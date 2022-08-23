A man's hand was "severely injured" in a recent accident involving a weed eater.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for the report of an injured person on Hightower Trail. Officers were first told the man's hand may have been severed by the weed eater's blade, but later determined it had not been severed but was severely injured.
A family member applied a tourniquet to the man's arm and a bandage was placed over the injury.
He was taken by EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Arcade PD included:
- agency assist on White Oak Trail where a man wanted information on discharging a firearm in the city limits.
- suspicious incident on Brookshire St. where a man reported property may have been stolen.
- verbal dispute on S. Trotters Way where family members argued over property retrieval.
- agency assist on High Tower Trail where officers stood by during an investigation into code violations.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where someone reported a man jumped into the back of a truck and wouldn't get out. Officers gave the man a ride.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; no insurance; and suspended registration on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- agency assist on Athens Hwy. where EMS checked on a woman after she complained of uncontrollable itching.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. where a man was standing at an intersection. He was given a courtesy ride.
- theft by taking-firearm on Double Bridges Rd. where a woman said someone went through items in her house and took a pistol and clothing.
- giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; operating an unregistered vehicle; no insurance; and warrant served on Hwy. 129 S where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop. The woman initially gave officers false identity information.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Ln. where a bus driver voiced concerns about children's well-being.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a woman reported a man was behaving suspiciously and appeared to be taking photos of her car.
- warrant served on Athens Hwy. where a woman was arrested after a vehicle accident.
- damage to property on Athens Hwy. where a vehicle drove from a convenience store without removing a gas hose from the vehicle.
- agency assist on S. Trotters Way where a woman was taken to St. Mary's Hospital after getting stung by a bee.
- agency assist on Nathaniel Dr. where a woman was taken to St. Mary's after she was found unresponsive. A man reportedly fled while the woman was in medical distress and took the woman's property including a phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.