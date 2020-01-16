Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to Legg Rd. where a man said he and his friend were assaulted by a group of five or six men with baseball bats.
Deputies found the complainant with a cut above his eye and grass stains on his clothes. The man said he and his friend were going to meet up with another man to talk about a disagreement between the friend and the man. He said when they arrived to the area, a vehicle arrived and the man with a group of friends jumped out and started chasing them.
The complainant said he and his friend went separate ways and he looked back to see the men kicking and punching his friend while he was on the ground. He said he went to help and two of the men assaulted him, but the friend was able to escape through a barbed wire fence.
Deputies later met the friend who confirmed the complainants story. He said the disagreement centered around things he reportedly said about the man’s girlfriend.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•assisted EMS on Hunter Rd. with a handicapped man who fell out of his wheelchair.
•a man on Whirlaway St. reported finding text messages on his son’s phone about the son wanting to harm himself.
•a woman on Ebenezer Church Rd. complained about her landlord’s daughter harassing her as she was moving out.
•a vehicle drove through fences on two properties on W.H. Hayes Rd.
•verbal dispute between a couple on Hwy. 124.
•a woman driving on I-85 said a tractor trailer crossed into her lane and struck her vehicle, causing her to hit another vehicle. The tractor trailer did not stop at the scene.
•a woman on McDonald Farm Rd., called 911 while intoxicated and said she forgot calling.
•a woman on Hunter Rd. reported her garage had been broken into and a generator was stolen.
•stopped a vehicle on I-85 driven by an underage driver.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Y.Z. Sailors Rd.
•vehicle accident with a dog on Holiday Cemetery Rd.
•a man said he heard a woman on Double Bridges Rd. yell with a possible gunshot following. Deputies arrived to the scene and found a woman had been attacked by a rooster and then their cat attacked the rooster. No gunshot was confirmed.
•complaints of constant traffic from a camper on Hwy. 15.
•catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles belonging to a church on Hwy. 124.
•a man on Winder Hwy. reported seeing flashlights behind a business.
•a woman on Elrod Rd. complained about people trespassing on a vacant, neighboring residence.
•a woman on Gum Springs Church Rd. complained about a neighbor’s dog attacking her small dog.
•a woman on Meadowcreek Dr. complained about her son talking to her like “she was a dog.”
•Jackson EMC reported four fraudulent checks totaling over $4,500.
•a student at Jackson County Comprehensive High School found the back window of her vehicle shattered.
