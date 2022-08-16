Commerce authorities were recently called for a report of vandalism at the city pool.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the incident on Aug. 7 at the city's pool on Carson St.
The pool's gates had been opened and several cones and lane markers were in the pool. According to the report, the lane roller had also been pushed from a fenced in area into the pool. A trash can was also reported stolen.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- theft by taking on Wyntercreek Way where a woman reported a boat motor was missing.
- public drunkenness on Willow St. where a man was arrested after he asked if he could sleep on someone's porch and was later found sleeping under a tree on someone's property. The man reportedly appeared intoxicated.
- warrant served on Old Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- lost/mislaid property on North Elm St. where someone found a cash app card.
- driving without a valid license and too fast for conditions on North Broad St. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- simple assault on North Broad St. where a man was arrested after a dispute in a vehicle with a woman. The woman claimed the man had wrapped his arm around her neck and grabbed the steering wheel, trying to pull the vehicle off the road. The man said the woman had hit him, but officers didn't see any evidence of that.
- damage to property on Commerce Exchange Dr. where a man reported a tractor-trailer struck a company truck and the driver didn't report it.
- theft by deception on North Broad St. where someone pawned two stolen firearms.
- criminal trespass on Old Harden Orchard Rd. where a woman was given a criminal trespass warning after a woman reported she came onto her property.
- domestic dispute on Wyntercreek Way where a man said his roommate took an air conditioning unit.
- warrant served on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- forgery-second degree on Elm St. where someone paid for gas and tobacco using a counterfeit $100 bill.
- theft by taking-felony on South Broad St. Ext. where a woman reported four ladders were stolen.
- criminal trespass on Barber St. where a woman saw someone in her backyard.
- criminal trespass on Baugh St. where people had a dispute over property after an eviction. One man was given a criminal trespass warning.
- financial transaction card fraud on Belmont Park where a woman said her bank card had been used to make an unauthorized purchase.
- criminal trespass on Crossing Pl. where a woman said her ex entered her residence without permission and retrieved belongings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.