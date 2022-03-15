Two children were taken to Egleston after a golf cart wreck in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department was called for the accident on March 7 on Village Dr. after a driver lost control of the golf cart on wet roads and the vehicle turned over.
A 3-year-old female and 3-year-old male were taken to Egleston for suspected minor or visible injuries. A 9-year-old female and a 31-year-old man also had suspected minor/visible injuries. The man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
A 32-year-old female in the vehicle had a possible injury or complaint.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- wreck with an injury on Lee St. where a vehicle rear-ended another, causing extensive damage to one vehicle and moderate damage to another. A 3-year-old male was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for further evaluation for a possible injury. A 59-year-old woman also had a possible injury.
- wreck with three injuries on I-85 N where a vehicle crashed into another after a tractor-trailer merged into one of their lanes. Three people were listed as having minor injures while an elderly person was checked for a possible injury.
- theft by deception on Porter Place where a woman reported issues with a rental house transaction.
- disorderly conduct on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after he was reported for walking in front of vehicles. He was also reportedly aggressive towards his ex-girlfriend and her mother. The man also reportedly ignored the officer's commands to come speak with them and walked away from the officer.
- no insurance; driving while license is suspended or revoked; possession of marijuana; and possession of an open container on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle, along with multiple open bottles of alcohol.
- burglary on Nelson Dr. where a woman said she returned home from the hospital and found the front door to the residence was open. She reported several items were taken, including her debit card, cash and a window screen.
- lost/mislaid property on Dry Pond Rd. where a man reported he lost his phone.
- possession of marijuana; driving while unlicensed; and speeding on Old Pendergrass Rd. where two people were cited for marijuana during a traffic stop. The driver was also cited for speeding and driving without a license.
- interference with custody on Hwy. 129 where a man reported his ex-wife violated a custody court order.
- civil matter on Washington St. where a woman reported she tried to cash her final paycheck, but there were insufficient funds in the account. She also reported she hadn't been paid her correct hourly rate.
- hit and run on Panther Dr. where a teenager noticed his car had been hit.
- interference with custody on Church St. where a teenager was upset about the way his girlfriend's parents treated her after she was caught skipping school with him. The girlfriend's stepmother said the boyfriend had threatened her.
- simple battery on Gordon St. where a woman was arrested after she reportedly forced her way into a residence and hit a woman. Another female was also struck and a male was pushed during the altercation. The suspect also reportedly grabbed a knife and yelled for the woman to come outside.
