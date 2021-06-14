On Tuesday, June 1, Commerce Police Department officers responded to Sunny Ln. at Sam Brown Blvd. where a Winder man reported he had been assaulted by another man.
The complainant, an employee with a garbage collection company, said a Commerce man was aggravated that his trash was not picked up on Monday, Memorial Day.
The complainant stated he informed the Commerce man that it was not picked up due to the holiday, but the Commerce man was unwilling to accept that as a valid answer and threw a red “Solo” style cup which contained an unknown alcoholic beverage at/on the complainant.
The complainant said he continued on his route in his automated trash truck and the Commerce man followed him on foot and opened the trash truck door and grabbed the complainant’s leg. The complainant said the man pulled him from the truck and struck him with a closed fist on the left side of his head.
The complainant stated he struck the other man with his foot one or two times to create separation so he could get away, but the Commerce man came after him again and further altercation occurred.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting and possession of amphetamine at Tractor Supply, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a couple were acting suspicious and had attempted to take items without paying.
•hands-free violation and driving without a valid driver’s license on North Broad St. at Homer Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at Jackson Creative Center, Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where the business manager reported someone came onto the property a took a catalytic converted off a van.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at $2 Store, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her purse missing.
•suspicious incident at Ingles, Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a woman reported a male followed her as she left the store and he continued to follow her as she traveled through downtown Commerce.
•theft by taking on Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported the theft of a water hose out of her shed.
•disorderly conduct on Cedar Dr. Extension, Commerce, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and woman and the woman threw a bottle at the man.
•information report on Crossing Place, Commerce, regarding a stolen vehicle.
•information report on South Elm St., Commerce, where a man reported identity theft.
•domestic dispute between two men on McArthur St., Commerce.
•domestic dispute involving a mother, father and their son at a Cotton St., Commerce, residence.
•custody dispute at a Barber St., Commerce, residence.
•no insurance and too fast for conditions on Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•tag light required and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer on Ila Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant executed, possession of amphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects at Dollar General, B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a woman was “possibly passed out” inside her vehicle.
•theft by deception at a South Elm St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported being scammed out of $1,400 connected to the purchase of a truck on Facebook Marketplace.
