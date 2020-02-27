A woman on Heritage Hills Dr. recently reported her vehicle stolen to Commerce Police Department officers.
The woman said she left a spare key inside the vehicle, but claimed it was locked. The woman suspects a person whom she believes has stolen from her in the past. The person she suspects took $300, a laptop and a video game console from her.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the Commerce PD were:
•Jason Gerard Jackson, 34, 44 Creekside Dr., Commerce – warrant service.
•Marshall Whitman Dyches, 30, 7982 Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville – warrant service.
•Jose Juan Mendez-Soldevilla, 47, 224 Emerald Cir., Colbert – driving without a license.
•Leonard Anthony Vallas, 67, 349 Baugh St., Commerce – leaving the scene of an accident.
•Stacy Lamar Bugg, 26, 212 Thomas Dr., Commerce – warrant service.
•Emma Cano, 53, 140 Elkview Dr., Athens – driving without a license.
•Donald Rodney Davis, 52, 249 Stevens Rd., Commerce – driving without a license and warrant service.
•Charles David Peacock, 47, 1395 Union Church Cir., Marietta – warrant service.
•Johnny Dewayne Adkins, 39, 101 Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson – driving without a license and use of license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
•Kristen Leigh Duboise, 28, 7305 Wedge Ct,., Midland – driving with a suspended license.
•Nefurteiria Hamilton, 19, 6362 Mossy Oak Landing, Braselton – driving with a suspended license.
•Derek Stanton Rodgers, 31, no address given – warrant service.
•David Kevin Burnette, 45, 1 Carolina St., Gainesville – warrant service.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently made by the Commerce PD were:
•a man on Ila Rd. said he left his cell phone in the vehicle of a man who drove him to his residence. When he asked the man to bring him his phone, the man refused.
•recovered a vehicle reported stolen out of Iowa at a residence on Ridgeway Rd. while serving civil papers. No one was at the residence when officers were there.
•a woman on Crossing Pl. was scammed out of $4,000 thinking she was purchasing a dog from a woman moving to Texas. The scammer said she was going to ship the dog and asked for money to pay for the dog, shipment and other services and fees. The scammer asked for the money through the application Cash App and Walmart gift cards.
