Commerce police executed a search warrant on Baugh St. last week and arrested two people on multiple drug charges.
John Corey Gordon, 40, 122 Baugh St., Commerce, was booked for possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (alphrazolam); possession and use of drug-related objects; drugs not in original container; receipt, possession or transport of a fire arm by a convicted felon or first felony; and probation violation.
Jessica Lynn Latty, 31, 122 Baugh St., Commerce, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, interference with government property, obstruction of law enforcement officers and probation violation.
Others recently arrested in Jackson County were:
JCSO
•James Jackwell Evans, 50, 5414 Hubert Stephens Rd., Murrayville — probation violation, held for another county.
•Nathaniel Scott Griffin, 35, 224 Haskin Martin Rd., Jefferson — violation of family violence order, probation violation.
•Sheena Marie McGonigle, 34, 349 McGennis Chandler Rd., Commerce — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime.
•Jennifer Heather Mercer, 36, 255 Gilbert Rd. Jefferson — theft by taking stolen property, theft by taking.
•Cody James Prather, 28, 63 Laura Lane, Commerce — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit a crime, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Benjamin Curtis Rainwater, 36, 1208 Lilburn Rd., Winder — drug court incarceration.
•Ryan Lamar Smith, 42, 85 Willow St., Commerce — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone), drugs not in original container, probation violation.
•Tyler Hayes Winchell, 22, 83 Hammond Rd., Jefferson — theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking.
•Nicholas Brandon Ford Sr., 40, 2617 Commander Dr., Gainesville — driving with a suspended license, driving without license, no insurance, operation of a vehicle on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate, removing or affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal, brake light and signal devise violation.
•Michael James Lamberg, 38, 343 Lanier Rd., Pendergrass — held for another agency.
•Carrie Paige McIntosh, 28, 260 Hillcrest Dr., Toccoa – probation violation.
•Ryan Thomas Porter, 21, 134 Riverview Dr., Suwanee – manufacturing, sale and distribution of a false identification document.
•Michael James Waller, 48, 8383 Hwy. 124, Braselton — giving a false name and date of birth.
ARCADE PD
•Tommy Ray Phillips, 54, 420 Melvin Phillips Rd., Jefferson — battery.
BRASELTON PD
•Brandon Lee Starr, 34, 196 Hasell St. Charleston, S.C. — giving false name or date of birth, theft by taking.
COMMERCE PD
•Michael Jeffrey Randall, 38, 119 Zays Lane, Commerce – possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Joseph Scott Smith, 55, 244 Old Busha Rd., Carnesville — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container.
•James Roert Tingle, 40, 290 Crestwood Cir., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
•Kameron Lenier Russell, 27, 4129 Talbot Way, Norcross – failure to appear.
•Charles Edward Stone, 41, 71 Winding Vine Ln., Nicholson — driving under the influence of alcohol, hands-free violation, improper U-turn.
JEFFERSON PD
•Matthew Brett Freeman, 32, 2264 Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson — criminal damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Ali Abbassi, 68, 840 Nelson Dr., Jefferson — driving under the influence, disobeying a traffic control device.
GSP
•Luis Adrian Mercado Torres, 23, 4515 Turning Leaf Dr., Gillsville – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, marijuana possession (less than one ounce), maximum speed limits (72 mph in a 55 mph), driving without a license.
•Jose Miguel Roman Echevarria, 21, 42 Stallworth St., Gainesville — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Laura Jane Simmons, 34, 171 Blackjack Oak Dr., Jefferson — driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane.
