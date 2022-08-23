A man's hand was "severely injured" in a recent accident involving a weed eater.

Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called for the report of an injured person on Hightower Trail. Officers were first told the man's hand may have been severed by the weed eater's blade, but later determined it had not been severed but was severely injured.

