Two men face charges following an incident at Encore Auto Parts and Recycling on Hwy. 124, Jefferson.
Colt Royal Phillips, 37, 180 Kiley Dr., Hoschton, was charged with theft by taking and Barry Lamar Norton, 35, 5681 Maysville Rd., Commerce, faces charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
On Wednesday, June 16, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the business in reference to two men who had attempted to remove three catalytic converters, conceal them inside a suitcase and check out without paying.
Deputies escorted the two men to the parking lot to secure their belongings in their vehicle before their arrests and Norton got in his truck, started the engine and drove forward at a high rate of speed in the direction of one of the officers. The officer stated he had to use his arms to push off the trucks fender in order to not be hit.
Norton fled the scene and several units initiated a pursuit. Norton’s vehicle was located abandoned in the woods on Old Pendergrass Rd. and he had fled the scene.
Norton was apprehended and booked into the Jackson County Jail on Thursday, June 17.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•civil matter at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man was gathering his belongings.
•mental person causing issues with a woman and her boyfriend at a Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist medical unit in the parking lot at Marshall’s, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where an elderly woman had fallen in the parking lot.
•dispute and mental person on Nelva Ln., Commerce, involving a woman, her grandmother and her uncle.
•information report at Commerce Hardware building, Clyde Short Rd., Commerce, where a man doing pressure washing reported finding a large number of counterfeit $100 bills.
•information on Nelva Ln., Commerce, where a woman reported she was concerned with her sister’s living conditions at this residence.
•custody dispute on Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, between a couple going through a divorce.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Louise Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported her phone missing.
•suspicious activity on Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a man reported finding one of his cows dead on his property.
•suspicious activity on Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported a man drove onto her property and used profanity toward her and her grandson.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 59 at the Banks County line, Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Bradberry Ct., Commerce, where a woman reported a vehicle in her driveway on her “Ring” doorbell and no one should be there.
•dispute between a man and his wife at a Still Meadow Dr., Commerce, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her husband at a Still meadow Dr., Commerce, residence.
•assist a Braselton Police Department officer on Hwy. 82 Spur at Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a car was having mechanical problems.
•assist Commerce Police Department officer on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a two-vehicle collision was reported.
•suspicious activity on Ila Rd., Commerce, where a man was walking towards cars on the roadway.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•information on Tal Phillips Rd., Commerce, where a tree was blocking the roadway.
•information on Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a man reported there was a large pig in his yard.
•assist motorist on Maysville Rd., Commerce.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle on Dry Pond Rd. at Plainview Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle drove into a ditch at the intersection.
•assist Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel on Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a female was picked up and transported to Braselton to meet with a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•information at East Jackson Elementary School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•information on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a woman reported her vehicle windshield had been damaged by something that fell off a truck.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 98 at Steve Reynolds Blvd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist medical unit on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a person was sick inside a vehicle on I-85.
•information at Ingles, Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a vehicle had been left parked in front of the business doors near the pharmacy.
•warrant service on Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a man was picked up from a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•aggravated assault and theft by taking on County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a man, seeking medical treatment at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, reported a woman stole $60 from, a man pointed a gun at his head and another man threatened him with a baseball bat.
•information on Athens Hwy. at Arcade Park St., Jefferson, where a bed frame was in the roadway.
•information at Clipper’s On The Run, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman was looking for her husband who had left their residence walking.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where an elderly man had wandered onto the property.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle at MedLink, Winder Hwy. Jefferson.
•animal complaint on B. Whitfield Rd. at Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where five calves were in the roadway.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•noise complaint on Saddle Creek Dr., Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•mental person at a Hardin Terrace, Jefferson, residence, where a domestic disturbance was reported between a woman and her son.
•suspicious activity on White Oak Trl., Jefferson, where a woman reported hearing multiple gun shots in the area.
•criminal trespass and entering an automobile on M.L. King Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported a car window had been broken out, the contents of the glove box had been pulled out and the car battery had been taken.
•civil matter at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•warrant service on Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Red Bird Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported there was a van in front of her residence and she was afraid she was going to be adducted.
•information at Shields-Ethridge Farm, McCreery Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her daughter’s Airpods missing.
•civil matter on McCreery Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Jefferson River Rd. at River Meadows, Jefferson, where a tree was blocking a portion of the roadway.
•information on Brockton Loop, Jefferson, where a tree was blocking part of the roadway.
•noise complaint on Gold Finch Dr. at Warbler Dr., Jefferson, where a loud party with fireworks was reported.
•simple assault – FVA at a Terrell Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute between a woman and her boyfriend was reported.
•dispute between a man and his son on Mauldin Rd., Jefferson.
•welfare check on a male at Galilee Church East Campus, Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a 20-year-old was walking along the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a truck was parked with a male driver inside that appeared to be asleep or unconscious.
•abandoned vehicle on Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, where a broken-down vehicle was located.
•information on Traditions Way, Jefferson, where people were reportedly at the pool after closing time.
•civil matter on Brockton Loop, Jefferson, where a woman wanted a tenant removed for non-payment.
•threats on Jefferson River Rd. at New Kings Bridge Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-husband was chasing her and her boyfriend.
•animal complaint on Lavender Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his neighbor’s Boxer came over and growled at him and his son.
•animal complaint on Brockton Loop, Jefferson, where a man reported his neighbor’s dogs were out and they had chased him down the driveway.
•dispute between two men at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•civil matter on Hickory Trl., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Jefferson St., Jefferson, where a woman reported she struck a deer with her vehicle while traveling on Hog Mountain Rd. at Possum Creek Rd. causing damage to her vehicle.
•theft by taking at Encore Auto Parts, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where two men had taken parts and exited the building without paying.
•civil matter on Lester Wood Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at Cantrell Forest Products, MLK Dr., Jefferson, where the owner reported the driver of a bobtail tractor-trailer pulled into his yard and attempted to back up to one of his trailers and leave.
•information on Lake Point Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported finding a blue bag on a trail in the subdivision that belonged to a neighbor.
•welfare check on a male at a Lake Point Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•unruly juvenile at a Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, location, where two juveniles in a car were reportedly fighting.
•suspicious activity on Adams Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he believed someone had tried to steal his mini-donkey.
•welfare check on a woman at a Swamp Willow Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•violation of a Family Violence Order at a Tysor Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her kids told her her ex-husband, whom she has a TPO against, drove by her residence.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officer on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a vehicle accident was reported.
•dispute between a woman and her step-mother at an Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, residence.
•assist Jefferson Police Department personnel with a motorist in the roadway on Jett Roberts Rd. at Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at Peace Place Thrift Store, Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a man who appeared to be sleeping was at the edge of the parking lot in the woods.
•harassing communications on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his neighbor for loud music and harassment.
•information on Summit Chase Dr., Jefferson, where recreational shooting was reported.
•theft of services on River Birch Loop, Jefferson, where a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority employee reported someone had broken a valve and turned the valve to the on position without their consent.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 82 South at Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
GILLSVILLE
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•juvenile issue on Harmony Church Rd. at Buffington Dr., Gillsville, where juveniles were riding four-wheelers in the roadway.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•animal complaint on Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, where a horse was in the roadway.
•animal complaint on Old Miller Rd., Maysville, where a man reported a German Shepherd attached his chickens, killing one and injuring one.
•suspicious activity on Highland Way, Maysville, where a woman reported someone had “banged hard” on her front door.
•welfare check on a female at a Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her husband at a Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville, residence.
•welfare check on a man at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where a man reported damage to the back, passenger side fender of his vehicle.
•welfare check on a man at a Pace Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her estranged husband about custody of their eight-year-old son on Lakeview Dr., Nicolson.
•animal complaint on Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a dog had been shot and was laying in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, where a woman reported finding multiple items had been thrown over her fence into her backyard.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 334 at Shady Hollow Trl., Nicholson.
•noise complaint on Cedar Dr., Nicholson, where loud music was reported.
•suspicious activity on Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, where a man reported there were two people in his mother’s shed doing drugs.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported finding a bundle of human hair in her front yard close to the roadway.
•aggravated assault at a Blue Jay Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a juvenile female reported while she was in her room asleep an older man came in through her door and put his hands around her throat.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 at Seagraves Mill Rd., Nicholson, where a pedestrian was walking in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported fireworks were being shot off.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 334 at Adams Hill Rd., Nicholson, where a man was walking down the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, where a man was reportedly walking around carrying a shotgun.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 441 South at Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a dog had been struck by a vehicle.
•damage to a vehicle on Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, where a woman reported the trim on a break light on her vehicle was broken.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•information on Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her child’s father took her car and had not returned at the appointed time.
•dispute between a woman and man at the ball fields on Brooks Rd., Pendergrass.
•dispute, between a woman and man, and warrant service on Mangum Ln., Pendergrass.
•reckless driving on Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her neighbor had frequently driving down the road at a high rate of speed.
•suspicious activity and transport at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man was walking/running in the area talking to himself and acting strange.
•suspicious activity and damage to property on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported someone had vandalized and spray-painted graffiti on storage connexes.
•threats at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where a male employee reported being threatened by a co-worker’s boyfriend.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where an unoccupied vehicle was found down an embankment with front end damage.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and impeding traffic flow on Hwy. 129 North at Logistics Ln., Talmo, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported a truck was backed into the garage at this location.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•animal complaint on Roquemore Rd., Athens, where an injured deer was dispatched.
•theft by taking on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man reported a catalytic converter had been stolen off his vehicle.
•information on Pittman Hill Rd., Athens, where juveniles were riding ATVs in the area.
•transport a 60-year-old female to the Barrow County line from Jefferson Rd. at Mary Collier Rd., Athens. The female stated she had been told by her daughter-in-law to get out of the car in Athens and she was trying to walk back to her home in Barrow County.
•information on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where an injured deer was located.
•damage to a vehicle at the J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man reported his vehicle slipped out of gear and struck two unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Wheelis Rd., Athens, where a man reported someone came into his room and took some things, including a jar of change and some other small items.
•damage to property on Wheelis Rd., Athens, where a woman reported her bedroom door had been torn from the hinges and knocked down.
•simple battery – FVA at a Richmar Rd., Athens, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his girlfriend.
•warrant service on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on Mary Collier Rd. at Hwy. 129 North, Athens, where a male, in the fetal position, was beside a vehicle in the turning lane.
•battery/simple battery – FVA, disorderly conduct and battery – FVA at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her father.
•juvenile issue at Tittle Towing, Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•identity fraud on Savage Rd., Bogart, where a man reported someone opened an Xfinity account and now wanted him to pay over $1,089.
•giving a false name to officers on Archer Grove School Rd., Athens, where a woman reported a young man rang her doorbell and when she answered the young man told her he was dehydrated and needed water because someone had “drug me.”
•suspicious activity at a closed business on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man was sitting outside the store at 1 a.m.
•harassing communications on Wages Rd., Athens, where a man reported his sister was being threatened by someone that hacked her phone.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•theft by taking on Hwy. 332 where a man reported a stolen golf cart, toolbox and game camera.
•agency assist on Howe Cir. where officers transported a man to the hospital after he was found not breathing.
•suspicious activity on Curt Roberts Rd. where someone heard yelling coming from the road.
•dispute on Creekview Dr. where a couple had a dispute.
•simple battery on Pocket Rd. where a man said a woman attacked him.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported seeing a vehicle pull into her driveway several times.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a woman found damage on her vehicle.
•animal complaint on Bradmore Ct. where someone reported cows were out.
•welfare check on Hwy. 53 where officers someone reported a woman was lying in a ditch. Officers checked on the woman, who said she was tired and had sat down.
•custody dispute on Tapp Wood Rd. where a woman reported her son's father hadn't returned the son on time.
•welfare check on White St. where officers checked on a woman who was OK.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a gate was left open.
•welfare check on Jefferson Ave. where officers attempted to check on a man in an apartment.
•information on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a stolen gun.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman was picked up by a Peace Place representative after she was found at a convenience store, acting odd and saying she'd been put out by her abusive boyfriend.
•welfare check on Falcon Way where officers checked on a woman who was OK and had stepped out to exercise.
•suspicious activity on Jaxco Junction where someone reported suspicious activity at the new high school.
•identity fraud on Prescott Pt. where a man said someone used his information to open an account at a credit union.
•suspicious activity on New Cut Rd. where someone reported a man was walking in the road.
•dispute and criminal trespass on Kiley Dr. where neighbors argued over fence damage and gave conflicting stories about a physical interaction.
•identity fraud on J. D. Brooks Rd. where a man said someone tried to cash his checks.
•dispute on W. Jefferson St. where neighbors argued over dog baggies being left in a trash can.
•animal complaint on Sam Freeman Rd. where someone reported cows in the roadway.
•juvenile issue of Wicklow Ct. where someone reported juveniles were riding dirt bikes at all hours of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.