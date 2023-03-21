A Pendergrass apartment was recently damaged after a vehicle struck it.
Officers with the Pendergrass Police Department were called for the damage report on Glenn Gee Rd.
The driver said they were backing out of a parking space, and thought they had put the vehicle in reverse. But when the driver accelerated, the vehicle drove forward and hit the apartment.
The vehicle broke the windows on the apartment and damaged the stone wall surrounding the window. The vehicle itself was damaged, but not disabled.
No injuries were reported.
Other recent incidents reported to the Pendergrass PD included:
•information on Glenn Gee Rd. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
•trespass on Glenn Gee Rd. where a man was given a criminal trespass warning after he was told to leave an apartment office, but refused to do so. The man was reportedly yelling and had been rude.
•theft by taking and trespass on Glenn Gee Rd. where a man and woman were arrested after taking tin from a residence. The woman also had a warrant.
•information and theft by deception walk-in report where a man reported an incident of fraud. He reportedly sent someone nearly $60,000 for a loan, but never received funds from the loan and the company stopped answering his phone calls.
•family violence on Darling Ln. where two women argued and one of them reportedly grabbed the other’s hand. The woman said she then grabbed a knife, but didn’t use it or make any threats with it.
•information on Glenn Abby Ln. where a woman reported someone struck her vehicle, causing damage.
