A man on Forest Lake Rd. recently reported an entering auto and theft of tools to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The man said he and his wife returned home and found a passenger window of a vehicle broken and the door open. The man said a set of tools valued at $2,100 was stolen out of the vehicle. The man doesn’t have ID numbers for the tools but did carve his name and nickname into them. He also believes the thief stole the SD card from his vehicle camera.
RESIDENCE BURGLARIZED, THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS’ WORTH OF ITEMS STOLEN
A man on Pond Fork Church Rd. recently reported a theft and burglary to JCSO deputies.
A vehicle drove behind the man’s residence and the suspect shattered the back door window to gain entry. $2,000 worth of items were stolen from the residence, including a computer, a television and guitars. The door was also valued at $300.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•a father and son on Holly Springs Rd. disputed over which mechanic to take a vehicle to.
•a Jackson EMC power station was broken into and $7,000 worth of copper wire was stolen.
•a woman on Eagle Ln. complained about a man sending her daughter threatening text messages.
•assisted EMS with a woman who fell and hit her head on Oak Crest Ln.
