity on B. Wilson Rd. where deputies made contact with people who were on a piece of property.
- civil matter on B. Wilson Rd. where someone reported repairs were not made on a vehicle. It was ultimately towed.
- suspicious activity on Glenn Fuller Cir. where a man said someone knocked on his door.
- suspicious activity on Hoods Mill Rd. where two cars were parked and the drivers said they were skateboarding.
- warrant service on Hwy. 334 where a woman was arrested for a warrant. Deputies had approached the woman and a man who were riding bicycles in an area where there had been recent thefts reported.
- criminal trespass on B. Wilson Rd. where a woman was arrested after returning to a property where she'd been criminally trespassed from.
- lost/found item on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone found prescription medication.
- information on Smith Overhead Bridge Rd. where someone dumped trash on the side of the road.
- hit and run on I-85 where a woman said a tractor-trailer came into her lane and struck her vehicle.
- welfare check on B. Wilson Rd. where deputies checked on a man who was OK.
- dispute on Old Hoods Mill Rd. where a man reported family members were causing issues.
- animal complaint on Cabin Creek Rd. where a woman reported a stray dog bit her dog.
JEFFERSON
- burglary-second degree and alarm on Elrod Rd. where a man broke into the St. Catherine's Catholic Mission Church, but nothing was disturbed or missing. He left when the deputy arrived.
- lost/found item on Hwy. 82 N where a deputy found a wallet.
- welfare check on Harden Terrace Cir. where someone reported hearing a child scream then hearing a man say "shut up." A woman at the residence said her neighbors were harassing her by calling the police.
- suspicious activity on Cabin Creek Rd. where someone reported people were on a Nicholson Water Authority property.
- welfare check on Athens Hwy. where deputies checked on a juvenile who appeared OK.
- criminal damage to property (second degree) on Rachel View Ct. where a woman said a man burned some of her property. He was ultimately arrested.
- information on Bill Wright Rd. where someone reported a woman jumped out in front of a vehicle. The woman said she was looking for a ride and was trying to flag down someone.
- noise complaint on Birch Ct. where someone reported hearing a loud noise.
- harassing communications on Waterworks Rd. where a woman said another woman harassed her and said she would drive by her house to make sure someone wasn't there.
- information on I-85 where a vehicle rear-ended another.
- welfare check on Brockton Loop where a man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after he was found unconscious.
- suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man reported seeing juveniles in a vehicle and they sped off when confronted.
- simple battery and theft by taking on Psalms Dr. where a man and woman had a dispute over money and the man reportedly pushed the woman and got in her face.
- driving while license is suspended and speeding on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- juvenile issue on Hog Mountain Rd. where a juvenile was seen on the side of the roadway and later returned to her parent.
- identity fraud on Redstone Rd. where a woman reported someone opened a bank account in her son's name.
- identity fraud on Winder Hwy. where a man reported unauthorized charges on his bank account.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Potter House Rd. where a man was found deceased.
- criminal trespass on Hunter Rd. where a woman reported a man was at her residence, but he wasn't supposed to be on her property.
- threats on Toy Wright Rd. where an employee made vague threats.
- information on Jefferson River Rd. where two people had a verbal argument.
- information on Winder Hwy. where a man reported a woman blackmailed him for money.
- suspicious activity on Finch Way where a woman reported receiving traffic violations in association with a stolen tag.
- theft by taking on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where a man reported a four-wheeler was taken.
- juvenile issue on Hog Mountain Rd. where a juvenile was returned to a family member after she was seen walking on the side of the road.
- suspicious activity on Hawthorne Dr. where someone reported a man had been walking around in the area.
- stalking on Jackson Pkwy. where a man reported his ex-wife followed him.
- warrant service on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a domestic dispute call.
- theft of lost/mislaid property on Psalms Dr. where a woman reported she lost an envelop containing personal information and later noticed charges on her debit card.
- lost/found item on Gordon St. where someone found a driver's license.
- driving without a license and no helmet on Hwy. 124 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Hawthorne Dr. where a woman reported a man walked on her property.
- criminal trespass on Commerce Rd. where a man and woman were arrested after they were found passed out in a vehicle on a property where they didn't have permission to be. Deputies also found a glass pipe, syringes and a white substance in the vehicle.
- information on Curtis H. Spence Dr. where a woman reported concerns about her husband.
- burglary on Commerce Rd. where a man reported someone entered a vehicle, kicked in the door of a trailer and took two tool bags.
- suspicious activity on Hoschton St. where a woman thought someone tampered with her vehicle.
- information on Brockton Rd. where a man reported his wife missing, but she had left the residence intentionally and didn't want her location known.
- agency assist on Magnolia Ave. where deputies assisted in arresting a man. He pulled away from officers, but was ultimately detained.
- insurance violation on Lee St. where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- civil matter on Hwy. 124 W where a man said his ex-wife took a camper.
- lost/found item on Storey Ln. where someone reported a lost vehicle registration tag.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Maysville Rd. where someone reported a vehicle was left in their driveway.
- theft by taking on Hoke St. where a man reported his "Poop free zone" signs were taken. The man had placed the signs due to issues with neighbors allowing their dogs to use the restroom in his yard.
- dispute on Old Miller Rd. where two people had a verbal argument and one of them held a brick, saying they were just moving it out of the driveway.
- civil matter on Newton St. where a man reported an issue with a boat purchase.
- theft by taking on Hale Rd. where equipment, vehicle parks and audio speakers were reported stolen.
NICHOLSON
- information on Hwy. 441 where someone reported damage to a vehicle after they struck a ladder that had fallen off a vehicle.
- criminal trespass on Old Kings Bridge Rd. where a man said his ex-wife entered his residence during a custody exchange.
- DUI-alcohol on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled alcohol on the man and he was arrested after refusing field sobriety and breath tests.
- civil matter on Little Valley Church Rd. where deputies stood by while a man retrieved belongings.
- theft by taking on Thaxton Rd. where a golf cart and utility trailer were reported stolen.
- dispute on Little Valley Church Rd. where siblings had a verbal argument.
- warrant service; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and registration violation on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- battery and cruelty to children (third degree) on Hunt Club Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly hitting and kicking a woman. Juveniles heard the incident.
- possible overdose on Blackthorne Rd. where a woman said a man told her he took two bottles of pills. He left the residence before deputies arrived.
- agency assist on Cabin Creek Dr. where a woman reported threatened to kill herself and threw items around the house.
- animal complaint on Steeplechase Rd. where someone reported their neighbors dog continues to get loose and chase their cats.
- suspicious activity on Little Valley Church where a woman said a man was in her trash can.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where someone wrecked a vehicle into two traffic signs.
- dispute on Little Valley Church Rd. where two people argued and one of them accused the other of pushing a grill into someone.
NORTH JACKSON
- theft by shoplifting and obstruction of officers on Holly Springs Rd. where a man was arrested after taking two bottles of Coca-Cola and three bottles of water from a store. He also reportedly talked out of his head and told deputies he was a sovereign citizen and that the officers were running a police state and were there to kill him. The man reportedly resisted arrested and was tased. He was ultimately detained.
- information on Fuller Rd. where someone reported a juvenile was receiving text messages from an older male.
- suspicious activity on Oak Crest Ln. where someone reported people were in a yard around a truck.
- agency assist on Belmont Oaks Dr. where a med unit checked on a man who was seen wandering around.
- agency assist on Hwy. 60 where a woman was taken to the hospital after having a seizure.
- dispute on Sosbee Rd. where two people had an argument.
- financial transaction card fraud on Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman reported unauthorized card transactions.
- civil matter on Old State Rd. where a man said a woman took a box truck they had rented.
- suspicious activity on Main St. where a man took a nap in a vehicle.
- criminal trespass on Wayne Poultry Rd. where someone reported a man was on a property after having been trespassed from it.
- dispute on Valentine Industrial Pkwy. where coworkers argued.
SOUTH JACKSON
- simple battery-family violence on Williams Rd. where juvenile siblings argued and the incident reportedly turned physical. One of them reportedly hit a family member with a door after breaking it off the hinges. There were conflicting stories about the physical part of the incident.
- juvenile issue on Williams Rd. where a juvenile reportedly scratched a sibling.
- lost/found item on Hwy. 441 where someone found cards and personal belongings.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where someone reported people were parked in a van, possibly using illegal substances. The passengers said they pulled over because one of them was sick.
- civil matter on Hwy. 441 where a man reported his girlfriend took his vehicle without permission.
- civil matter on Lake Carolyn Rd. where a woman reported issues when trying to retrieve belongings.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 330 where a vehicle rolled into another.
- suspicious activity on Commerce Rd. where a woman said another woman sat down in her driveway and smoked something. The woman reportedly cursed at her when confronted.
- warrant service on Hwy. 129 where deputies retrieved a woman who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
- financial transaction card fraud on Clarksboro Dr. where a man reported a text scam.
WEST JACKSON
•incident on Crest Club Dr. residence where a woman said a man, who she believed worked for an internet provider, became irate with her and then made death threats to her husband during phone conversations related to their internet service.
•agency assist on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman with dementia was reportedly combative. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, according to an incident report.
•criminal trespass on Pocket Rd. where a woman reported that a female who has been barred from her property returned to her residence.
•agency assist on I-85 to an accident with possible deaths.
•fraud on Prestwick Dr. where a woman said $4,700 was withdrawn from her account after she spoke with a man she believed to be an employee of PayPal. During the conversation, she provided the last four digits of her social security and her bank account number. The woman said she was also asked to type several numbers on her phone, which she believes allowed the man to access her phone and download an app to access her bank account.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man said an adult male on a four-wheeler came onto his property. He said the male drives the four-wheeler in the roadway everyday and has also been on property next to his home.
•violation of a court order on Fern Ct. where a woman said her ex-husband continues to come to her house and asks to see their children.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a man said his intoxicated son was yelling and cursing at him.
•theft on William Freeman Rd. where a man reported a firearm missing from his vehicle.
•dispute on Montvale Dr. where a woman said she and her husband got into an argument, which led to an argument between her husband and her father.
