Two people on Savage Rd. recently contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to report burglaries and thefts from their properties.
The first complainant said he found his toolbox in his truck bed open. He noticed a $50 set of jumper cables and a $50 pack of fasteners stolen.
Further down the road, a man said his shed and his shop were broken into, as well as a neighbor’s shed. He didn’t report anything stolen from his property, but he did believe items were taken from his neighbor’s shed.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Athens were:
•a woman on Jefferson River Rd. complained about a dog biting her.
•complaints of a man playing loud music on Harris Hills Dr.
•a man on Reynolds Rd. believes someone attempted to break into his garage because he found pry marks on a door.
•a woman on Marie Ct. complained about another woman sending her a text massage attempting to instigate a fight.
•a woman requested a welfare check on her brother on Mary Collier Rd. who reportedly has a history of seizures and drug use. The brother was found to be OK at his residence.
•complaints of a suspicious person walking on Savage Rd. holding a crowbar and yelling at a dog. The man said he was walking from a friend’s house and someone’s dog was following him and he was trying to get it to stop.
•complaints of a dumpster-diver at Dollar General on Commerce Rd.
•a box truck struck a Jackson County School System bus as it turned onto Old Kings Bridge Rd. None of the children were injured in the collision. The box truck driver left the scene without stopping.
•complaints of a suspicious vehicle on Fuller Rd.
•a woman on Atlanta Hwy. complained about her son taking her vehicle to pick up friends and buy drugs.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 129.
•a man said his vehicle was damaged at the J&J Flea Market. He said he returned to the vehicle and found several dents.
•escorted a man on Masters Way to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for suicidal thoughts.
