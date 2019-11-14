Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a man caught shoplifting from the Dollar General on Hwy. 53 in Hoschton.
Eric Kromah, 23, 351 Eagles Bluff Way, Winder, allegedly stole a box of frozen hamburger patties and a block of cheese from the store. The manager also said Kromah visits the store often and other items have come up missing in the past after Kromah left.
Kromah was charged with theft by shoplifting.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Rashanda Danielle Almond, 35, 3006 Southlake Cove Ct., Jonesboro – theft by deception.
•Erik Elpidio Arellano Chavez, 29, no address given – possession of cocaine.
•Joseph Levy Hodges Jr., 23, 411 Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson – probation violation.
•Jodin Lejeune, 42, 175 Gaines Oak Way, Suwanee – hold for other agency.
•Christopher Lynn Skinner, 35, 2401 Old State Rd., Pendergrass – theft by taking and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Lachelle Darnesha Spann, 31, 7102 Waldrop Pl., Decatur – driving without a license, giving a false name to law enforcement officers, hold for other agency and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Kristen Lorraine Weatherby, 30, 462 Waterworks Rd., Commerce – hold for other agency, identity fraud and forgery.
•Samuel David Bruce, 42, 1172 Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville – theft by receiving stolen property.
•Terry Lakendall Meadows, 33, 332 Terrace Cir., Lexington – hold for other agency.
•Lynn Dee Paschich, 53, 160 Becca Dr., Hoschton – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Steven Wayne Coffey, 57, no address given – theft by taking.
•Sharesa Lashun Tillman, 35, 265 Paris St., Athens – cruelty to children, disruption of a public school and simple battery.
•James Martin Tshudy, 51, no address given – theft by taking.
•William Jackson Mixon, 52, 139 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass – driving with a suspended license.
•Austin Chadwick Stockton, 24, 150 Orchard Brook Dr., Gainesville – bribery and violation of oath by a public officer.
•Christopher Eugene Sampson, 36, no address given – criminal trespass and loitering or prowling.
•Michael Scott Theodore Burnette, 21, 385 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass – driving under the influence of drugs.
•Tommy Lee Couch, 64, 44 Hawthorne Ave., Athens – probation violation.
•Sarah Elizabeth Miller, 29, 9261 Brave Ct., Jonesboro – hold for other agency.
•Dean Thomas Reeseman, 29, 1198 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce – battery.
•Nickolas Hunter Robertson, 25, 2972 Lake Edmond Rd., Loganville – hold for other agency.
•Noah Michael Salazer, 21, 243 Trotters Trace, Jefferson – driving outside limits of permit.
•Donavan Bernard Booker, 27, 280 Crestwood Cir., Commerce – failure to appear.
•Corey Landon Dearing, 37, 33 Hale Rd., Maysville – violation of family violence order.
•Adam Ray Evans, 27, 10 Homestead Rd., Danielsville – driving without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•April Dawn Haag, 32, 386 Crocker Rd., Alto – loitering or prowling and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jerry Alex Keith, 40, 154 Summer Ln., Nicholson – probation violation.
•John Avin King, 48, 1416 Leon Ellis Rd., Hull – probation violation.
•Josue Serda, 21, 26 Maria Cir., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Brandon Trayvus Goss, 32, 108 Richmond Way, Commerce – warrant service.
•Jamel Hassan Bruce, 34, 2266 Hwy. 82, Statham – possession of cocaine.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Darius Jerome Belmer, 25, 321 Segura St., Jackson, Miss. – driving without a license.
•Clinton Antonio Cade, 27, 727 Lynn Ave., Jefferson – hold for other agency.
•Sarah Elizabeth Forstner, 31, 2950 Hwy. 115, Demorest – possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of alcohol.
