Two men were recently cited following a road rage incident in the City of Commerce.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the disorderly conduct incident on Hwy. 59 at Hwy. 15.
The complainant said another driver had been traveling aggressively, passed him and brake-checked him. He said he approached the other driver while holding a bat and the other driver pointed a pistol at him and threatened to shoot him.
But when officers stopped the other driver, he had a different story. The other driver said he had passed the complainant's vehicle and the complainant tail-gated him. He said the complainant approached his vehicle while holding a bat and tapped on his window and asked him to get out and fight. He told officers he then held up his pistol and said "you can try." He denied pointing the pistol at the man.
Both drivers were cited for disorderly conduct.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the CPD included:
- warrant executed on Baugh St. where a woman was arrested for a warrant during a report of another crime.
- damage to property on North Elm St. where a bank's wall and window were damaged by a vehicle that accelerated out of a drive-thru line.
- no insurance on North Broad St. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- criminal damage to property on Ila Rd. where damage was reported in a car wash bay.
- possession of a controlled substance/marijuana; possession of drug-related objects; obstruction of law enforcement officers; and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Maysville Rd. where a woman was arrested after someone reported she'd fallen asleep at a gas pump. The woman reportedly attempted to swallow an unknown substance in a baggie during the incident. She also reportedly resisted arrest. Officers later found a pipe and heroin, in addition to other drug-related items (spoons, straws and a syringe). The woman was checked by a med unit before being taken to jail.
- criminal trespass on North Elm St. where a man was arrested after showing up at a place he'd been criminally trespassed from. The man said he was there to charge his phone.
- warrant executed on Jefferson St.
- financial transaction card fraud on Baugh St. where a man reported fraudulent activity on his EBT account.
- lost/mislaid property on Ila Rd. where someone found a wallet with a white crystallized substance at a store.
- disorderly conduct on Scott St. where two women got into a fight while one of them was trying to retrieve their belongings.
- terroristic threats and acts on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where an employee reportedly threatened to shoot a supervisor and everyone in the building. The employee's access badge was revoked.
- abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a vehicle was towed after it was left in the roadway.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; laying drag or reckless conduct with an automobile; and failure to maintain lane on Ila Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop after laying drag.
- theft by shoplifting on Ila Rd. where a store employee was cited after reportedly taking beer with paying and drinking it from a coffee cup at work. He was also given a criminal trespass warning.
- failure to maintain lane; open container of alcohol; and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol on Scott St. where a man was arrested. No additional information was provided.
