Two men were recently arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Arcade and Jefferson.
The Arcade Police Department initially attempted to stop the vehicle on Dec. 28 for speeding (97 miles-per-hour) and passing in the median, but the driver fled. Officers with the Jefferson Police Department spotted the vehicle on Hwy. 129 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled again.
During the pursuit, the driver reportedly sped, drove recklessly, passed cars in the median and nearly caused a wreck while running a red light. The driver ultimately stopped the vehicle, but attempted to flee on foot. He was tackled by an officer and detained. The officer sustained injuries to their hand, head and knees during the tackle.
The driver admitted to using heroin and alcohol before the incident. EMS checked on the man and passenger, as well as the injured officer.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported by the JPD included:
- criminal damage to property on Winder Hwy. where a man reported his vehicle was damaged.
- information report on Academy Woods Dr. where a woman said a man slapped and choked her during an argument. She said he also made a threat about having a bullet for her and her son.
- violation of a family protection order on Hamilton Dr. where a woman said a man contacted her despite a temporary protection order.
- hit and run; failure to maintain lane; driving under the influence (DUI)-drugs; no insurance; and registration violation on Holders Siding Rd. where a man was arrested after he struck another vehicle on Hwy. 129, then wrecked his vehicle on Holders Siding Rd. The man reportedly appeared intoxicated and was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- miscellaneous report on Pine St. where two men argued.
- wanted person located on MLK Dr. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported a suspicious person.
- information report (no address listed) where a man reported a custody dispute.
- information report on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man and woman argued in a vehicle and the man said the woman struck him in the face. He told officers he told her to get out of the vehicle. When he returned to look for her, he couldn't find her.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of a drug-related object; and registration violation on John B. Brooks Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled something in the vehicle and the woman admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. Officers later found a grinder and a smoking device.
- wanted person located; theft by receiving stolen property; false statements/writings; possession of a drug-related object; and failure to have license on person on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop. He was also driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Hall County. Officers found pipes with marijuana residue and syringes with a liquid inside of them in the vehicle.
- found property on Winder Hwy. where someone found a phone.
- driving while unlicensed; window tint violation; and no registration on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- possession of cocaine and possession of a drug-related object on Washington St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. A K9 unit alerted to possible narcotics inside the vehicle. Officers found drug-related objects (syringes and a spoon with residue on it and burn marks under it) in the vehicle. The woman also had a syringe on her person. A man was also cited for the vehicle registration violation.
- information on Washington St. where a man reported three vehicle tags were missing.
