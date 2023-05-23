Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were recently called for two road-rage related incidents.
The first was reported on Helene Way where a man said he made a wrong-turn and a man walked toward him holding a gun.
The second incident was reported on Athens St. where the two involved parties had conflicting stories. A group of teenagers said a man pulled out in front of them and stopped, causing them to slam on the brakes. The man said the teens had been driving recklessly.
The teens later followed the man’s vehicle, but there were conflicting stories about whether the teens got out of the vehicle to confront the man. There were also conflicting stories about one of the teens pulling a gun on the man.
The man reportedly hit several of the teens.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
•identity theft on Concord Rd. where a man sent a copy of his driver’s license to someone he thought worked for Bank of America.
•two-vehicle wreck with one injury on South Holland Dr. where one person sustained minor cuts and abrasions.
•driving under the influence (DUI) on Athens St. where a man was arrested at a safety check. Officers smelled marijuana and the man admitted to smoking the substance. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. Officers later found a blunt and an open container of liquor.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Sycamore St. where a man was given a warning after officers smelled marijuana in a vehicle during a traffic stop. Officers found the substance in the vehicle.
•DUI on Washington St. where a man was arrested after laying drags at an intersection. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•maintaining a disorderly house on Adventure Trail where two people were cited during a dispute call. Officers have been called to the residence multiple times for similar incidents.
•criminal trespass on Clay Dr. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning at a residence after a dispute.
•DUI-refusal; failure to maintain lane; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; driver to exercise due care; and possession of an open container of alcohol on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers saw two empty bottles of Jack Daniels in the vehicle. The woman was arrested after a field sobriety test. Officers also found a grinder and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
•theft by shoplifting-felony on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a store employee reported a man attempted to steal a buggy-full of merchandise. He was ultimately arrested.
•cruelty to animals on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman was cited for leaving two dogs in a vehicle for two hours while it was 88 degrees outside.
•damage to property on Hwy. 129 where a man said someone struck his vehicle in a parking lot.
•obstructing or hindering EMTs on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested after reportedly becoming aggressive in an ambulance, kicking the inside of the ambulance and other objects. EMS had initially been called after the man reportedly caused a disturbance after using cocaine.
•maintaining a disorderly house on Red Bud Rd. where two people were cited during a dispute call. Officers had been called for a number of similar incidents at the residence.
•domestic dispute on Bedfordfalls Ct. where a woman was taken to the hospital after an apparent mental episode.
•information on Academy Woods Dr. where a man working for a mortgage company took pictures of a residence.
•criminal trespass on East Public Square where a woman reported damage to her vehicle.
•simple battery-domestic violence act on Turner Dr. where a woman was arrested after yelling and swinging her arms at a family member.
•possession of a pistol or revolver by a minor on Old Swimming Pool Rd. where a teenager was cited during a traffic stop.
