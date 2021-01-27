State and local authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a murder in Commerce. The murder occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 26, around 7:35 p.m.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called to the Dollar General at 45 B. Wilson Rd. for a report of two people being shot.
On the scene, officers found Billy Smith and Phillip Smith, brothers from Lula. Both were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for medical treatment.
William (Billy) Smith was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Phillip Smith is currently listed in stable condition.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Commerce Police Department are seeking help identifying the suspect, who is described as a light-skinned male wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black shorts and tan shoes. The suspect has dark-colored hair and was wearing a black mask. The suspect left the scene in a dark-colored smaller SUV on B. Wilson Road towards Highway 15.
The Commerce Police Department and the GBI are continuing to follow up on leads and information.
Those with information are asked to call Detective Ferguson at 706-335-1847 or the GBI Region 11 office at 706-552-2309.
Anonymous tips can be made to the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or https://investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line.
