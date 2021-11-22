Utility trailer damaged at Commerce church.
On Sunday, November 14, Commerce Police Department officers responded to a report of criminal trespass at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Mount Olive Rd.
The church secretary reported someone had damaged the church’s utility trailer that was parked in the rear parking lot. He said it appeared the trailer had been damaged in an attempt to access the trailer to steal items the church stored inside the trailer.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and no insurance on South Broad St. at Madison St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident on Belmont Park Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported her home’s security camera showed a man approaching her property from the rear, walking around the side of her residence and appeared to be looking at several items in her yard.
•fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, expired driver’s license, reckless driving, headlight requirements, failure to obey a traffic control device and theft by receiving stolen property on W.E. King Rd. at State St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of methamphetamine on North Broad St. at Victoria Grace, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking on Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a woman reported her daughter’s bicycle missing.
•criminal trespass at a Shankle Rd., Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her brother.
•domestic dispute between a woman and man at a Spring St., Commerce, residence
•habitual violator on Hwy. 15 at Ila Rd., Commerce, where a traffics top was conducted.
•theft by taking at Dollar General, State Route 59, Commerce, where a man was attempting to take milk crates from behind the store.
•information report on Old Colony Pl., Commerce, where a man reported an on-going dispute with Dominos employees.
•computer trespass at a Hospital Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported unusual activity on her cell phone.
•information report at Commerce High School, Lakeview Dr., Commerce, where the principal reported a possible threatening email by a student.
•domestic dispute between a man and his grandmother at a Louise Dr., Commerce, residence.
•information report on Elm St., Commerce, where a woman reported a rock from a tractor-trailer hit her windshield.
•theft by shoplifting at Dollar General, State Route 59, Commerce, where three people had reportedly taken $37 in merchandise without paying.
