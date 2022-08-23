Someone recently vandalized a press box and dumpster at Commerce City Schools.
The incident was reported to the Commerce Police Department on Aug. 15.
District administration reported someone spray-painted graffiti on the visitor press box and a dumpster at Commerce Elementary School over the weekend.
The city has seen a number of vandalism reports recently.
In another recent incident, someone reportedly broke into a building on State Street. The suspect(s) forced entry, broke glass and light bulbs and spray-painted graffiti during the night of Aug. 12. This was the third time something similar had happened at the location within the week.
It was also previously reported that the city recreation department's pool had been vandalized. In that Aug. 7 incident, it was reported the pool's gates had been opened and several cones and lane markers were in the pool. According to the report, the lane roller had also been pushed from a fenced-in area into the pool. A trash can was also reported stolen.
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
