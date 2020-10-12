The man responsible for the September 30, 2020 robbery of United Community Bank (UCB), Homer Rd., Commerce has been arrested.
David Mark Fenimore was arrested on October 8 by an officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenberg North Carolina Police Department a short time after he committed his third robbery at a bank in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Commerce Police Department (CPD), on October 6 took warrants for the arrest of Fenimore after he was identified as the individual responsible for the UCB robbery. Detectives with the CPD located Fenimore’s red Corvette in Buford on October 9.
In the afternoon of October 6 Fenimore committed his second bank robbery at a bank in Greenville, South Carolina.
The CPD would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in this investigation: the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley and the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, the Toccoa Police Department, the Seneca, South Carolina Police Department, Oconee County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Charlotte-Mecklenburg North Carolina Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
