Jackson County med units recently transported a 2-year-old girl to the hospital after she was found unresponsive and not breathing.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were called to assist during the incident, which occurred on Hillside Way in Maysville.
The parents of the juvenile were sleeping at the time when a family member woke them up and said the toddler looked like she was drunk and her eyes were rolling in the back of her head. The family member said they had gone to check on the children and saw the toddler was turning blue. They immediately began doing chest compressions and went to tell the juvenile's mother, who called 911.
The juvenile had high blood sugar levels. She was also given a small dose of Narcan and immediately became more alert and responsive. EMS said they could not say the incident was narcotic-induced, but wanted to advise offers of the child's alerted response after Narcan was given. Both of the parents denied that there had been any narcotics use in the house.
The toddler was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
The family doesn't live in the area, but had stopped by to spend the day for a birthday.
The Department of Family and Children Services was called.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
COMMERCE
- civil matter on Swain Rd. where someone showed up at a residence to retrieve bicycle and four-wheeler parts.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where officers reported harassing behavior between students at East Jackson Middle School.
- custody dispute on Groaning Rock Rd. where two people had a disagreement over a custody exchange location.
- criminal trespass; dispute and warrant service on Ila Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after another man and woman had an argument. During the dispute, the man reportedly attempted to break into the woman's camper. She reportedly hit his hand and stabbed it with a fork to keep him from entering.
- suspicious activity on Boogies Run where a man said someone tried to get into his home, but he chased them off.
- theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee said a woman took six purses/bags and didn't pay.
- operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate and driving while license is suspended or revoked on Ridgeway Church Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee reported over $3,000 worth of key chains were missing.
- information on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a woman reported someone attempted to steal jackets from a store.
- suspicious activity on Apple Valley Rd. where a woman heard knocks on her residence.
- obstruction of officers and warrant service on Paula St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly attempted to hide in the back seat of the vehicle and walked away from officers during the stop. He also resisted arrested throughout the encounter, but was taken to the ground and ultimately detained.
- suspicious activity; warrant service; and open container on Nunn Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after officers saw his vehicle pulled over with its lights off in the night.
- warrant service and brake light violation on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- aggravated assault on Wilbanks Cir. where a woman reported two domestic incidents with a man turned violent. In one of the incidents, the man reportedly tried to put the woman's head in the toilet and threatened to drown her in the bathtub while holding her down in the tub. The woman may have sustained broken ribs during the incidents.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where store employees reported two incidents of shoplifting, including perfume bottles.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a store employee said someone took $1,400 worth of clothing/merchandise.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a school reported a juvenile received threats through voicemail.
- identity fraud on Trace Ln. where a man said someone used his information to make over $1,000 in purchases.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an officer saw an altercation between two people at EJMS.
JEFFERSON
- agency assist on Hwy. 124 where deputies were called for a wreck with significant vehicle damages and severe injuries. The Georgia State Patrol was called.
- civil matter on County Farm Rd. where a woman wanted to retrieve her belongings from a residence. The woman and another woman also had a dispute over dog ownership.
- warrant service on Hwy. 129 where officers recognized a man at a convenience store and arrested him for a warrant.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and stop/yield sign violation on Hwy. 11 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession/manufacture/sale/purchase of marijuana (felony); and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Hog Mountain Rd. No additional details were provided.
- agency assist on Honey Tree Rd. where missing Airpods were tracked to a location.
- warrant service on Dry Pond Cir. where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
- simple battery-family violence and warrant service on Thyatira-Brockton Rd. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman. The woman said the man slapped her in the head, but the man denied anything physical occurring.
- expired registration; DUI-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. She was reportedly "all over the road" and smelled of alcohol. She was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence.
- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; warrant service; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal; and operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate on Hwy. 82. A man was arrested for a warrant and officers found baggies containing a crystal substance, wrapping papers, a baggie containing a green leafy substance and a scale on the man. Officers also found two firearms in the vehicle.
- forgery on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said someone attempted to deposit a check.
- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Hog Mountain Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found plastic bags containing the substance, along with a firearm.
- information on Stan Evans Dr. where officers entered a jail cell to remove paper covering the vents and the inmate reportedly initiated a physical altercation. Officers reported use of force during the incident.
- juvenile issue on Rock Forge Rd. where a juvenile didn't want to go to school.
- suspicious activity on Jackson Pkwy. where a woman said family members threatened her.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 332 where a woman said her vehicle was damaged after striking a paint can in the road.
- hit and run on I-85 where a woman said a tractor-trailer struck her vehicle, but didn't stop.
- agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. where there was a minor wreck involving a government vehicle from I. W. Davis Correctional Institute. The GSP was called.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 332 where a woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after a single-vehicle wreck.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a student had an unauthorized item on school property at West Jackson Middle School.
- criminal trespass on Runts Private Dr. where a woman saw three men on her property.
- driving without a license and impeding traffic flow on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- operating a motor vehicle without registration or a valid license plate and driving without a license on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving without a license and failure to stop at a stop sign on Hog Mountain Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- dispute on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man had a dispute with a convenience store employee about lottery tickets.
- information on Hidden Oaks Ln. where a man said someone on social media threatened to send photos of him to other people if he didn't send money.
MAYSVILLE
- suspicious activity on Hurricane Shoals Rd. where a man parked in a parking lot and said he was playing on his phone.
- information on Hickory Way where a woman reported someone gave her dog to someone while she was in jail.
- criminal trespass on Jackson Woods Rd. where a man said someone threw eggs at his residence.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce; driving without a license; and failure to maintain lane on Dixon Bridge Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. Officers also smelled marijuana in the woman's vehicle and the woman handed over the substance.
- deposit account fraud/bad checks on Hwy. 82 where a man reported a client's check bounced.
- information on Plainview Rd. where a man said a loud dirt bike and motorcycle drove down the roadway at night.
- agency assist on Plainview Rd. where EMS transported a man to the hospital after he was found unresponsive.
- theft by taking on Lea Dr. where a man said someone stole tools from a house that is under construction.
- damage to a vehicle on Gillsville Rd. where a vehicle got stuck in a ditch.
- suspicious activity on Pleasant Acres Dr. where a man said he heard a loud noise.
- theft by taking on Deadwyler Rd. where a man reported plywood was missing.
NICHOLSON
- dispute on Hunt Club Rd. where a couple had an argument.
- suspicious activity on Staplers Bridge Rd. where a woman thought she saw someone in her yard.
- theft by receiving stolen property on Mulberry St. where a man was arrested after he was seen with a stolen trailer.
- damage to a vehicle on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a woman said an object damaged her windshield.
- information on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a man reported text messages he received from another man.
- warrant service and expired registration on berea Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by taking on Ivy Creek Dr. where a man said someone broke into his shed and camper and took tools and equipment.
- suspicious activity on Antioch Church Rd. where a woman saw two people in her yard.
- information on Z. Williams Rd. where a man reported trucks were driving on a road and damaging it.
- warrant service and brake light violation on Jim David Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic top.
NORTH JACKSON
- civil matter on Pleasant Acres Dr. where people argued over living arrangements.
- dispute on Old Gainesville Hwy. where roommates argued about a motorcycle that was being stores on the property.
- dispute on Old Gainesville Hwy. where two men had a dispute and one of them reportedly blocked in the other man's vehicle.
SOUTH JACKSON
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce and stop/yield sign violation on Hwy. 129 where a man was cited during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the driver handed over the substance.
- warrant service; giving false name to officers; driving without a license; open container; and headlight violation on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man also gave officers false identity information.
- suspicious activity on Old Commerce Rd. Ext. where a woman said someone keeps coming to her house and looking through the windows. Officers also smelled marijuana in the residence and the woman turned over the substance.
- noise complaint on Commerce Rd. where a woman reported her neighbors were playing loud music.
- civil matter on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman reported her neighbors' parked vehicles caused damage to a water line.
- harassing communications on Jefferson River Rd. where a man reported issues with neighbors.
- pedestrian under the influence on Hwy. 129 where a man was arrested after he was found walking and dancing in the roadway while yelling and swinging an extension cord around. The man said evil spirits were chasing him and he had to get away.
- operating a motor vehicle without registration or a valid license plate; driving without a license; and insurance violation on Hwy. 129 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- information on Kings Ridge Rd. where a man reported an issue with a vehicle tag.
WEST JACKSON
•juvenile issue on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a man said his grandson went missing after threatening to run away. The man later learned that the boy had gotten a ride with his grandmother.
•juvenile issue on Walnut Ridge Dr. where a woman said a neighborhood boy chased her son and other kids and said, "you're dead," before showing them a pocket knife. The neighborhood boy's mother said her son did not have a knife.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a couple reportedly argued in a parking lot.
•financial transaction card fraud on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said someone used two of her debit cards to make multiple transactions.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a person reported yelling coming from a residence where three men live.
•dispute on E.G. Barnett Rd. where a woman reportedly refused to let her grandson leave a residence with his parents.
•suspicious activity on Freedom Pkwy. where a man said a person who claimed to work for the FBI accused him via email of sending nude photos all over the country. He said the person threatened to arrest him but could help him "get out of it" if he sent $800 via PayPal or Cashapp.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a woman said a driver struck her vehicle and drove away without providing his insurance information.
•theft on Stoneview Dr. where a woman said someone scammed her into paying $2,000 for a purse she never received. She said a Virginia woman contacted her via Instagram about buying the bag. When the woman said she was concerned about being scammed, the other woman promised she wasn't scamming her.
•information on Stoneview Dr. where a woman said a man claiming to work for Publisher's Clearing House told her she'd won money but required a payment to receive the winnings. The man told her to purchase $500 worth of green dot cards. The woman said she attempted to buy the cards, but they were unavailable at the store. After visiting the Publisher's Clearing House website, she determined the call to be a scam.
•agency assist on Wehunt Rd. where a woman said her son took 37 Prozac in a suicide attempt.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a woman said she saw someone looking through her windows.
•mental subject on Crest Club Dr. where a man with dementia reportedly became irate and threw items. He reportedly stuck his wife, but a deputy found no injury. A caseworker arrived on the scene, and the deputy transported the man to the hospital via a 10-13 order.
