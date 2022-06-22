Two Pendergrass residents were recently arrested on a number of drug charges after an six-month, multi-agency investigation.
On Friday, June 17, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1680 Mountain Creek Drive, Pendergrass.
Steven Chad Pearson, 39, and Angela Nichole Patrick, 37, both of Pendergrass, were charged.
Both are charged with trafficking Fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute schedule 3 pills; possession with intent to distribute schedule 4 pills; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and reckless conduct. Pearson faces an additional charge of distribution of heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.