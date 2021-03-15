On Saturday, March 6, a woman contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to report two men were on vacant property that she owned on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson.
The complainant said the property was being renovated and no one had lived there in over a year since her brother had passed away.
She said she saw the two men as she was driving by and she turned around and confronted them. The two men had a tire machine loaded onto their truck that was in the driveway.
She said the men denied loading the machine on the truck, stating someone else had loaded it.
The two men said another man gave them permission to be on the property. When this man arrived he said himself, his cousin and another man were all given permission to come to the property and take what they wanted.
The property owner said no one was to be on the property and someone had forced entry into the residence causing damage to the door.
The two men were arrested for criminal trespass and theft by taking.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•information on Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a work van was parked in the driveway of a residence and the homeowner was out of town.
•information on Apple Valley Rd. at Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where debris was in the roadway.
•information on B. Wilson Rd. at Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, where two horses and a donkey were in the roadway.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, where a man was found no breathing and cold to the touch.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 334 at Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Berea Rd., Commerce, where a single-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•suspicious activity on Old Airport Rd., Commerce, where a man reported a female had started coming to his residence wanting to borrow things.
•agency assist on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. at Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a trailer came loose from a semi-truck.
•welfare check on Ila Rd., Commerce.
•accident with a deer on Old Carnesville Rd. at Pine Lake Dr., Commerce.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•recovered stolen property on Raford Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a truck reported missing had been found wrecked.
•assist Banks County Sheriff’s Office personnel with a traffic stop on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•burglary and theft by taking on Swain Rd., Commerce, where a man reported he arrived to his home and found a picture of male genitals drawn in the dust on his TV and his W-2 had been stolen.
•theft by taking on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where three toolboxes were reported stolen out of the back of a pickup truck.
•theft by taking on D. Williams Rd., Commerce, where tools were reported stolen off the carport.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a suspicious item was found in a student’s book bag.
•simple battery – FVA and welfare check on Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 441, South, Commerce, where someone had left a vehicle in the parking lot of a man’s shop.
•assist medical unit on Hawks Nest, Commerce.
•assist Commerce Police Department officers on Hillcrest Dr., Commerce.
•identity fraud on Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a woman reported receiving a letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) stating somebody had used her Social Security number to submit a 2019 tax claim for over $177.
•theft by taking at Gary Motors, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where two Georgia dealer tags were reported missing.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, concerning incidents occurring at the residence of two male sibling students.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a male student had reportedly made inappropriate comments to a female student.
•theft by shoplifting at Hollister Clothing, Steven B. Tanger Blvd, Commerce, where a male and a female took items without paying.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•assist motorist on Orrs School Rd. at Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where a man was asleep inside his vehicle that was off the roadway.
•assist motorist stuck on the side of the roadway on Legg Rd., Jefferson.
•possession of a Schedule IV drug(s), drugs not in original container, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – multiple substances and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 11 at Otis Gooch Rd., Jefferson, where a one-car accident was reported.
•warrant service on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a man was reported walking on the shoulder of the road.
•domestic dispute on Interstate 85, Jefferson, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•animal complaint on Wilhite Rd. at Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•information on Sycamore St. at Danielsville St., Jefferson, where a man found a pistol that fell off the trunk of vehicle in front of him.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a woman reported two bicycles ahd been stolen from her residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 124 West at Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, where a multiple vehicle wreck was reported.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and juvenile issue on Hightower Ct., Jefferson, involving two sisters.
•animal complaint on Bill Wright Rd. at Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Holly Springs Rd., Jefferson, where a man was flashing a flashlight at an officer and the man stated “he hated the police.”
•suspicious activity on Peppers St., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving a text message from a man telling he her was looking at the residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity, recovered stolen property and abandoned vehicle on Storey Ln., Jefferson, where a Penske truck reported stolen out of DeKalb County was located.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy. at Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Geiger Rd., Jefferson, where a man had been seen crawling through the yard and in the woods.
•damage to property on Emmaline Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had backed into her address sign post causing damage.
•noise complaint on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where kids were reportedly running around screaming and were around the vehicles in the parking lot.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 82 North at County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was having mechanical issues.
•dispute on Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, between a man and his ex-fiance.
•suspicious activity on Traditions Way, Jefferson, where a non-residence was reportedly fishing in the lake.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•criminal trespass on Ashwick Dr., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Courtland Rd., Jefferson.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Otter Bend Ct., Jefferson.
•civil matter at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man had questions about a vehicle his wife had taken.
•theft by taking on South Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported household goods missing.
•accident with a deer on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to property on Potter House Rd., Jefferson, where some electrical boxes were found open and the chained link fence was cut at a tower site.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Gum Springs Church Rd. at Traditions Way, Jefferson, where a man reported the driver of a pickup truck pulling a trailer came into his lane and struck the side view mirror on the driver’s side of his vehicle, breaking the glass and causing damage.
•information on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported people were driving recklessly on the road.
•mental person reported his mother was stealing money out of his bank account on Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute on Gold Finch Dr., Jefferson, between a woman and man.
•juvenile issue on Traditions Way, Jefferson.
•financial transaction card fraud on Wildberry Ct., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had attempted to use his debit card information at a gas station in New Mexico.
•identity fraud on Kendall Creek Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported four incidents of identity fraud that she thinks have happened due to Kroger Pharmacy being “hacked.”
•suspicious activity at Redstone Church, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a crawl space door was found on the ground next to the opening.
•juvenile issue and Department of Family and Children Services referral on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson.
•damage to property at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where two cars in the parking lot had been damaged.
•information at the Jefferson Police Department, Washington St., Jefferson, regarding a dispute that happened earlier.
•false report of a crime at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•information on a no contact order at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 at J.T. Elrod Rd., Jefferson, where a man was walking on the roadway.
•animal complaint on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a puppy was reported left outside tied to a van.
•suspicious activity on Old Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported seeing a man run from under the overhand on her back porch.
•assist the Jefferson Police Department on Horace Head Rd., Jefferson, where several people appeared to be racing in the parking lot.
•public drunkenness on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported finding an intoxicated male on his front porch at 5 a.m.
•suspicious activity and warrant service on Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson, where a pick-up truck was reportedly riding around the area.
•obstruction of officers and aggravated battery on a correctional officer at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•civil matter on Eugene Ct., Jefferson, where illegal dumping was reported.
•information on Duncans Mill Ln., Jefferson, where an illegal water connection was reported.
•abandoned vehicle on Wilhite Rd., Jefferson.
•information on High Meadows Dr., Jefferson, regarding the ownership of an enclosed utility trailer.
•suspicious activity on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a man, possibly having a heart attack, was sitting in the ditch.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, involving a woman, her two children, and her sister.
•recovered stolen property on Peach Hill Cir., Jefferson, involving a stolen trailer.
•assist medical unit on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a man was found unresponsive.
•identity fraud on Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had used his name and Social Security number to get money from the Department of Labor.
•theft by taking on John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where a stolen semi-trailer was reported.
•theft by taking on Lavender Rd., Jefferson, where an enclosed trailer was reported stolen.
•abuse/neglect/exploit of disabled/elder person on Feldspar Dr., Jefferson,
•civil matter on Rambler Inn Rd., Jefferson, where two men reported a woman was trying to start an altercation with them over firewood.
•theft by taking on Canoe Dr., Jefferson, where a water meter had reportedly been tampered with.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 85 by another driver who did not stop.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•information on Petal Creek Ln., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•information on Hunter Rd., Jefferson, where a tree was across the roadway.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 82 South at Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•civil matter on Harmony Grove Ln., Jefferson.
•possession of schedule I drug(s) and possession of methamphetamine on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson,
•possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, warrant service and giving a false name to law enforcement officers on Jefferson River Rd. at River Meadows, Jefferson.
•information on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where debris was in the roadway.
•assist the Banks County Sheriff’s Office with a chase on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported she had information on a runaway juvenile.
•suspicious activity on Lavender Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported people on his property with flashlights.
•suspicious activity on Galilee Church Rd. at Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a child was seen standing in the roadway.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers and battery at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•dispute on Green Hill Ct., Maysville, where a man who is a sex offender asked to have his step-son, his step-son’s girlfriend and her three children removed from his residence since he cannot be around or live with children.
•dispute on Hale Rd., Maysville, between a man and his sister.
•assist fire department personnel on Sagefield Cir., Maysville, where a hostile person was reported.
•suspicious activity on Green Hill Ct., Maysville, where a man reported a man wanted by law enforcement was in his front yard.
•information on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported hearing a banging noise in her basement.
•suspicious activity on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where the gate to a tower site was found open.
•dispute on Sagefield Cir., Maysville, between juveniles and adult neighbors.
•information on Hillside Way, Maysville, where a woman reported receiving a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) advising she had a warrant out of Texas.
•damage to property on Hwy. 82 Spur at Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a man reported he hit a pothole and causing two flat tires on his vehicle.
•information on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where lost or mislaid property was reported.
•suspicious activity on Unity Church Rd., Maysville, where people were reported hunting on private property.
•financial transaction card fraud on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported over 82 unauthorized charges on her and her husband’s bank checking account for more than $3,000.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•overdue driver on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. at Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, where a physical altercation was reportedly taking place.
•possession of methamphetamine and warrant service on Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•theft by taking on Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported her Samsung phone missing following a birthday party at the residence.
•simple assault – FVA on Hwy. 334, Nicholson, involving a juvenile and his father.
•simple battery – FVA and simple assault – FVA on Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her son.
•civil matter on Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, where a woman reported her husband refused to return her Food Stamp card.
•terroristic threats and acts and obstruction of officers on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where parents reported an issue with their juvenile son.
•suspicious activity on Short Cut Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported hearing voices that sounded like they were walking around her house.
•identity fraud on Stapler Dr., Nicholson, where a woman reported being contacted to pay $400 for computer repairs and renewal of a computer program.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and entering or crossing the roadway on Hwy. 441 at Mulberry St., Nicholson, where a multi-vehicle accident was reported.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hwy. 441 North at James Maxwell Rd., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Hawks Ct., Nicholson, where a suspicious fire was reported.
•welfare check on Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson.
•dispute on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•abandoned vehicle on Seagraves Mill Rd. at Hwy. 334, Nicholson.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 441 North, Nicholson.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding on Smith Overhead Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II drug(s), possession of Schedule IV drug(s), and drugs not in original container on Line Creek Rd., Nicholson, where drug activity was reported.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•damage to a county vehicle on Hope Baptist Church Rd., Talmo, where a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was damaged by several aggressive dogs.
•suspicious activity on Main St., Talmo, where men were observed entering the abandoned property.
•criminal trespass at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where a man was issued a criminal trespass warning.
•information on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her son whom she had reported as a missing person was currently an inmate at the Jackson County Jail.
•terroristic threats and acts and simple battery – FVA on Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo, where a fight involving a large group of people, some with firearms and knives, was reported.
•abandoned vehicle at the construction site on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Hwy. 129, Talmo.
•noise complaint on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where gun shots were reported.
•information at North Jackson Elementary School, Old Gainesville Hwy. Talmo, where a student was reportedly out of control.
•juvenile issue on Mangum Ln., Pendergrass.
•assist medical unit on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was transport to the hospital.
•dispute on Village pkwy., Pendergrass, between a woman and man.
•criminal trespass at Duck’s Poultry Services, Old State Rd., Talmo, where someone cut a hole through the chain linked fence with several extension cards scattered near the area and a pressure washer being hid in the woods.
•identity fraud on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her daughter’s Facebook account shows her daughter was texting sexual favors, escort services and other adult advertisements.
•entering an automobile on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where someone shattered the rear window on a woman’s Dodge Durango.
•suspicious activity on Branch Dr., Pendergrass, where a woman reported a car was parked at a vacant lot next to her and someone with a flashlight was going into the woods.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•information on Hwy. 129, Talmo, where a construction project was reportedly blocking residential driveways.
•theft by taking on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported his four-wheeler had been moved and several items had been stolen.
•warrant service and damage to a vehicle on Mountain Creek Church Rd. at Old Gainesville Hwy., Pendergrass, where an accident was reported.
•identity fraud on Summer Springs Ct., Pendergrass, where a woman reported identity theft to obtain unemployment benefits.
•animal complaint at North Jackson Elementary School, Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo, where horses were in the roadway.
•noise complaint on Walnut Creek Pkwy. at Guy Cooper Rd., Pendergrass, where gun shots were reported.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•information on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a truck was blocking the roadway.
•assist fire department personnel on Roquemore Rd., Athens, where a possible house fire was reported.
•civil matter on Crooked Creek Village, Athens, where suspicious activity was reported.
•suspicious activity at Jackson Food Mart, Jefferson, Rd., Athens, where a man was found asleep inside a vehicle parked at the store at 12:03 a.m.
•suspicious activity on Clarksboro Dr., Athens, where a woman reported a suspicious vehicle was in her driveway.
•dispute at Fast Phil’s, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a woman reported receiving a counterfeit $10 in change after paying for gas that she said the clerk refused to exchange for her.
•noise complaint on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a woman reported her neighbor was causing a lot of banging noises.
•suspicious activity on Bear Cub Way, Bogart, where a woman reported hearing yelling and dogs barking from across the lake.
•warrant service and transport on Broad St., Athens.
•damage to property at a tower site on Mary Collier Rd., Athens.
•criminal trespass on Lebanon Church Rd., Athens, where a suspicious person was found in a shed at the rear of Attica Baptist Church.
•assist fire department personnel on New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a fire was reported on a moving lawn mower trailer.
•litter dumped from a vehicle or other conveyance on Chandler Bridge Rd., Athens, where illegal dumping was reported.
•animal complaint on Cane Creek Rd., Athens, where a man reported three dogs had gotten into his chicken coop and killed 17 of his chickens and two turkeys.
•noise complaint on Hwy. 330, Statham, where a man reported loud music at his neighbor’s residence.
•juvenile issue on Drew Ln., Athens, where a juvenile was not wanting to go to school.
•simple battery – FVA and criminal trespass on Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, where a juvenile issue was reported.
•transport from Hwy. 129 at the Clarke County line, Athens.
•civil matter at D’s Chevron, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a logging truck had turned over on its side in the gravel parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. at Archer Grove School Rd., Athens, where two men were seen running to a car parked on the side of the roadway.
•warrant service at Jackson Food Mart, Hwy. 129, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129, Athens.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where neighbors are involved in an ongoing dispute and one of them got upset about being videoed.
•information on Ryans Way where officers did a welfare check on a juvenile who was sick.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assist the Georgia State Patrol with a hit and run.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted the GSP with a two-vehicle wreck.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a two-vehicle wreck.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen Rd. where someone reported people were fishing in a neighborhood pond.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported harassment from a neighbor. She said the neighbor placed signs on her vehicle facing them, reading "f--k you, for the last 20 years, all I've done is watched the squirrels, not y'all," and "f--k you and f--k your kids, too." The complainant said the neighbor also threw cow tongue and lungs onto their property.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Jefferson Ave. where a woman with cancer was found dead.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a man reported misplaced Lorazepam.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where officers spoke with a woman, who said she'd walked to get away from her house.
•custody dispute on Wilbur Dr.
•theft by deception on Miners Way where a man reported his son was told an account was frozen and would require $2,500 to reopen it.
•civil matter on Chester Way where a man reported a woman's boyfriend was being abusive.
•animal complaint on Kings Dr. where a man reported barking dogs.
•theft by taking on Pearl Industrial Ave. where a catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle.
•hit and run on I-85 where a man said a vehicle struck his bumper, but didn't stop.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where a dump truck rear-ended a vehicle.
•disrupting public schools on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers assisted with a student who disrupted school. The student's parent took the student home.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported finding dog hair by her fence, possibly left by a neighbor with whom she's been in an ongoing dispute with.
•civil matter on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man said a business owner was making it difficult for him to retrieve a vehicle.
•civil matter on White St. where a woman wanted a cell phone back from someone she had dated.
•suspicious activity on Glen Lake Dr. where someone reported people were fishing on a private lake.
•civil matter on Cooper Bridge Rd. where someone reported two people were looking at a property that was listed for sale.
•dispute on Lena Dr. where a man tried to return a toy gun after a juvenile threw it on his property.
•suspicious activity on Shirley Ct. where a woman saw a man run from the bushes in front of her home.
•theft by taking on Eagles Bluff Way where a woman noticed cash and medication were taken from her belongings.
•suspicious activity on I-85 where someone reported a person was threatening motorists to get away from the median where construction was going on.
•suspicious activity on Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle drove by her house multiple times.
•theft by taking on Maddox Rd. where a woman reported a man took a vehicle for a test drive and didn't return. She later called back and said the man had made a payment.
•information and passing in a no passing zone on Hemlock Ct. where someone reported a vehicle passed a school bus.
•suspicious activity on Deer Creek Trail where a woman reported a man who was delivering pine straw took a photo of her and her child.
•noise complaint on Brighton Park Cir. where someone reported loud music.
•dispute on Creekview Dr. where family members argued.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck that resulted in damage to two mailboxes. The vehicles involved were towed.
•information on Hwy. 53 where someone reported illegally parked vehicles.
•theft of services on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a man made a fraudulent purchase.
•theft by taking on Peal Industrial Ave. where someone reported a trailer was stolen.
