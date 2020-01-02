A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy recently rushed to a residence on County Farm Rd. where two firemen were attacked by a man they were called to assist.
The man reportedly fell down at his residence and suffered a seizure. When emergency personnel arrived, he attacked two men, causing one to bleed.
The first fireman to respond said the man was possibly unconscious when he entered the room, but then woke up and crawled towards him. The man stood up and tried to grab the fireman by his throat. The fireman escaped his grasp but the man scratched him approximately 10 times across his face.
The second fireman tried to calm the man down, but the man grabbed him by the throat. The fireman broke free and placed the man on the ground.
The man was strapped on a stretcher and taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•a woman on Double Bridges Rd. reported her tablet stolen.
•a man on Ebenezer Church Rd. complained about his youngest son being disrespectful towards his wife and instigating a fight with his oldest son.
•a woman on Jefferson River Rd. complained about a man trying to swindle her elderly mother out of money by claiming he was there to fix the water. The woman said her mother has dementia. Another daughter said the man had done work around the residence before, but she described the work as “shoddy at best.” The man was criminally trespassed.
•physical dispute between brothers on Raven Ridge after both had antagonized the other through text messages throughout the day. One brother grabbed a gun during the scuffle but did not point it at the other.
•an accounting employee at Jackson EMC reported five returned fraudulent checks. Three checks were forged for over $2,200 but another was for over $4,400.
•a woman on Fairlane Dr. reported her ex-husband punishing their child by hitting him in the legs with a belt. The woman said a condition of their divorce bans corporal punishment and the child is reportedly in therapy because of how the father punishes him. The child was on an ice pack when speaking to deputies and claimed it hurt to sit down.
•dispute between an estranged couple on Meadow Ln. over a shooting incident which occurred the night before at the wife’s residence.
•a woman said debris from a tractor trailer damaged her sunroof on I-85.
•dispute between sisters on Gilbert Rd. over one of the sister's bringing a lot of beer to their residence.
•dispute between an ex-husband and ex-wife over the ex-husband foreclosing their residence. The ex-wife was intoxicated and wanted deputies to make the ex-husband leave and told them they had to do what she said because she called 911.
•dispute between a brother and sister over firewood on Rambler Inn Rd.
•vehicle accident with a mailbox on Rock Forge Rd.
•a deputy caught two people trespassing at an abandoned subdivision on Hog Mountain Rd.
•a woman said another woman pushed her at a bar on Peppers St.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with vehicle accidents on I-85 and Hwy. 15.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Valentine Industrial Pkwy.
•a woman at the Bethany United Methodist Church on Brockton Rd. said someone called claiming to have been turned away from the church because of the color of their skin. The caller reportedly told the woman that the JCSO, NAACP and priests were coming to arrest her.
•an elderly woman on Slate Ave. said her brother stole $60,000 from her. The brother has power of attorney over the woman who was recently released from a mental care facility.
•a juvenile on Thyatira Brockton Rd. said someone knocked on her window. Deputies didn’t find anyone near the residence.
•a woman on McCreery Rd. said a man was walking around her property.
•a woman on Shady Creek Ct. reported attempts by people to open a credit card with her information.
•a woman on Lavender Rd. complained about her late sister’s boyfriend locking her out of the sister’s residence. The woman said she had permission of the sister to stay there for two months and had already paid rent.
•complaints of gunshots near Holiday Cemetery Rd.
•complaints of gunshots near Brockton Loop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.