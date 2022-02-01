A recent Jefferson High School basketball game resulted in a police report after an uproar among the crowd of the opposing team. The incident occurred Jan. 20 during a boys’ game against Cedar Shoals High School.
According to the report, Cedar Shoals fans grew frustrated with some of the calls being made by officials, ultimately resulting in an uproar among the team and fans.
One Cedar Shoals fan walked onto the court and yelled at the referee. He left the facility when asked.
Then another fan went onto the court, but was restrained by another fan as she screamed at the JHS student section.
One of the Cedar Shoals players also confronted the student section and was restrained by fans and coaches, but was able to break free and run into the student section. An officer removed his taser and instructed the player to get out of the stands. The player may not have been able to hear the officer, given the screaming from other fans, and he was ultimately restrained by a fan or coach and went back to the bench to calm down. He was ejected from the game.
The game was resumed and finished with no other major issues.
One woman yelled and cursed about how the player was handled and she and another woman were escorted out of the arena.
By the end of the game, there were a number of police officers on the scene to assist including five Jefferson Police Department officers and officers/deputies from surrounding agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.