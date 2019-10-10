Commerce Police Department officers recently responded to a woman on Andrew Jackson St. who complained about being threatened by a man who she claimed had abused her in the past.
Police arrested Andrew Douglas Nichols, 40, 38 Dunahoo Rd., Winder, for the threats. The woman said Nichols began yelling threats towards her at her residence and she ran to a neighbor's property to get away from him. Nichols followed the woman to the neighbor's residence, but the neighbor pulled out a hand gun to make Nichols leave his property.
The woman said Nichols began yelling at her because she had been in a relationship with a black man. Nichols confirmed her story and bragged to officers about being a member of a white supremacist gang called "Crazy White Boys."
Because the woman felt unsafe around Nichols, he was arrested and charged with simple assault.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the Commerce PD were:
•Angelo Waller, 47, 1525 Madison St., Danielsville - warrant service and driving with a suspended license.
•Kebin Silba, 26, 8965 Jefferson St., Commerce - driving while unlicensed.
•Adam Ray Evans, 27, 300 Patrol Rd., Forsyth - possession of a controlled substance.
•Alexus Marie Wilson, 23, 1900 Tribble Ridge Dr., Lawrenceville - warrant service.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a man noticed a brick wall around his garden, solar lights and a sprinkler damaged on his property on Pine Ave.
•a woman reported her mail missing on Creekside Dr.
•an employee of a skating rink on Hospital Rd. complained about a woman previously criminally trespassed being at the business.
•vehicles at multiple residences were entered on Coles Court Dr. A vehicle nearby on Homer Rd. was also entered and a purse was stolen.
•a vehicle was towed from Homer Rd. for not being insured.
•Iron Grid Networks on Homer Rd. was recently broken into and a computer was stolen.
•a vehicle was towed from South Elm St. for not being insured.
•complaints of harassment via social media on Peach St.
•a box truck wrecked into an embankment on Victoria St.
