Two Jefferson businesses were burglarized during the last week.
On Thursday, March 18, someone entered the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority on MLK Ave. through a roll-up bay door.
Someone also entered Norcross Tag Company on Galilee Church Rd. and stole several shadow boxes hanging in the front lobby.
The complainant said several items had been moved around, desks had been gone through, trash cans had been dumped out and rocks had been thrown onto the hallway floor.
An open roll-up bay door was found, but it is not clear if this is how entry was made into the building.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•miscellaneous on Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her fiancé had recently been lock up and his father kept calling her and saying things such as “he was going to kill her.” She said she was afraid because the man had a gun and he wasn’t afraid to use it and she has children at her house.
•speeding, possession of marijuana and driving while unlicensed on Major Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Danielsville St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbor was trespassing on her property.
•criminal trespass on Oak Ln., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her father.
•theft by taking on Adventure Trl., Jefferson, where a contractor reported his gooseneck trailer had been stolen.
•information report at Resilux America, John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported finding two pills, suspected of being narcotics, in the parking lot.
•parking in violation of posted sign at RaceTrac, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a dispute over a tractor-trailer being “booted” was reported.
•criminal attempt at Bank OZK, Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson, where the door on the Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) was found open with several pry marks on the safe, which was not opened.
•open back door at a Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information report at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where an employee was reportedly “acting strange.”
•criminal trespass at a Heritage Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a woman enters his apartment when he is out and does random things.
•suspicious activity at Peach State Federal Credit Union, Lee St., Jefferson, where a person was attempting to make a loan.
•disorderly conduct on Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported his son was being held against his will in the woods and then he shouted “they killed my son” and began crying.
•burglary at a Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her landlord broke into the house she rents and stole her son’s iPhone 6.
•information report on MLK Ave., Jefferson, where a man reported a woman arrived and began causing problems.
•information report on Gordon St., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her brother.
•information report at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her rental car had been damaged on the rear passenger’s side door while in the parking lot.
•criminal trespass on Soaring Ln., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her ex-husband.
•information report for a Toomsboro man who reported receiving text messages and pictures of mutilated dead bodies. He said when he questioned the messages the next message he received demanded $4,000 or he would be killed.
•information report on Duke St., Jefferson, where a woman requested a welfare check on her ex-husband and their child.
•domestic dispute on Georgia Belle Dr., Jefferson, between a woman and the father of her newborn child.
•damage to property on Peachtree Rd. at Oak Ln., Jefferson, where a vehicle ran in a ditch in an attempt to avoid a deer.
•speeding and reckless driving on Major Damon Gause Bypass, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at the Jefferson Police Department, where a woman reported her son told her some kid wanted to shoot him.
•information report at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged by the door of the vehicle parked next to her.
•information report at El Jinete, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported he was getting in his vehicle when the wind caught his door and swung it open and it struck the vehicle parked next to him.
•criminal trespass at Gringo’s Mexican Restaurant, Washington St., Jefferson, where an ex-employee was trespassing on the property.
