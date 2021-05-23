Two men were killed in a wreck in Commerce on Friday night.
Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 334 on May 21 shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Kevin Todd Davis, 46, of Lula, and Jody Garrett, 44, of Danielsville, were killed in the two vehicle crash.
Davis was driving a 1971 Dodge Dart north on Hwy. 441 and attempted to turn left onto South Elm Street towards Commerce. He reportedly failed to yield for a 2014 Dodge Journey, driven by Alaina Sneed, 20, of Commerce, who sustained minor injuries in the wreck.
Davis and Garrett, a passenger in the Dodge Dart, were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Both died from their injuries. Neither were wearing seatbelts, according to the GSP. Troopers are investigating if alcohol was a factor.
