Two men were recently arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Arcade and Jefferson.

The Arcade Police Department initially attempted to stop the vehicle on Dec. 28 for speeding (97 miles-per-hour) and passing in the median, but the driver fled. Officers with the Jefferson Police Department spotted the vehicle on Hwy. 129 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled again.

