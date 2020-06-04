Commerce police recently arrested two people for trafficking methamphetamine.
Tiffany Renae Kirby, 30, 248 Jones Town Rd., Chesnee, S.C. was booked on trafficking methamphetamine charges as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm during a felony.
Jeffrey Lee Walker, 55, 185 Smith St., Forest City, N.C. was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, along with charges of failure to maintain lane and possession of firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit a crime.
Others recently arrested in Jackson County were:
JCSO
•Rasheed Jibril Abdus-Salaam, 46, 3880 Fieldgreen Ct., Gainesville — possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, loitering or prowling.
•Daniel Ausburn Birchfield, 56, 518 Kathy Rd., Rabun Gap — possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, loitering or prowling.
•Jonathon Earl Coggins, 35, 4031 Glen Ridge, Gainesville —three counts of probation violation.
•Hollie Michelle Evans, 43, 119 Maphurst Ln., Bluff City, Tenn. — held for another agency.
•Jeffery Lanier Malcolm, 48, 148 Skating Rink Rd., Toccoa — probation violation.
•Antwan Lamont Rivers, 30, 605 Spencer St., Atlanta — three counts of shoplifting.
•Austin Lee Scarbrough, 23, 5613 Latty Road, Lula — possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime; receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon; operation of a vehicle without a current license plate; driving with a suspended license.
•Christopher James Thomason, 42, no address — probation violation.
•Timothy Alan Trammell, 24, 2912 Commerce Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
•Matthew Ray Williams, 33, 2406 Candler Rd., Gainesville — possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, loitering or prowling.
•Melissa Ann Williams, 56, 188 Moore Rd., Athens — battery and criminal trespass.
•Shantel Lynn Bryne, 37, 2850 Jot ‘Em Down Rd., Danielsville — public drunkenness.
•Shaquez Kapree Campbell, 20, 338 Wesley Park Dr., Jonesboro — driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving with a suspended license.
•Victor Jhovany Cruz, 41, 1649 Elm Ridgeway, Stone Mountain — driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Kanies Myshon Jackson Geer, 19, 154 Green Tree Rd., Anderson, S.C. — possession of marijuana, maximum limits (93 mph in a 70 mph zone).
•Eric Lee McDowney, 27, 208 Upshur St. NW, Washington, D.C. — reckless driving, speeding (121 mph in 70-mph zone).
•Christopher Stephen Morrison, 36, 300 Nancy St., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Kevon DQuarious Neal, 18, 319 Dogwood St., Anderson, S.C. — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Lunesta), drugs in original container violation.
•Isidoro Nunez-Linares, 38, 260 Pine Ridge Place, Nicholson — obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Margaret Elaine Porter, 46, no address — harassing phone calls.
•Pedro Diaz Reyes, 53, 3250 North California, Chicago, Ill. — driving under the influence, driving on roadways laned for traffic.
•Mariela Velazquez-Camacho, 32, 25 Moss Creek Rd., Winterville — driving without a license.
•Anthony Andrew Buice, 54, 154 Highland Way, Maysville — theft by taking.
•Patrick Lyle Oilver, 34, 662 Bentknee Rd., Keysville — theft by taking.
•Louis Edward Stiles, 20, 767 Brewer Rd., Lula — driving with a suspended license, no license plate displayed, held for another agency.
•Rickeda Charda Taylor, 30, 2020 Powers Ferry Rd., Atlanta — six counts of identify fraud.
•Tony Aubrey Norris, 50, 110 Hickory Trail, Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol, obedience to traffic-control device violation, obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Sean Thomas Reeseman, 30, 1198 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce – battery, simple battery.
•Scotty Lee Wilson, 34, 117 Greenhill Ct., Maysville — theft of lost or mislaid property.
ARCADE PD
•Nathan Thomas Lee, 22, 269 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine, driving unsafely or with an improperly equipped vehicle, driving without a license.
BRASELTON PD
•James Matthew Grizzle, 35, 5042 Latty Rd., Lula — possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, loitering or prowling, probation violation.
•Stephen Damien Hamel, 30, 197 Bellview St., Winder — possession of marijuana, loitering or prowling, held for another agency.
•Otha Lavon Rucker, 35, 589 Haven Crest Ct., Suwanee – possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering or prowling.
COMMERCE PD
•Kathy Ann Reece, 40, 46 Massy St., Commerce — public drunkenness.
•Spencer John St. Claire, 30, 141 Ivey St., Commerce — battery, cruelty to children.
GSP
•Romah Hien, 21, 3231 Shamrock Dr. Apt. G, Charlotte, N.C. — driving under the influence, open container, speeding in excess of maximum limits (94 mph in a 70 mph zone), use of license plate for purpose of concealing or misrepresenting.
•Markirus Deshun Collins, 31, 299 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — driving without a license, safety belt violation.
•Autumn Marie Hardigree, 22, 945 Gainesville Hwy., Winder – driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on roadways laned for traffic, basic rules violation, license exhibited on demand violation.
•Bryant Deandre Hughes, 26, 740 Pecan Wood Ct., Fairburn — driving with a suspended license, texting and driving.
•Majestro Eugene Imes, 44, 117 1/2 Whitehead Rd., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving with a suspended license.
•Jim Van Ngo, 34, 1701 Washington St., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol, headlight violation.
•Kenneth Bernard White, 55, 120 Hillside St., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on roadways laned for traffic.
MAYSVILLLE PD
•Allen Ray Lineberry Jr., 31, 390 Sims St., Maysville — criminal trespass.
JEFFERSON PD
•Kenneth Arlin Herrin III, 51, 967 Lynn Ave., Jefferson — simple battery, maintaining a disorderly house.
•Justin James Ludwig, 35, 501 Connor Ross Rd., Townsville, S.C. — driving with a suspended license, speeding, reckless driving.
•Amanda Jean Stringer, 40, 967 Lynne Ave., Jefferson — maintaining a disorderly house, violation of a family violence order.
