Two Jefferson High School students were detained by Jefferson Police Department officers recently after fighting in a school restroom.
The students said the fight was over one of them allegedly yelling at the other’s girlfriend. They both admitted to hitting the other and one of the students said he tried to slam the other on the floor. Security footage confirmed that the fight was mutual as both were seen rushing towards each other before the hitting started.
One student was taken to the Jackson County Jail and the other was left with a parent because the youth detention center did not accept him.
