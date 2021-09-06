Two Commerce businesses were recently burglarized.
On Sunday, August 29, around 7:45 a.m. Commerce Police Department officers responded to Tractor Supply on Homer Rd. where two employees who arrived to open the store found the glass broken on the side door that leads to a storage lot.
Camera footage showed a person breaking the glass around 1:05 a.m. and jumping into the building. The person could be seen throwing what appeared to a grass trimmer/weed eater out the door and running to another section of the store, grabbing two unknown items, before jumping back through the broken glass of the door and exiting.
On Tuesday, August 31, around 1:40 a.m. a Commerce PD officer found the left front door of the Dollar General on B. Wilson Rd. broken and the right door was open.
Officers cleared the building and found the glass door on the cigarette case broken with glass all over the floor.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•public indecency at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a female employee at the Godfather’s Pizza/Subway inside the store reported a male customer exposed his genitals in front of her.
•battery at Commerce Middle School, Jefferson Rd., Commerce, where a female student slammed a male student into a weight set causing the male to burst his lip and chip his front two teeth.
•lost/mislaid property at Auto Gallery Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported a lost license plate.
•domestic dispute between two females at a Cedar Dr., Commerce, residence.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children at a Wood St., Commerce, residence, where a physical domestic dispute between a husband and wife was reported.
•forgery at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man had attempted to pass fraudulent $100 bills.
•damage to property at Heritage Hills Apartments, Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce, where a tenant reported extensive water damage to her residence caused by water leaking from the unit above hers.
•criminal trespass on Baxter Rd., Commerce, where a man reported someone had attempted to steal his Honda four-wheeler by hot wiring it.
•theft by taking at Ollie’s Distribution Center, Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd., Commerce, where a female employee reported someone stole $70 from her lunch bag.
•domestic dispute between a brother and sister at a Piedmont St., Commerce, residence.
•battery at a Crossing Place, Commerce, residence, where a man reported his father had struck him on both sides of his face.
•theft by taking at a Baxter Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his Kawasaki All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) had been stolen.
•simple assault – FVA at a Hannah Way, Commerce, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•information report at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported someone used her debit card and made a fraudulent $35 charge.
•criminal trespass and battery – FVA at a Pine Ave., Commerce, residence, where a dispute between a woman and man was reported.
