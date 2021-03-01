A man reported he had been the victim of criminal trespass and burglary at his vacant residence on Summer Ln., Nicholson, during the past six months.
He told Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies approximately six months ago someone entered the vacant residence and stole the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher and approximately three months ago someone entered the residence and caused an estimated $8,000-$10,000 in damages to the interior of the still-vacant residence.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•affray (fight) at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•assist Commerce Police Department with a traffic stop on Steve Reynolds Pkwy. at Maysville Rd., Commerce.
•abandoned vehicle on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a vehicle was left in the roadway.
•warrant service at Jaemor Farms, Banks Crossing, Commerce, where a man with an outstanding warrant was picked up from a Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•suspicious activity at East Jackson Elementary School, Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an unoccupied truck was parked outside at 12:35 a.m.
•theft of services on W.E. King Rd., Commerce, where a contractor had reportedly taken a $26,000 payment to complete a job, but “only did a little bit of work” and had not returned since the end of 2020.
•simple battery – law enforcement/detention officer and obstruction of law enforcement officers on Delia Dr., Commerce, where a 13-year-old male juvenile had ran away from the residence.
•suspicious activity at Nike, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two vehicles were parked in front of the closed business.
•information at Kirkland’s, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two kids were inside a running vehicle with no adult around.
•simple battery at the Sunglass Hut, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a female reported a man was inside the store videoing her with his phone, was trying to touch her and kiss her.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 441 at Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a German Shepherd was in the roadway.
•contempt of Superior Court on Ridge Mill Ln., Commerce.
•dispute at a Rob Belue Rd., Commerce, residence, where a female had attempted suicide.
•civil dispute over a handgun that was in a vehicle that had been towed at Curt’s Towing, North Broad St., Commerce.
•assist Commerce Police Department officers with a transport on Medical Center Dr., Commerce.
•simple battery against a law officer/detention officer and obstruction of officers on Delia Dr., Commerce, where a 13-year-old juvenile male had run away from the residence.
•information on Hwy. 82 Spur at Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a possible rolling domestic dispute was reported.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•possession of marijuana and display of license plate violation on U.S. Hwy. 441, Commerce,
•information report at Tanger Outlets, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man reported his wallet missing.
•information report at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a suspicious item had been found on school property.
•suspicious activity on W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce, where a suspicious vehicle was stopped outside a residence.
•financial transaction card fraud and theft by taking on Richmond Way, Commerce, where a woman reported her wallet missing following a birthday party at her home.
•agency assist on Hwy. 82 North, Commerce, where a wallet was found.
•assist a Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 82 North, Commerce, where a dump truck had wrecked.
•information on Edgefield Dr., Commerce, where a dispute was reported between a landlord and tenant.
•speeding and reckless driving on Hwy. 441 at Ila Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•obstruction of officers and disorderly conduct on Waterworks Rd., Commerce.
•assist motorist with a broken down vehicle on Interstate 85, Commerce.
•dispute on Hold Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, between a man and his son.
•assist a Georgia State Patrol trooper with a tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•assist Braselton Police Department officers with a traffic stop on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Fairfield Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•assist an Arcade Police Department officer at a Windy Hill Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported.
•assist a Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accident on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Waterworks Rd. at Smokey Hollow Rd., Jefferson, where a juvenile was seen walking down the road.
•suspicious activity on James Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone from animal control came to her residence and advised they had reports of her dogs being aggressive. She said her dogs were in her fenced-in back yard, but she believed a neighbor had moved a barricade that was covering a hole in the fence.
•welfare check on a female at a Hawthorne Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and man on Waterworks Rd., Jefferson.
•information report at West Jackson Middle School on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where two students “did not use the school computers in the manner for which they were intended.”
•deposit account fraud on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a check was fraudulently cashed on a business account.
•deposit account fraud on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a check was fraudulently cashed on a business account.
•animal complaint on Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was out of the pasture.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where “sharpened toothbrushes” had been found during a cell inspection.
•simple assault at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a male inmate had reportedly run down the stair on to an office after the inmate was told to clean up a mess he made with a cleaning product.
•criminal trespass on Windy Hill Ct., Jefferson, where a suspicious person was on the property shining a light into the home.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officer with an accident at Quik Trip, Hwy. 129, Jefferson.
•possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and violation of restricted probationary driver’s license on Doster Rd., Jefferson, where a suspicious vehicle with a male driver was parked behind a vacant residence.
•dispute on Lavista Rd., Jefferson, between a woman and her male roommate.
•information on Adams Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported finding a chainsaw and backpack leaf blower on his property.
•animal complaint on Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•loitering or prowling, theft of lost or mislaid property, warrant service, criminal attempt and criminal trespass on Trotters Ridge., Jefferson, where a burglary was reported.
•damage to property at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where one driver was rear-ended by another driver as they were turning into the parking lot.
•suspicious activity on Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a deer had been killed illegally.
•going inside guard line with weapon, liquor or drugs, warrant service, welfare check and possession of methamphetamine on Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson.
•animal complaint on W.H. Hayes Rd. at Lake Vista, Jefferson, where cows were in the roadway.
•information on Trotters Ridge Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported possible drug activity at a Jefferson River Rd. residence.
•suspicious activity on Ellington Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported finding a GPS tracker on her car after an incident in which an unknown person called the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) on her and her husband when they left their children in their car while they went to a gas station to get a drink.
•welfare check on a juvenile on Waterworks Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a truck was parked and a man was walking around the property looking in windows.
•criminal trespass on Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson.
•assist motorist on Winder Hwy. at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was broken down.
•terroristic threats and acts and simple assault – FVA on Still Water Ln., Jefferson, where a possible physical domestic dispute involving a female juvenile was reported.
•simple battery – FVA on Low Falls Ct., Jefferson, where a dispute between two brothers was reported.
•theft by taking on Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man took her and her kid’s personal items that were in his wallet and he refused to bring the items back to her.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol on U.S Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•accident with a deer on Thomas Pkwy. at Orange Ct., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Doster Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a motor vehicle accident was reported.
•information report on Harold Phillips Rd., Jefferson.
•animal complaint on Lyle Field Rd at Airport Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•theft by deception on Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving two fraudulent $100 bills at her yard sale.
•suspicious activity on Albert Ln., Jefferson, where a loud explosion was reported.
•animal complaint on Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, where a cow had re-entered the pasture.
•suspicious activity on Arrowhead Trl., Jefferson, where a man reported someone knocked on his door and then ran off.
•dispute on Anglin Rd., Jefferson, between a woman and her mother.
•accident with a deer on Commerce Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute on Albert Ln., Jefferson, between a landlord and tenant.
•dispute on County Farm Rd., Jefferson, between a woman and her granddaughter.
•information report at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on South Trotters Way, Jefferson, where a man reported an older model car in the area facing the wrong way with no one around the vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a man with a sword was on the side of the roadway.
•burglary on Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone stole items from a workshop.
•suspicious activity on McCreery Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone was walking around the property asking for a male that did not live there.
•animal complaint on Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•damage to a vehicle on McCreery Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle struck a mailbox.
•dispute on Grace Dr., Jefferson, between two neighbors.
•information on Tyson Ct., Jefferson.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where goats were near the roadway.
•assist a Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 129 at Terry Farm Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a tire was in the roadway.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•noise complaint on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a vehicle accident on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Horace Head Rd., Jefferson, where a man was standing outside a trucking company.
•failure to secure a load on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a gas can fell out of the bed of a pickup truck.
•suspicious activity on Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported hearing a noise outside.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•civil matter on Sagefield Cir., Maysville, where a man had taken his wife’s truck and had not returned it.
•abandoned vehicle on private property on the Maysville Rd., Maysville.
•suspicious activity on Hale Rd. at Highland Way, Maysville, where two suspicious SUVs were driving around aggressively and the drivers were yelling back and forth at each other.
•animal complaint on Unity Church Rd., Maysville, where 20-plus cows were walking up and down the roadway.
•battery/simple battery – FVA, warrant service and cruelty to children at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his father.
•suspicious activity on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where guns were shot in the area.
•simple battery at the Chevron, Maysville Rd., Maysville, where the clerk reported a man repeatedly comes in the store and hugs her making her feel uncomfortable. She said he grabbed her by her left shoulder and she believed he was going to touch her breasts before she pulled away from him.
•simple battery on Sagefield Cir., Maysville, where a woman reported a dispute with her husband who took her truck.
•juvenile issue at a Sagefield Cir., Maysville, residence, where a 12-year-old male juvenile was refusing to go to school.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 82 Spur at Hurricane Shoals Park, Maysville, where a woman reported hitting a pothole that cause both of her passenger side tires to pop.
•information on Deadwyler Rd., Maysville.
•suspicious activity on Red Oak Rd., Maysville, where a male and female were walking and arguing.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Bob Mann Rd., Maysville, residence.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled/elder person on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where gunshots were reported in the area.
•suspicious activity on Lewis Daily Cove, Nicholson, where vehicles were reportedly hanging out in the cul-de-sac.
•dispute on Old Kings Bridge Rd. at Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a woman reported a road rage incident involving a man.
•juvenile issue at a Hunt Club Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•civil matter on Old U.S. 441, Nicholson.
•civil matter on Summer Ln., Nicholson, where a woman and her husband were in a dispute over money.
•dispute on Hunt Club Rd., Nicholson, involving a juvenile.
•juvenile issue on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a woman reported she had not seen in 16-year-old son in over three hours.
•animal complaint on Blue Jay Ct., Nicholson, where a man reported an aggressive Bulldog type dog hit his boot leaving bite marks.
•civil matter involving a used car on J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation at Dollar General, Hwy. 441 North, Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•identity fraud on J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, where a man reported someone had used his Social Security number to open an account is his name and used a Madison County address that belonged to his uncle.
•theft by deception on Old Athens Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported his trailer he loaned to a man four weeks ago had not been returned to him.
•civil matter on Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported someone trespassing on an easement to his property and had cut a road off of it.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, where an unsecured residence was reported.
•civil matter on Hunt Club Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported trash in his yard that had been strewn there by dogs from his neighbor’s trash can.
•information report on Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a welfare check was requested on a man.
•assist medical unit with a possible overdose on Short Cut Rd., Nicholson.
•accident with a deer on Waterworks Rd. at Soaring Eagle Dr., Nicholson.
•suspicious activity on Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson, where four unknown males were reportedly acting suspicious.
•financial transaction card fraud on Blue Jay Ct., Nicholson, where a woman reported a fraudulent charge on her bank account.
•information on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson,
•damage to property at Dan’s Food Mart, Broad St., Nicholson, where the owner reported a woman struck the fuel pump nozzle with the front fender of her vehicle causing damage.
•suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle was stopped in the middle of its lane of travel.
•warrant service at Dan’s Food Mart, Broad St., Nicholson.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 441 at Cedar Dr., Nicholson, where cows were in the roadway.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•theft by taking on Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported his firearm and some flashlights were stolen from his garage.
•welfare check for West Jackson Middle School at an Independence Ave., Pendergrass, residence.
•assist medical unit with a possible overdose at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence.
•suicide threats by a 15-year-old female juvenile at a Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•financial transaction card fraud and theft by taking on Whites Bottom Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman and her son reported around $6,000 in fraudulent charges on a credit card and numerous items missing from their residence and a rifle missing from the son’s truck. The two suspect a caregiver for the son took the items and made the charges on the credit card between October and December of 2020.
•criminal damage to property and abandoned vehicle on Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass, where a vehicle was found on fire.
•dispute on Turning Leaf Ln., Pendergrass, between a man and his wife.
•suicide threats on Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass.
•simple battery – FVA on Lanier Rd., Pendergrass, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her boyfriend.
•suspicious activity on Guy Cooper Rd., Pendergrass, where a party at an abandoned subdivision was reported.
•dispute between a woman and her husband on Turning Leaf Ln., Pendergrass.
•assist Pendergrass Police Department officer with a traffic stop on Hwy. 129 at Wesley Way, Talmo.
•civil matter on Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, where a couple were seeking to retrieve their belongings from a residence.
•assist Plainview Fire Department on Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, where a structure fire was reported.
•assist medical unit on Mountain Creek Church Rd., Talmo.
•animal complaint on Evans Rd., Talmo, where multiple dogs were reportedly running up and down the side to the roadway.
•giving a false name to officers on Holly Way at Merigold Way, Pendergrass, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint on Lanier Rd at Mountain Creek Rd., Pendergrass, where cows were in the roadway.
•burglary on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a woman reported seeing, on a monitor inside her residence, someone walk through her residence.
•dispute on Hwy. 129 North, Talmo, between a woman and her boyfriend.
•theft by taking on John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported someone stole her cell phone.
•animal complaint on Lanier Rd. at Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, where a cow was in the roadway.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Jeffers Rd. at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a traffic accident was reported.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. Athens, where a vehicle had been abandoned.
•suspicious activity on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a woman reported a male driver, whom she believed to be her landlord’s son, approached the rear of her vehicle at a high rate of speed and followed her to her mother’s residence. She said one at the residence, he approached her vehicle, became irate and was using profanity.
•damage to property on Whit Davis Rd., Athens, where a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported his county-issued radio had been damaged during an accident.
•warrant service at Dollar General, Atlanta Hwy., Statham, where a man with a warrant was picked up from an Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•warrant service on Commerce Rd. at Old U.S. 441, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist medical unit with a possible overdose on Reynolds Rd., Athens.
•animal complaint on Cane Creek Rd., Athens, where goats were in the complainant’s yard.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. at Oak Grove Rd., Athens, where a man was walking along the roadway.
•information on Rosewood Rd., Athens, where a woman reported her landlord’s daughter came onto the property demanding that she leave the property and she was frightened by the landlord’s daughter.
•theft by taking at the J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man reported the theft of his cell phone that fell out of his pocket.
•warrant service and driving a motor vehicle with invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration on Hwy. 129 at Brock Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at the J&J Flea Market, Hwy. 441, Athens, where a female reported she was locked inside a gate.
•burglary and theft by taking on Brock Rd., Athens, where a woman reported several items had been stolen from her detached garage, including two dirt bikes, an ATV, a blower, riding boots and a helmet.
•dispute on Crooked Creek Village, Athens, between a man and his son.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 330, Athens.
•theft by taking on Jeffrey Ln., Athens, where a man reported someone stole his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
•damage to property at Mount Tabor Church, Hwy. 330, Statham, where someone drove into the well and caused damage.
•dispute on Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, between a man and woman.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and taillight violation on Hwy. 129 North at Crooked Creek Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 330, Athens, where a man tried to pull the doors open on the business while employees were closing up for the night.
•identity fraud on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a woman reported receiving mail from collection agencies with her brother-in-law’s name on them.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Braselton and Hoschton:
•information on Davenport Rd. where a man said he wasn't able to see his grandchildren.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where a woman received a call from someone claiming to work for the Social Security Administration who told her that her Social Security Number was used to open bank accounts.
•suspicious activity on Muscogee Dr. where someone reported a child was playing outside in their underwear.
•suicide threats on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after expressing suicidal comments.
•information on River Pl. where a phone was found in a patrol car.
•welfare check on Lamar Ln. where officers checked on a man after a woman said he was bipolar and threatening to harm himself. The man appeared to be of sound mind and said he just wanted to leave.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a non-human organ was found.
•911 hangup on Crimson King Ct. where family members got into an physical dispute, one of them reportedly tried to grab a gun and the other took it and threw it in the garage.
•agency assist on East Jefferson St. where officers made contact with a runaway 17-year-old who said he was being abused by a family member.
•juvenile issue on Pendergrass Rd. where a woman reported juveniles were acting unruly on her property.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where someone reported vehicles parked at the firehouse that is under construction.
•agency assist on Antrim Glen Dr. where officers checked on a woman for a possible drug overdose after a woman drank wine.
•civil matter on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man reported a business owner wrecked his vehicle, then agreed to buy the vehicle, but didn't pay the full amount.
•suspicious activity on Washington Rose Ave. where someone reported children were riding a scooter and motorized children's car in the roadway.
•dispute on Maddox Rd. where a man reported a misunderstanding while retrieving his belongings.
•criminal trespass on James Ct. where a man said someone entered his property and moved items, allowing his dogs to get out.
•suspicious activity on Ashwood Ln. where a man got a call from someone saying he owed money on his Amazon account.
•suspicious activity on Montvale Dr. where a man received a call from someone claiming to be with Amazon, but he later confirmed he didn't have any charges.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation on Elias Hayes Rd. where a woman reported someone contacted her, claiming to be with Amazon, and asked her to purchase Target gift cards for $500 each.
•simple assault on Mandy Ln. where a woman reported she and her boyfriend got into an argument, which resulted in a physical dispute. The boyfriend reportedly pulled her hair, taking part of it out of her head.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
•suspicious activity on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a man was standing at the entrance to a subdivision, waiting for a ride.
•animal complaint on Southhampton Cir. where a man said his dog may have bit someone.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted the GSP with a wreck with commercial vehicle and complaints of injury.
•civil matter on Skelton Rd. where neighbors had a property line dispute.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where a man found a clear bag along the fence line.
•agency assist on Bell Ave. where an elderly woman was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive and cold to the touch.
•agency assist on Skelton Rd. where officers attempted to make contact with the driver of a vehicle that wrecked in Barrow County.
•civil matter on Joshua Way where people argued over property following an eviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.