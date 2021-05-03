Two people have been charged with aggravated assault after a reported shooting in Commerce.
Quintin Lovelace and Adrian Jones have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident. The two were booked into the Jackson County Jail.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called April 27 to the Woodbine St. area for a report of a dispute.
“Before arriving on the scene, officers were advised that an individual had been shot,” the CPD said in a news release. “Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.”
Officers learned the alleged shooters left the area in a Ford Mustang and a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the vehicle and followed it into Clarke County. The JCSO and Athens-Clarke County Police Department stopped the vehicle and Lovelace and Jones were taken into custody without incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
