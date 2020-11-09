Two Jefferson property owners reported suspicious activity to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recently.
The two men, both living on Davis Rd., reported seeing a vehicle driving in their pastures.
One of the men advised he observed the vehicle drive to a remote portion of his property and he saw a small fire.
The second man, a neighbor to the complainant whose property is adjoining, said he was on his property when he observed a gray SUV driving across his pasture and into the woods.
When the complainant and the responding officer walked to the source of the fire they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The vehicle was a total loss with only a metal shell remaining. The word “Kia” could be seen on one of the wheel’s center caps and the word “Sorento” could be seen on the read deck lid. All other identifies, such as tag and VIN plate, were destroyed.
The neighboring property owner stated he believed the vehicle was occupied by two occupants, and he described one as a male about 20 years old with blonde hair.
The vehicle had not been reported stolen in the surrounding counties and an attempt to get fingerprints off an iced tea can at the scene were unseuccessful.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•tree in the roadway on Sheep Pasture Rd. at Hendrix Dr., Commerce.
•information and dispute on Apple Valley Rd. at Huff Hill Rd., Commerce, where a tow truck driver was attempting to tow a wrecked vehicle that Triple AAA had called about.
•animal complaint on Maysville Rd. at Wheeler Cemetery Rd., Commerce, where cows were reported on the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Charleston Ave. at Remington Dr., Commerce, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•financial transaction card fraud at The Children’s Place, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a South Carolina woman reported her credit card had been used to make a $107 purchase at this location and she didn’t purchase anything from this place.
•suspicious activity on Hardman Orchard Rd. at Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a vehicle was found parked off the road near a gate.
•fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds at a Rob Belue Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported another man had fraudulently withdrew over $412 from the complainant’s PayPal account.
•theft by taking at an Old Hoods Mill Dr., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his chainsaw had been stolen by another man.
•agency assist on Hwy. 98 at Gober Rd., Commerce, where a disable vehicle was located.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a man reported the side mirrors and front fender on his commercial truck had been damaged while parked at this location.
•warrant service and damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 82 Spur at Boogies Run, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•theft by shoplifting at Guess Outlet, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two females had reportedly stolen 48 graphic T-shirts.
•theft by shoplifting at The Children’s Place, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where three females had reportedly stolen over $3,888 in merchandise.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled/elder person at a Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, residence.
•damage to property on Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, where a man reported his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•public drunkenness and public indecency at a Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce, residence, where an intoxicated man was getting into an altercation with other males at this residence.
•information on Jefferson Rd., Commerce, where a tree was blocking one lane of the road.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Woods Bridge Rd. at Old Bold Springs Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist on Jefferson Rd. at South Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle accident was reported.
•juvenile issue at a Dan Waters Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported three juvenile ride by her house every day and torment her dogs.
•damage to property at an Ila Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported someone had struck his garbage container.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•suspicious activity on Water Tank Way at Logistics Center Pkwy., Jefferson, where a man asleep in a vehicle was located.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•abandoned vehicle on Lewis Sailors Rd. at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Hightower Trl., Jefferson, residence.
•theft by taking at a Hunters Run, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his tag stolen. He later advised he located the tag at his residence.
•suspicious activity at a Whirlaway St., Jefferson, residence, where vehicle were reportedly racing in the area.
•giving a false name to law enforcement officers and driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 124 West at Millstone Trl., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute at a Wild Cherry Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was continuously texting and calling her.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 North at Raford Wilson Rd., Jefferson.
•animal complaint on Holly Springs Rd. at Wayne Poultry Rd., Jefferson, where cows were reported in the roadway.
•assist a medical unit on Sparrow Ln., at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•criminal trespass at a Wild Cherry Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported having issues with his daughter’s ex-boyfriend coming to the residence. The complainant said the ex-boyfriend had damaged their property and made verbal threats.
•accident with a deer on Interstate 85, Jefferson.
•speeding and reckless driving on Gum Springs Church Rd. at Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist on Concord Rd. at Hwy. 129, Jefferson.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 82 North at County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where two vehicles were parked at 3:55 a.m. in the parking lot.
•assist motorist on Damon Gause Bypass at Athens St., Jefferson, where a one-vehicle accident was reported.
•assist agency on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•assist a Georgia Department of Natural Resources game warden at a Monument Way, Jefferson, location.
•welfare check at an Elliot Smith Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•agency assist on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•damage to property at a Baker Pond Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her vehicle mirror had been broken off.
•operating a motor vehicle without a current registration or valid license plate on Jefferson River Rd. at Moore Ct., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a JCSO patrol officer reported striking a pile of asphalt that had been dumped in the travel lane of the roadway causing
•theft by deception reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson. A woman said a man she entered into a verbal agreement with to fix her roof had received $2,000 from her and had not completed the work.
•assist medical unit on Underwood Rd., Jefferson, where a female had possibly taken an overdose.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other crime at Shop-N-Save, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his Apple iPhone 5 and car key missing when he came out of the store.
•information report at a Tyler Ln., Jefferson, residence, where an elderly man was reported missing. He later returned to the residence.
•dispute at a Gilbert Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his grandson.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 North at New Kings Bridge Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to property at Jackson County’s fuel pump station, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where an officer reported he failed to remove the pump handle from his vehicle causing the metal piece that attaches the to the handle to break off.
•dispute at a Mauldin Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported while shooting at a dirt berm on his property he was approached by another man yelling at him saying bullets were coming towards his wife’s deer stand.
•theft by taking at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her vehicle had been taken from this location.
•registration of sex offenders at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where an employee reported two juveniles had received inappropriate messages on social media.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•theft by conversion at Stop and Save, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where the store owner reported a now-former employee had been giving away foot and beverages along with not paying for items for herself.
•theft by taking at a Ramblers Inn Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his ex-girlfriend had accessed his cancelled bank card and made several unauthorized charges.
•agency assist on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where an auto accident was reported.
•warrant service on Athens St., at MLK Ave., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•accident with a deer on Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Sycamore St. at Peachtree Rd., Jefferson.
•theft by taking at Stop and Save, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where the owner reported chrome wheels and tires had been stolen off his white Mercedes car at this location.
•warrant service and locked vehicle at Home Goods, Logistics Center Pkwy., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 at Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported she rear-ended a vehicle, but the other driver did not stop.
•theft by taking at a Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a couple stated they received an envelope that should have contained medication, but there was no medication inside and the envelope had been cut open on the side prior to its arrival at their home.
•dispute at an Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he had received notice from his ex-girlfriend that she was on the way to his house and she was not supposed to be there.
•suspicious activity at a Geiger Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported an open door at a vacant residence.
•agency assist at a Wyatt St., Jefferson, residence, where a man had fallen and was bleeding from his head and face.
•dispute at a B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a verbal dispute with a female.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where an assistant principal reported a juvenile student had been harassed via social media outside of the school premises.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, business, where a security guard reported a recently-terminated employee made threats to multiple employees, other security guards and human resource employees while on the property.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•damage to a vehicle on Hickory Way, Maysville, where a tree had fallen and damaged a vehicle parked in the driveway.
•recovered stolen property at a Donahoo Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported she found a truck, reported stolen out of Kennesaw, in a pasture she rents.
•DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane and headlight violation on Silver Dollar Rd. at Panhandle Cir., Maysville, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 98, Maysville.
•burglary at a Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported the alarm had gone off at his deceased mother’s house and when he entered the residence he heard footsteps inside.
•damage to a vehicle on Deadwyler Rd. at Gillsville Hwy., Maysville, where a two-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer was reported.
•suspicious activity at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where the complainant reported a truck with New York plates was sitting in the parking lot running.
•accident with a deer on Gillsville Rd., Maysville.
•accident with a deer on Gillsville Rd., Maysville.
•burglary at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported someone had gone into his building and stole a saddle and a couple of blankets while he was gone.
•dispute at a Unity Church Cir., Maysville, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Unity Church Rd., Maysville, where a JCSO officer reported striking a deer with his patrol vehicle.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Dry Pond Rd. at Porter Rd., Maysville, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute at a Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, residence, where a female reported a male had taken her items.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•welfare check at a Silverwood Dr., Gillsville, residence, where a female had reportedly taken several pills.
•information at a Rolling Ridge, Gillsville, residence, where a man reported loud music coming from his neighbor’s house.
•animal complaint at a Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville, residence, where the complainant reported an aggressive dog was on her property.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•accident with a deer on Seagraves Mill Rd. at Sam Swindle Rd., Nicholson.
•juvenile issue at a J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his juvenile son had left without permission, but had since returned.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked on Hwy. 441 at Tolbert’s Trl., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•civil matter at a Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a custody dispute with her husband.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and headlight violation on Berea Rd. at Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist motorist on New Kings Bridge Rd. at O’Kelley Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported he ran out of gas.
•information on Cabin Creek Rd. at Brockton Rd., Nicholson, where juveniles were reportedly riding ATVs in the roadway.
•information at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a female riding a four-wheeler was reportedly making obscene gestures at other people in the neighborhood.
•juvenile issue at a Brooks Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported his juvenile daughter ran away from home.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 North at Cedar Dr., Nicholson, where the complainant reported hearing a male yelling outside, walking on the sidewalk, and wanted him to be checked on.
•accident with a deer on Cabin Creek Dr. at Memorial Dr., Nicholson.
•simple battery – FVA at a Hawks Ridge, Nicholson, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•dispute at a Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, residence, between the male complainant and a female relative.
•suspicious activity and warrant service on Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported a male was walking on their property and had stopped her to ask for water.
•theft by taking and warrant service at a Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson, residence, where the complainant reported a battery charged had been stolen out of the back of their truck while it was parked in their yard.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 North at Old Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation at a Farmer Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be in the United States Treasury Department.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 334 at Hwy. 441, Nicholson.
•assist medical unit at a Hunter Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•assist motorist on Holly Springs Rd. at Pine Way Ln., Pendergrass, where a van was in the roadway.
•criminal trespass at Dollar General, Main St., Talmo, where a woman reported her husband stole her Honda Accord from a Barrow County location.
•damage to a vehicle at Wayne Poultry, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported another driver struck her vehicle causing minor damage and then left the scene.
•noise complaint at a Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•assist motorist on Bill Wright Rd., Pendergrass.
•juvenile issue at a Kimberly Ln., Pendergrass, residence.
•dispute at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his ex-wife.
•burglary at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported he arrived at his residence and found the front door open and the residence ransacked.
•harassing communications at a Branch Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported he was receiving text messages telling him to take down his website or “they” would release his name and number for having sexual material, and accusing him of being a “pervert” along with his friends.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129, Talmo, where a single-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•damage to property at a Primrose Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported a semi-truck made a U-Turn and drove into the middle of his front yard causing damage to his sod.
•dispute at an Emily Forrest Way, Pendergrass, residence, between teenage brothers.
•assist motorist on Hubert Pittman Rd. at Fairview Rd., Pendergrass, where a tractor-trailer was stuck in the roadway.
•dispute at TACG, Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a woman reported her “baby’s daddy” was harassing her by calling her at work over 100 times.
•custody dispute at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported his ex-wife refused to give him his 10-year-old son back.
•accident with a deer on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•custody dispute at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence.
•accident with a deer on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Pettyjohn Rd., Pendergrass.
•battery at Wayne Poultry, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported another man struck him in the head knocking him unconscious.
•theft of lost or mislaid property at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her garbage collection company’s trash can had blown away and was not recovered.
•dispute at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where the complainant reported a man and woman were arguing at this location.
•information at North Jackson Elementary School, Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo.
•dispute at an Independence Ave., Pendergrass, residence, where a juvenile driving a four-wheeler had almost hit another juvenile.
•agency assist at a Mountain Creek Church Rd., Talmo, residence, where a welfare check was requested.
•civil matter at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported she suspects her “ex” had been coming onto her property for several months taking items.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at Roquemore Rd., Athens.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 330, Athens.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 330 at Providence Rd., Statham.
•agency assist on Jefferson River Rd. at Archer Grove Rd., Athens, where a tree had fallen on a power line.
•assist Athens-Clarke County officers on Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where the driver being pursued had fled on foot.
•warrant service at Dollar General, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on J.T. Elrod Rd. at Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a roll-over traffic accident was reported.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 South at Hwy. 330, Athens, where an auto accident was reported.
•financial transaction card theft at Tittle Towing, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man reported $800 in unauthorized withdrawals on a company ATM card that were made by a former employee and a $360 check that was not authorized.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 at Newton Bridge Rd., Athens.
•theft by taking on Jefferson River Rd. at New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, where a woman, living in her van, reported a man stole her revolver and a necklace.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•theft by taking on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a forklift was missing at a construction site.
•welfare check on Hwy. 53.
•suspicious activity on Chatuge Dr. where someone reported a vehicle at a house that is under construction.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her roommate was behaving suspiciously.
•theft by taking on Boone Rd. where a man reported someone took his truck toolbox.
•information on Otter Ln. where officers were called for a suicide attempt after a man cut his wrists. He was taken via ambulance to the hospital, but the trip was halted when he requested to be let out. He also reportedly got into a fight with Braselton police officers and later agreed to be taken to the hospital.
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle was damaged after another vehicle door hit it.
•dispute on Cooper Bridge Rd. where family members argued over tools.
•information on Davenport Rd. where officers checked to make sure someone who was shooting in the area was doing so in a safe manner.
•damage to vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle struck a bike rack that came off a vehicle.
•theft by taking on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said his firearm was taken.
•criminal trespass on Meadow Vista Ln. where a man said someone vandalized his vehicle.
•suicide threats on Kingswood Way where officers checked on a woman after her parents thought she was having a panic attack.
•information on Joshua Way where someone reported four-wheelers were speeding in the area.
•suspicious activity on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man slept in his vehicle after it broke down.
•theft by taking on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man reported trail cams were missing.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where someone took a catalytic converter.
•theft by deception on Creek View Dr. where a woman paid someone over $1,700 for a parrot, but she never received it.
•criminal trespass on Tapp Wood Rd. where people rode four-wheelers in an abandoned subdivision.
•dispute on Olde Wick Tr. where a father and son argued.
•dispute on Meadow Vista Way where a man said his neighbor approached him and started an argument.
•juvenile issue on Old Collins Rd. where a juvenile got upset and took a knife and ran downstairs. Her parents planned to take her for a mental health evaluation.
•abuse/neglect/exploit a disabled or elderly person on Ward Rd. No details were provided.
•welfare check on Hancock Pl. where officers were called to check on a student.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers assisted school staff with a student who threatened to harm themselves.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported a juvenile ran into the road and started hitting her vehicle. Officers spoke with the juvenile's mother.
•suspicious activity on Tapp Wood Rd. where someone reported people were riding a UTV on a property, despite being warned to not be there.
•dispute on Creek Side Dr. where a man and woman argued. The woman said the man pushed her and grabbed a pair of scissors, saying he was going to slash her tires. She said he also grabbed a hammer and hit an item.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where officers took a report on possible abuse at a student's home.
•dispute on Creekview Dr. where roommates argued and one of them said the other threatened to stab him with a fork.
•identity fraud on Durham Dr. where someone used a man's information to open a Verizon account.
•hit and run on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle side-swiped another and left.
•simple battery on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her daughter got into a fight with another child at daycare. During the incident, the teacher broke the children up and the child headbutted the teacher, breaking a tooth. The teacher reportedly grabbed the child by the arms and slammed her down on the ground.
•suspicious activity on Reece Dr. where someone texted a man saying they'd been paid to kill him. The person asked for $15,000 in order to spare him.
•suspicious activity on Kinney Creek Ln. where a woman said someone called her, claiming to be with the U.S. Department of Treasury and said they had warrants for bank accounts in her name.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where someone used a woman's information to file for unemployment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.