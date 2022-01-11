Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently called for two separate reports of drivers brandishing handguns.
In one incident, deputies were called for a suspicious activity report on Brockton Rd. on Jan. 6. The complainant said he was traveling on Brockton Rd. and a blue Lexus SUV passed him on a double yellow line. He said the vehicle turned onto Dowdy Rd. and pulled over and, as he passed the vehicle, the driver was pointing a gun at him. The complainant didn't know the suspect or why he'd pointed the gun.
In the second incident, the second complainant was traveling on I-85 when another semi-truck pulled up alongside him and the driver brandished a handgun. The complainant had a video of the incident.
BURGLARY IN MAYSVILLE
JCSO deputies were also recently called for a report of burglary in Maysville.
Deputies were called Jan. 4 to Maysville Rd. where a man said someone took two four-wheelers and a dune buggy/utility terrain vehicle (UTV). The suspect(s) damaged two locks and entered a building during the incident.
The thefts reportedly occurred sometime between Dec. 24 and Jan. 4.
JEFFERSON
- possession of methamphetamine and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Gilbert Rd.
- dispute on Hog Mountain Rd. where a woman said a man refused to leave.
- information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where officers stopped to assist two 17-year-old's who were walking home in the rain. One of them fled, but family members said they thought he'd return to the residence.
- dispute on Harris Ln. where a man said he was tied of someone's "drama."
- suspicious activity and information on Dry Pond Rd. where a vehicle had been parked at a store for several days.
- welfare check on Ralph Garrison Rd. where officers attempted to check on a woman, but her unsuccessful. They also noticed a strong smell of ammonia and feces coming from the residence.
- animal complaint on Forrest Bridge Dr. where a man said his neighbor's dog approached him aggressively.
- civil matter on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman reported her estranged husband put a tracker on her vehicle.
- dispute on Sawtooth Oak Dr. where a father and daughter argued and the father took the woman's keys.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Ralph Garrison Rd. where a woman was found deceased at a residence, possibly from an overdose.
- agency assist on Borders St. where deputies assisted the Jefferson Police Department after a man reportedly shot himself.
- agency assist on Hickory Trail where two people argued over property.
- agency assist on Hwy. 11 where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- dispute on Courtland Rd. where a woman said her mother-in-law was arguing with family members and trying to leave while intoxicated.
- welfare check on Brockton Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was OK. A man at the residence was reportedly hostile toward a deputy during the interaction.
- agency assist on Windy Hill Ct. where a man was taken to Piedmont Regional Medical Center for headaches after snorting crushed Percocet tablets.
- welfare check on Delaperriere Loop where officers checked on a juvenile at the center of a custody dispute.
- criminal trespass on Geiger Rd. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after he was found on someone else's property.
- damage to property on Athens Hwy. where a fence was cut.
- suspicious activity on Red Bird Dr. where a woman thought she heard someone outside her residence, but it was likely tree debris.
- suspicious activity on County Farm Rd. where a man reported a possible prowler.
- suspicious activity on Ralph Garrison Rd. where a man reported shed doors were open.
- welfare check on County Farm Rd. where officers checked on a woman and juvenile who were OK.
- information on Ebenezer Church Rd. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend took her vehicle.
- warrant service on Winder Hwy. where a woman was arrested for a warrant.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a mattress fell off a trailer and struck a vehicle.
- information and damage to a vehicle on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a vehicle struck another.
- agency assist on Hwy. 11 where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- noise complaint on Lavender Rd. where someone complained about a chainsaw.
- information and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 82 where officers stopped a vehicle for failing to maintain lane. The driver was reportedly disoriented and wasn't wearing any pants. He was treated by EMS for low blood sugar.
- burglary on Sanctuary Dr. where someone took a cook top.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- agency assist on Winder Hwy. where deputies assisted with a wreck with injuries.
- suspicious activity on Brockton Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle was behind property she owns.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 129 where a deputy struck a curb and damaged the patrol car while responding to a call about a reckless driver.
- information on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported a missing wallet.
COMMERCE
- information on Ila Rd. where a vehicle hydroplaned and wound up in the ditch.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where was stuck in a ditch.
- suspicious activity on Ila Rd. where a vehicle was found abandoned near a hunting trail. Multiple alcohol bottles were found, along with a woman's personal items. Officers later learned the woman had then traveled to North Carolina and was admitted to a hospital's behavioral health wing.
- dispute on Smith Overhead Bridge Rd. where a man said his daughter doesn't respect his wife or their home and had left her child for he and his wife to watch without asking.
- suspicious activity on Harman Orchard Rd. where a vehicle got stuck after a woman tried to turn around in a driveway.
- possible overdose on Hwy. 82 Spur where deputies assisted EMS after a man overdosed.
- possession of methamphetamine on James Maxwell Rd. where a woman was arrested for meth during a writ of possession.
- suspicious activity and abandoned vehicle on Williamson Ln. where a vehicle was left in the middle of the road.
- information on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a dog was taken and returned to its legal owner.
- suspicious activity on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone reported an altercation between people in a vehicle.
- suicide threats on Queen Qt. where a mobile crisis unit was called after a woman said she was going to kill herself.
- warrant service and headlight violation on Ila Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- civil matter on Ila Rd. where a man said his belongings were thrown in a ditch.
- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; and warrant service on Joe Bolton Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported a man was walking on the road and stopping at every residence. Officers found meth along with syringes and a metal spoon. Jail staff also found a syringe in his sock.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where someone took multiple items from Polo Ralph Lauren without paying.
MAYSVILLE
- agency assist on Edwin Reynolds Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck with injuries.
- suspicious activity on Pleasant Acres Dr. where someone reported people were driving a vehicle and shooting firearms up in the air.
- theft by taking on Donahoo Rd. where a woman reported a stolen firearm. It was later recovered.
- information on Red Oak Rd. where a woman reported an Amazon delivery driver placed a package in her mailbox.
- agency assist on Plainview Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck without injuries.
- dispute on Thurston Williams Rd. where two people had an argument.
- dispute on Donahoo Rd. where a woman wanted to retrieve belongings from her ex-boyfriend.
NICHOLSON
- agency assist on Hwy. 441 where deputies were called for a single-vehicle wreck. Two people were taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Two other people were arrested, one for a warrant, the other for driving with a suspended license.
- juvenile issue on Kesler Rd. where a juvenile was transported to the hospital after throwing/breaking things, hitting a juvenile sister and saying he wanted to hurt someone. He also reportedly kicked a deputy and threw dirt and leaves in their neck/face area.
- acquiring a license plate for purpose of concealing identity of a vehicle on Hwy. 441 where a man was cited after placing a tag from another vehicle onto a newly-purchased vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where deputies saw two vehicles parked at a church. One of the drivers had a suspended license and both left the scene in one vehicle.
- burglary on Cooper Farm Rd. where a man said someone took weapons from a vacant residence.
- damage to property on Jim David Rd. where a tree fell and damaged a fence.
- suspicious activity on Chandler Bridge Rd. where a woman reported her back door was open and she thought she scared someone away who was trying to break into the residence.
- dispute on Cooper Farm Rd. where a woman thought a family member took money from her.
- welfare check on Sanford Dr. where a man was taken to Piedmont Regional Medical Center.
- dispute on Ida Pace Dr. where a couple argued and the man told the woman to leave.
- death investigation (non-murder) on Kesler Rd. where a man was found dead. He'd recently spoken to someone with crisis prevention about getting help for an "alcohol problem."
- threats on Ivy Creek Dr. where a juvenile's ex-boyfriend made threats toward her.
NORTH JACKSON
- dispute and suicide threats on Holly Springs Rd. where a woman said her ex-husband was yelling and threatening suicide. The man denied wanting to harm himself. A mobile crisis unit came to check on the man.
- damage to property and abandoned vehicle on Main St. where an abandoned vehicle was found and it appeared to have failed to maintain lane. A nearby fence and post was damaged.
- dispute on Starbuck Pkwy. where a couple had a verbal argument.
- possession of firearms prohibited by a convicted felon; simple assault-family violence; and battery-family violence on Periwinkle Way where a man was arrested during a domestic dispute call.
- agency assist on Hwy. 60 where deputies assisted with a single-vehicle wreck with no injuries. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
- theft by taking on Lanier Rd. where a man reported firearm parts were not delivered. The package later arrived after being repackaged and .22 caliber revolver cylinders were missing.
- dispute on Hoot Owl Hollow where a brother and sister argued and the brother was given a criminal trespass warning.
SOUTH JACKSON
- suicide threats on Savage Rd. where a woman reportedly jumped off a bridge. She told officers that she was walking down and had missed her step. EMS and Rescue responded to the scene.
- theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 330 where a Dollar General employee reported a vehicle was circling the parking lot and the suspects entered the store, walked around and exited one at a time.
- harassing communications on Commerce Rd. where a woman reported ongoing issues with her adult sibling. She also reported the sibling slapped a glass door so hard that it broke.
- suspicious activity on Crooked Creek Village where people walked around sheds with flashlights.
- suspicious activity on Prospect Church Rd. where a woman heard banging coming from the backside of her house.
- agency assist on Tallasee Rd. where deputies assisted with a wreck with no injuries.
- suspicious activity on Mary Collier Rd. where a vehicle was broken down in a driveway.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 441 where a driver was served with a license suspension notice.
- information on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor was on her property looking for her dog and that she got into a vehicle that wasn't hers.
- dispute on Hwy. 330 where a man reported a dispute with a nephew. He feared the nephew would give away or sell his motorcycle or tools that he left on his property.
- fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on Hwy. 441 where a man fled from officers during a traffic stop. He had a warrant out of Madison County.
- missing person on J. T. Elrod Rd. where a man reported his wife was missing. She was found at a neighbor's house and was evaluated by EMS.
GILLSVILLE
- dispute on Fountain Dr. where a couple had an argument and the man wanted the woman to leave.
- missing person on Pond Fork Way where a woman went to the store and didn't return.
- identity fraud on Fountain Dr. where a woman said her Social Security Number was used and $5 was taken from her bank account.
WEST JACKSON
•burglary at the Twin Lakes subdivision where $13,000 worth of tools was reportedly stolen from a construction company.
•agency assist on Mayapple Walk where a deputy assisted the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office in searching for a man who reportedly was suffering from mental issues, possibly suicidal and under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend slammed her hand in a door during an argument. She said she believed the incident was an accident. The woman said she didn’t know where her boyfriend went, saying “he usually runs off when the sheriff’s office is called.” The man reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest prior to the alleged incident.
•entering an automobile and theft on Bristol Ct. where a man said he suspected that his brother stole his 9mm handgun from his car. The man said his brother is a convicted felon and was the only person with access to the car keys. He also said his brother “may do something” with the firearm or sell it or pawn it for drug money.
•information on Wilber Dr. where a woman said her husband was verbally abusive toward her.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 and Old Pendergrass Rd. to an automobile accident with injuries.
•criminal trespass on Charlotte Dr. where a couple said someone cut their Christmas tree lights. The couple, who are African American, said this incident has occurred previously and may be a hate crime.
•suspicious activity on Meadow Vista Lane where a driver was reportedly seen doing doughnuts in a muddy field.
•information on Castle View Dr. where a woman alleged that her soon-to-be ex-husband had sex with his cousin, who was possibly 16 years old at the time, according to the woman.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where a woman said she heard someone walking around in her house. A deputy searched the home but found no one inside the residence.
•damage to property on Pendergrass Rd. where a woman said she ran off the road while changing radio stations, struck a Hoschton City Limits sign, hit a culvert and went airborne into a ditch where the vehicle landed on its side.
•second-degree burglary on Cooper Bridge Rd. where someone reportedly broke into a shop. Seventy-five fishing rods were reported missing.
•information on Skelton Rd. where a man said his wife’s ex stopped in his driveway and yelled obscenities at him before speeding away.
•dispute on Stoneview Dr. where an intoxicated woman reportedly became belligerent after being removed from her parents’ home and taken to a different residence. The woman repeatedly beat on a door at the second location, according to the incident report, leading to her being barred from that residence.
•simple assault on Jaxco Junction where an altercation was reported in the Jackson County High School cafeteria.
•damage to a vehicle on Curk Roberts Rd. where a man said someone scratched the front and passenger side of his vehicle. He added that the perpetrator appeared to use a screwdriver to dig into the vehicle’s plastic. The man said he suspected his neighbors for the damage, alleging that they used drugs and that he’d had issues with them in the past.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a small fire was reported in a cemetery next to a church. A man was reportedly at the scene at the time of the fire. The man told the responding deputy he was praying in his car. The property owner told the deputy that the man was not to return to the property.
•damage to property on Pendergrass Rd. where a woman said someone broke windows at her residence with rocks, bricks and other objects lying around the property. An upstairs window and porch storm window were reportedly broken at the home, while windows on the out buildings and barn were also broken.
•information on Braselton Farm Dr. where a rear basement door was reported damaged. The complainant said someone tried to enter the residence by prying open the double basement doors.
