On Thursday, November 12, 2020, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Onnie Lanier Boswell, 43, Commerce, and Kevin Lamar Veal, 43, Maysville.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about subjects trespassing and causing damage to a residence in the Nicholson area. Boswell and Veal were caught at the scene and were found in possession of drugs and stolen property from a recent theft.
Boswell is currently in the Jackson County Jail and has been charged with entering auto, theft by receiving, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of clonazepam and possession of drug-related objects.
Veal is currently in the Jackson County Jail and has been charged with entering auto, theft by receiving, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of clonazepam, and possession of drug-related objects.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 North at Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 82 Spur at Mitchell Rd., Commerce where a woman reported striking a dog causing damage to her vehicle.
•battery at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Jefferson, where a fight was reported.
•information report at a Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce, residence, where a woman going through a divorce reported she had discovered her husband was cheating on her.
•assist the Commerce Police Department at a Shankle Heights, Commerce, residence, where a verbal dispute between a woman and her son was reported.
•information at a Downing St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported dirt bikes and four wheelers were riding in the neighborhood.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a teacher reported an issue with a parent.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•Temporary Protection Order (TPO) service at a Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, residence.
•agency assist on Sandy Creek Rd., Athens, where a single vehicle accident was reported.
•dispute at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, between a man and woman.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), interference with calls for emergency assistance and cruelty to children at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported an altercation with her “boyfriend/baby daddy.”
•agency assist on Hwy. 82 Spur at Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, where a one-vehicle accident was reported.
•dispute at a Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, residence, between a man and his partner.
•battery at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, involving two students.
•unruly juvenile at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence.
•burglary and entering an automobile at an Old Airport Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she came home to find her vehicle had been broken into and her front door was wide open.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•dispute at a B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a man and woman.
•assist medical unit at a Lewis Bond Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was transported to the hospital for treatment.
•information report at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, about a student possibly being abused at home.
•welfare check at a Geiger Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a resident was making threats of “killing anyone that came into the driveway.”
•dispute at a Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•welfare check at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence, where the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was requesting a check on a female in reference to her treatment by her parents.
•suspicious activity at a Hwy. 129, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a suspicious person on the property.
•damage to property at a Traditions Way, Jefferson, residence, where a golf cart had reportedly struck a power box.
•suspicious activity at a Brockton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported seeing people with flashlights on his property.
•theft by taking at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his nephew stole his Mitsubishi from his yard.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 South at Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson.
•information at a Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, residence, where an unattended fire was reported.
•dispute at a Lewis Sailors Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 124 West at Dillon Dr., Jefferson.
•dispute at a Will Clark Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported another man had taken all his belongings and beaten him up.
•assist medical unit at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a juvenile had possibly taken an overdose.
•suspicious activity at a Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where the complainant reported a man was “knocking very aggressively” on his door and scared his family.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 129 North at Potters House Rd., Jefferson.
•information at a Whitney Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he had not had contact with his son in two days and it was “highly unusual” for him to be gone this long.
•warrant service on Hwy. 11 at Briarcrest Dr., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation on Hwy. 11 at Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, warrant service and tail light violation on Hwy. 129 at Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•failure to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 11 at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information on Commerce Rd. at Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where a car was found parked in the middle of the road.
•welfare check at a Hunter Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•theft by taking at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her brother stole a bottle of her mother’s Hydrocodone pills.
•theft by taking at Costco Logistics, Raco Pkwy., Jefferson, where the complainant reported receiving a delivery but most of the merchandise was missing.
•dispute at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence.
•information at an Elberta Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her “ex,” who is on house arrest, was seen in an area of the county that he was not approved to be in.
•welfare check at an Ashwick Dr., Jefferson, residence, where the driver of a pick-up truck had driven off the roadway.
•simple assault – FVA at a Trotters Ridge, Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and man.
•agency assist at a Duncans Mill Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a 74-year-old man was found was in cardia arrest.
•terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass and violation of a Family Violence Order at a Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported another man kicked in his bedroom door and threatened his girlfriend.
•suspicious activity on Ethridge Rd. at Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where an abandoned vehicle on a trailer was located.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a woman and her daughter reported another daughter missing.
•suspicious activity on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a man was seen walking on the interstate.
•suspicious activity at a Slate Ave., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she was standing in her driveway when she heard a bullet come by the side of her residence.
•aggressive driving on Hwy. 129 at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man driving a pick-up truck was following her and harassing her.
•damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd. at Brockton Oaks Dr., Jefferson, where a JCSO patrol vehicle was damaged when a deer struck the front driver’s side causing minor damage.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•theft of lost or mislaid property at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported a man she met on Meetme.com drove off and left her at the park when she refused to have intercourse with him. She said she had several items inside his vehicle and when she attempted to contact him he would not answer.
•dispute at a Sims St., Maysville, residence, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•juvenile issue at a Hale Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported he caught six kids on his property “fooling around” a well.
•dispute at a Hickory Way, Maysville, residence, between a man and his sons.
•warrant service on the Maysville Rd., Commerce.
•information at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a tractor trailer had reportedly hit a power pole and knocked down power lines onto the roadway.
•theft by deception at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a man hired to run electricity to her chicken coup had been paid $500 but had not done the work and had cut off communication with her.
•burglary and mental person at a Unity Church Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported people were taking items from his home.
•welfare check at a Ridgeway Church Rd., Maysville, residence, where the mother of a six-year-old juvenile had typed on his computer during remote learning that he didn’t feel safe.
•dispute at a Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, residence, between a woman and man.
•suspicious activity at a College Ave., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported she heard someone knocking on her bedroom window.
•possession of methamphetamine, suspicious activity and warrant service on Hwy. 82 Spur at Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where two pick-up trucks were parked in the roadway.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville,
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•suspicious activity at a Hwy. 441 North, Nicholson, residence, where a woman was requesting to get a Social Security card and car title that the residents said were not at this location.
•suspicious activity at the Staghorn Recreational Center, Staghorn Ext., Nicholson, where a man was seen walking in the area.
•suicide threats at a Rabbit Run Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•juvenile issue, interference with custody and runaway juvenile at a Brooks Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•information at a Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, residence, where the complainant reported they were having people riding four-wheelers, etc. on the roadways through the subdivision and it was an on-going problem.
•forgery at a Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported she received a box of checks with her name and address on them from Chase Bank, but she did not have an account with Chase Bank.
•agency assist on Hwy. 441 South at Shilo Rd., Nicholson, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•information at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman wanted a report regarding the care of her children.
•harassing communications at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a man had taken items and she wanted an officer to go with her to retrieve the items.
•agency assist on Mulberry St. at Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•dispute at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, between a female and her boyfriend.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Glen Abby Ln., Pendergrass, where the back tire and back portion of a tractor and trailer was on fire.
•juvenile issue at a Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, residence.
•suspicious activity at an Allen Bridge Rd., Talmo, residence, where a man in a truck was parked next to a residence, for an extended period of time.
•dispute at an Independence Ave., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported two adult males were threatening to beat up her juvenile son.
•simple battery – FVA and agency assist at a Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her son.
•deceptive/fraudulent telemarketing and financial transaction card fraud at a Hewett Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported receiving a call from a man telling her her Amazon account had been “hacked” and he needed to get her computer in order to fix it.
•theft by taking at a Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported someone stole Koi pond pumps and filtration, about 100 retaining wall blocks, flat rocks, a Baker’s rack and a tool box from the vacant property. The complainant said the dead bolt on the front door had also been unlocked.
•animal complaint at a Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where three horses were found in the roadway.
•agency assist on John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a traffic accident was reported.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a vehicle was blocking the exit to a mobile home park.
•loitering or prowling at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported he had been awakened by someone going through his vehicle.
•agency assist at an Allen Bridge Rd., Talmo, residence.
•agency assist at a Brooks Village Dr., Pendergrass, residence.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported a fraudulent deposit to her bank account as well as a fraudulent withdrawal and she had purchased a total of $4,000 in gift cards she gave to a computer company.
•criminal damage to property at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported someone had vandalized his vehicle.
•information at a Bill Wright Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a someone had dumped trash/debris in the roadway.
•identity fraud at a Fairview Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported she had been contacted by a federal investigator advising her her Social Security number had been associated with criminal activity to include money laundering.
•damage to property at the Fairview Community Center, Fairview Rd., Pendergrass, where the complainant reported someone doing “donuts” in the parking lot threw rocks into the windows on the front of the building causing four windows to break.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•theft by taking at an Archer Grove Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported three months ago she loaned a Ford F-150 truck to a previous co-worker of her husbands and it had not been returned and she was unable to make contact with the man.
•suspicious activity at a Rosewood Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported hearing someone outside her front door saying “F#@k that dog and f#@k Donald Trump,” She said the person pressed on the door latch a few times before walking away.
•suspicious activity and warrant service on Hwy. 330, Athens, where a man was located near the fire station.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 330, Statham.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 129 North at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a U-Haul was located on the side of the road.
•agency assist at the South Jackson Fire Department, Crooked Creek Rd., Athens, where a man, having some type of mental episode, was asking for directions.
•dispute at a Tallassee Rd., Athens, residence, between a female and her neighbor.
•criminal damage to property and burglary at the J & J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where the general manager reported two buildings had been broken into.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 330 at Tallassee Rd., Athens.
•Information at a Cane Creek Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported his brother, whom he is the legal guardian of, was refusing to let him take care of him.
•suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Ansley Ln., Athens, where a man was looking for his cell phone on the side of the road.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•theft by taking on New Liberty Church Rd. where someone reported a picture portfolio was taken.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers took a report of a student possibly being abused at home.
•dispute on Ednaville Rd. where an evicted tenant called his landlord and said "maybe I should burn this mother f----r down."
•information on Downing St. where someone reported people were riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers in a neighborhood.
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where a woman showed up at a residence after an eviction process was started.
•custody dispute on Hwy. 53 where a child wanted to go with his mother after an argument with his father.
•mental person on McNeal Rd. where a woman reported a man threatened her and previously assaulted her.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where an elderly woman's vehicle got a flat tire and the woman appeared confused. Family members were contacted.
•agency assist on Serenity Ct. where a woman smoked marijuana and "wasn't acting right."
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a family member texted and threatened to shoot her. The complainant said the comment was random and didn't seem like something her family member would say.
•dispute on Davey Cir. where a woman locked a man out of the house and later blocked him from leaving a room.
•suspicious activity on Mulberry St. where someone reported suspicious people in a parking lot.
•theft by taking on Ednaville Rd. where officers were called for a wreck between a truck and a piece of construction equipment. The construction equipment was gone when officers arrived. It was later found.
•dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor had possibly been on her property and sent her "nasty" text messages.
•damage to property on Eagles Bluff Way where a lock was cut off a water meter.
•recovered stolen property on Ednaville Rd. where a stolen forklift was found.
•battery on Thompson Mill Rd. where a man and woman got into an argument and the man reported pushed the woman, grabbed her by the neck and hit her. He also reportedly threw objects around the house. He was given a criminal trespass warning.
•damage to a vehicle on Wehunt Rd. where a vehicle was "keyed."
•agency assist on Wehunt Rd. where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a three-vehicle accident.
•dispute on Clydes Way where a man reported his father and stepmother argued and the stepmother told his father she was going to shoot him. She said the stepson misheard her and that she had said the man "kept shooting his mouth off."
•theft by taking on Chatuge Dr. where someone stole building materials from a construction site.
•civil matter on West Jefferson St. where a man didn't make repairs to a damaged mailbox.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 332 where a man reported his vehicle was stolen.
