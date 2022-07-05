Two people recently fled from Arcade police in a stolen vehicle.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department attempted to stop the stolen vehicle on Rock Forge Ct. The driver reportedly fled, then stopped suddenly in front of an abandoned residence.
A man and woman reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran on foot while carrying bags. One of the suspects later returned to the scene wearing different clothing.
The incident was turned over to investigators.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Arcade PD included:
- agency assist on Rambler Inn Rd. where officers assisted in stopping a woman who had family violence charges against her. They ultimately lost contact with her vehicle, but a deputy caught up to the woman and she lost control of the vehicle, struck a tree and fled on foot. A search followed, but the woman wasn't located.
- missing person on Rock Forge Rd. where a woman reported her son was missing after a domestic dispute. The man had made contact with his boss.
- criminal damage to property (second degree) on Rock Forge Rd. where a man damaged a bedroom wall in a room he was renting.
- runaway juvenile on South Trotters Way where officers made contact with a juvenile who had been reported as a runaway out of Texas.
- warrant served on Rock Forge Ct. where a woman was arrested for a warrant after someone reported a man and woman were arguing. The woman reportedly gave officers a false identity, but her true identity was later confirmed.
- warrant served on Rock Forge Ln. where officers arrested a man who had a warrant.
- agency assist on Magnolia Ave. where officers assisted in stopping a man involved in a verbal dispute.
- failure to move to left hand lane for an emergency vehicle and driving without a valid license on Hwy. 129 N where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a vehicle was parked at a closed business.
