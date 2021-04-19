Officers with the Jefferson Police Department responded Friday, April 9, to American Synthetic Fiber LLC, South Holland Dr., Pendergrass, to the report of a man being physically assaulted
A Watkinsville truck driver, who was dropping off a trailer, reported as he exited his truck a co-worker and friend who was recently fired grabbed him by the collar of his shirt from behind had slapped him across his face on both cheeks. He said the man tried to pull out his PICC line in his right shoulder that travels directly to his heart due to his dialysis.
The complainant advised if the other man had been successful in pulling the PICC line out he could have bled to death. The complainant had bruises on both forearms, dark marks on both cheeks and red irritation on his shoulder.
The complainant stated the other man left in a vehicle prior to the arrival of the police officers.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•domestic dispute on Railroad St., Jefferson, between a woman and her boyfriend, who was reportedly seen dragging her in the door of their house.
•theft by taking at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, a vendor reported someone had removed the clamps and tarps and entered his booth.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid on H.D. Robinson Blvd., Jefferson, where a woman reported while she was at work someone struck the front bumper of her vehicle causing damaged.
•no insurance, failure to yield right of way when turning and driving while unlicensed on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•theft by taking at CJ Logistics, Thomas Pkwy., Jefferson, where an employee reported a “temp” employee stole four pallets of latex medical gloves, valued at $16,000.
•possession of a drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain crimes, possession of marijuana and wanted person located on Gordon St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid on Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported seeing the vehicle that hit him during a previous hit and run rear-end collision.
•information report on Soaring Ln., Jefferson, where a woman reported a possible violation of a Temporary Protective Order (TPO).
•criminal trespass on Kissam St., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and man.
•information report at Kubota, McClure Industrial Dr., Jefferson, where two employees got into a physical altercation at work.
•lost/mislaid property at El Jinete, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a man reported his white gold diamond “grill,” valued at $500, missing after he wrapped it in a napkin and left the restaurant without it.
•criminal trespass at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a vendor reported the theft of several hats from his booth.
•suspicious person on Isaiah Dr., Jefferson, where a woman and her son reported at 1:51 a.m. a young man walked up to her front door and knocked on it, before leaving after she told him she couldn’t assist him.
•theft by taking on Athens St., Jefferson, where a man reported the theft of a Kawasaki four-wheeler.
•domestic dispute on Red Bud Rd., Jefferson, between a man and woman.
•harassment at the Chevron on Athens St., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man was repeatedly calling and texting her.
•information report on Virginia Ave., Jefferson, where a 19-year-old female reported being scammed out of $980.
•open door at a residence on Gordon St., Jefferson.
•theft by taking on Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson, where a woman reported her grandson’s Amazon Fire Tablet missing after her son had some friends over at her house.
•miscellaneous on Indian Springs Dr., Jefferson, where an unruly juvenile was reported.
•suspicious behavior on Gordon St., Jefferson, where a woman reported while she was out walking a man in an SUV or Crossover pulled alongside her and offered her a ride. She said when she refused the man stopped, got out of his vehicle and said you are getting a ride as he was walking towards her. The woman said he went to a house on Gordon St. and called a friend to come and get her.
•information report on Lee St., Jefferson, where a man reported a dispute with another man over body work being done on a vehicle.
•miscellaneous on Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, where a custody issue was reported.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended on Elrod Ave., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•domestic dispute on Laurel Oak Ln., Jefferson, involving two brothers.
