Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to two shootings in the county recently.
On Saturday, September 12, a man on Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, reportedly accidentally shot himself in his left thigh while “working” on a Glock 9mm hand gun.
The victim was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville for treatment of his injury.
In the second incident on Wednesday, September 16, a woman on Brenda Dr., Commerce, told officers “someone came over and shot a man and they didn’t know who did the shooting.
The victim told officers a guy he didn’t know showed up in a red car and told him he owed another man money. The victim said he told the guy he didn’t know what he was talking about and they argued for a few minutes. The victim said when he went back into the house the man followed him and shot him in the stomach.
The victim was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and headlight violation on Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist on W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce, where a patient was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•information on Hardman Orchard Rd., Commerce, where a mobile home identification number verification was requested.
•dispute at a Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his girlfriend.
•warrant service on Hwy 441 at Cabin Creek Dr., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist on Interstate 84 North, Commerce, where a Commerce Police Department officer was out with a truck scattering boxes along the roadway.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where an accident was reported.
•dispute at a Maysville Rd., Commerce, residence, between two men over a car purchase.
•dispute at an A.C. Smith Rd., Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute between a father and son was reported.
•suspicious activity at Children’s Place, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a suspicious vehicle was parked near the business during closing hours.
•burglary at a Swain Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported while she was asleep someone came into her residence and stabbed her in the forearm.
•information report at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student was having a suspected medical problem.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Mize Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported someone had hacked her bank account and taken $180 from the account.
•theft by taking at Jackson Memorial Gardens, Jefferson Rd., Commerce, where a man reported the flower vase that was located on his deceased mother’s grave was missing.
•harassing communications – threatens bodily harm via telecommunications at an Edgefield Dr., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her husband, whom she is in the process of divorcing, sent her several text messages threatening to hill her and himself as well as other threats.
•damage to property on Hwy. 82 North, Commerce, where a man reported his vehicle was damaged by the tire and wheel that came off a man’s truck
•damage to property at a Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported damage to a home when the tenants moved out.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 at State St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported over half of her clothing missing from the closet inside her residence after she had been gone for two weeks.
•assist medial unit at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student was having a medical issue.
•theft by taking at a Maysville Rd., Commerce, location, where a stolen trailer was reported.
•information at an Edgefield Dr., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her husband, whom she has a TPO against, was at the residence.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•dispute at a Brockton Loop, Jefferson, residence, where a man said he received a voicemail from another man who was “screaming and cursing” at him.
•information on Duncan’s Mill Rd. at Traditions Way, Jefferson, where a resident complained about dump trucks spilling dirt all over the roadway, speeding and running stop signs.
•agency assist and obstruction of officers on Jefferson Rd. at Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson, where an accident with injuries was reported.
•agency assist at a Traditions Way, Jefferson, residence, where a death notification was delivered.
•simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Clover Mill Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a husband and wife.
•damage to property on Damon Gause Bypass at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a hit and run was reported.
•suspicious activity at a Cypress Pl., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her backyard had been “rolled in toilet paper.”
•damage to property on Traditions Way, Jefferson, where a man reported he backed out of his driveway and struck a car parked on the street.’
•Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS) referral at a Hawthorne Dr., Jefferson, residence where a domestic dispute was reported.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and headlight requirements violation on Hwy. 129 at Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist on Harris Johnson Way, Jefferson, where a vehicle fire was reported.
•burglary at a Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, residence, where three people had reportedly broken into the residence.
•dispute at a Wilhite Rd., Jefferson, residence, between two neighbors.
•theft by taking at a Harris Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported the theft of an iPhone.
•burglary at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a generator, three skill saws, four electric drilsl and 12 miscellaneous hand tools missing from a shed on his property.
•damage to property on Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle had been damaged by a rock from a tractor trailer.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and headlight violation on Hwy. 129 at Panther Dr., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•unlawful activities at a Lost Trail Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported approximately 20 tires had been dumped on his property.
•identity theft fraud and terroristic threats at a Mark Dodd Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her mother’s email account had been accessed and her mother had been instructed to send $2,000 to a Bitcon account and if she didn’t do this a “person would throw acid on her, and they weren’t responsible for the shooting, but the other party involved was.”
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an inmate had reportedly fallen off the top bunk in his cell and was being transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
•giving a false name to law enforcement officers, driving without a valid driver’s license and taillight violation on Brockton Rd. at Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at a Harold Phillips Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a red truck was in the area and a male was walking in the woods.
•information at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she was concerned her sister-in-law was going to come up from Florida and harm her.
•information at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman requested information on how to obtain a Temporary Protection Order against her father.
•assist medical unit at an Albert Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a female had possible taken an overdose.
•damage to property at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported the driver of another vehicle backed into her car and left the scene.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•information on Unity Church Rd., Maysville, where a man reported suspicious activity.
•warrant service and welfare check at a Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman was “yelling that she has bugs under her skin.”
•simple battery – FVA, obstruction of officers and violation of a Family Violence Order at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and woman and the man had “pulled a knife” on the female.
•information on Upland Dr., Maysville, where a man reported finding a Social Security card.
•identity theft fraud at a Hale Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a man hacked her PayPal account and purchased items for around $100.
•suspicious activity at a Green Hill Ct., Maysville, residence, where loud noises were reported.
•theft by taking at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a man reported someone took diesel fuel, a fill filter, a pump and about two tons of gravel from a construction site.
•suspicious activity on Chandler Cemetery Rd. at Donahoo Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported two people in a green car were stopped on the roadway with two puppies.
•dispute at a Horseshoe Bend, Maysville, residence, where a dispute was reported involving two females and a male.
•dispute at a Horseshoe Bend, Maysville, residence, where a dispute was reported between a mother and son.
•dispute at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a man on a lawn mower had reportedly pulled a gun on someone. The man said the driver of a vehicle attempted to run over him and the occupants of the vehicle “flicked him off.” He said when he approached the males in the car he had a black cellphone in his hand and the car sped off.
•dispute at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his neighbors.
•civil issue at a Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, residence.
•theft by taking at a Sagefield Cir., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported someone had stolen her generator.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•animal complaint on Brockton Rd. at Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a dog was reportedly tied up in the front yard with no food or water.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441 at Berea Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant service on Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•accident with a deer on Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson.
•burglary at a Brooks Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported someone had broken the glass on his basement door, entered his residence, and stole money totaling over $25,000.
•suspicious activity at a Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported she believed someone had made a copy of her house keys and had come inside and defecated in her toilet.
•criminal trespass at an Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported people were staying in a residence without permission.
•suspicious activity at a Smithsonia Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle was reported driving on the roadway.
•damage to property on Hwy. 441 South at Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson, where a car had run off the roadway.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•warrant service at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, location.
•criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where a man had reportedly stolen several items.’
•damage to property on Mountain Creek Dr. at Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported the passenger side mirror on her vehicle had been broken.
•assist medical unit at a Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass, residence, where a man was possibly having a heart attack.
•dispute at a Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a third-party caller reported hearing a man and woman yelling near his residence.
•information on Park St., Pendergrass, where loud music was reported.
•harassment at a Van Eepoel Ct., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported she was being harassed by a gas company due to the previous owners of her residence leasing a gas tank that is now located on her property.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•information on Robbie Run, Bogart, where a man reported receiving what he believed to be fraudulent e-mails trying to get him to purchase $400 in iTunes gift cards.
•welfare check at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman was reportedly being scammed.
•simple battery – FVA at a Pittman Hill Rd., Athens, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his girlfriend.
•criminal trespass at a Rapids Dr., Bogart, residence, where a man reported someone had hit his mailbox causing damage to it.
•suspicious activity at a Waterford Pl., Athens, residence, where a man reported receiving a package that he had not ordered.
•information at a Wits End, Athens, residence, where a woman reported a man whom she has a no contact bond with drivers by her residence in order to get to her mother’s residence.
•dispute between a brother and sister at a Reynolds Rd., Athens, residence.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•information on East Jefferson St. where a school counselor spoke to an officer about a case involving a child.
•suspicious activity on Moons Bridge Rd. where a woman reported a truck turned around in her neighbor's driveway. The woman previously saw the same vehicle on her property.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a man reported his vehicle as rear-ended and the other driver didn't stop.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a man said he confronted another driver about throwing trash and the other driver got out a baseball bat before leaving the scene and jumping a curb in the process.
•information on Bradford Ct. where a woman received a money card in the mail with someone else's name on it.
•damage to property on I-85 where debris damaged a vehicle.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her son and his girlfriend argued and she wanted the girlfriend to leave.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a couple argued and both accused the other of physical violence.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the GSP with a three-vehicle wreck.
•criminal damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a man reported $17,000 worth of damage to his vehicle. He suspected his estranged girlfriend and her children did the damage.
•financial transaction card fraud on Hwy. 53 where a man reported someone changed his information with the unemployment office.
•recovered stolen property on Briarwood Ct. where a man learned a trailer he bought was stolen.
•identity fraud on Curk Roberts Rd. where someone claiming to work for the Social Security Administration asked a man to send money cards. Someone later called, claiming to be with the Braselton Police Department, and said they had a warrant for an arrest linked to his Social Security Number.
•information on New St. where a woman reported speeding vehicles.
•agency assist on Sunrise Dr. where officers and EMS checked on a woman for a possible overdose after she began acting strangely.
•theft by deception on Hwy. 53 where two people said a realtor showed them a house and asked for $1,400 to start the process for them to move in.
•theft by taking on Arbor Trace where a woman reported a gun was missing from her residence. She suspected her son took it.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle was towed after a woman lost control of the vehicle and damaged it when another vehicle approached with its bright lights on.
•information at West Jackson Middle School where two students had a vape.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted with a two-vehicle wreck with injuries. A woman's wrist was hurt.
•aggravated assault on Emma Cir. where a man reported his wife's former mother-in-law harassed them. She also reportedly struck the man's thigh when backing up her vehicle, but the man wasn't injured.
•information on Hwy. 53 where someone found a purse.
•damage to property on I-85 where pieces of concrete damaged a vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Meadow Vista Lane where a woman said a man rang her doorbell and wouldn't leave. It was a plumber who her parents had hired.
•welfare check on McNeal Rd. where officers checked on a man after a woman couldn't reach him. He was OK, but reportedly got upset that the woman had called the police.
•criminal trespass on Pearl Industrial Ave. where people took items from a dumpster and refused to put them back. They were given a criminal trespass warning.
•terroristic threats and acts on Ward Rd. where a man threatened to murder people and burn a house down.
•civil matter on Ward Rd. where officers were called for a custody dispute.
•suspicious activity on Indian Creek Rd. where someone found a gate unlocked.
•mental person on West Jackson Commons Dr. where a man was taken to the hospital after wanting to cause harm to someone who upset him.
•civil matter on Athens St. where a man reported his ex-wife forged paperwork on a trailer that belonged to him.
•damage to property on Prestwick Dr. where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where someone reported vehicles were "off-roading." Juveniles in the area said they had permission to be there.
•dispute on Ward Rd. where a woman reported her son wouldn't move his vehicle to let her move her truck.
