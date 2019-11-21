Employees from two Tanger Outlet mall stores recently reported thefts of clothing to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
An employee at Nike said he caught two men loading a shopping bag full of clothing. He said he went to confront the men and they took off with the items.
An employee at Tommy Hilfiger said she witnessed a woman leave the store without paying for one shirt valued at $40.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•a woman on Old Hoods Mill Rd. complained about her daughter and daughter-in-law arguing.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Hwy. 441.
•a woman on Richmond Way complained about her children’s father being late on a custody exchange.
•vehicle accident with a caution light on Hwy. 441.
•complaints of a man walking down I-85.
•a man on Sandy Creek Rd. complained about his sister messing with appliances.
•a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle on Steven B. Tanger Blvd.
•dispute between two men on Old Hoods Mill Rd. and one man was criminally trespassed from the residence.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with vehicle accidents on Jefferson Rd., Hwy. 441 and South Apple Valley Rd.
•dispute between a man and a woman over a cell phone on Ridge Mill Ln.
•a man on A.C. Smith Rd. complained about his ex-fiance making social media posts about him and her friends and family members messaging him.
•complaints of a physical altercation between students at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
•dispute between brothers over a phone charger on W.L. Williams Rd.
•vehicle accident with a deer on B. Wilson Rd.
•two dump trucks caught on fire on Hwy. 334.
•an East Jackson Middle School student was caught with a vape pen.
(0) comments
