A Wisconsin man recently reported the theft of his truck to the Jefferson Police Department.
On Thursday, February 18, the man told an officer he had parked his 2003 Ford F-350 dually truck behind McDonald’s sometime in December of 2020 due to “vehicle trouble.”
The complainant said the last time he saw the truck at this location was around January 12, 2021.
He said he came to get the truck and realized it is missing. He said he called the local towing company and they advised they had not towed the truck from the parking lot.
The complainant valued the truck at $10,000. He said the truck was not locked, but he did not leave the keys in the truck.
The truck is a four-door, has a chrome toolbox and a Florida tag.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•information report on Burnt Oak Ct., Jefferson, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•theft by deception on Tugalo Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported being scammed out of $53 that he paid for two jumpsuits in December 2020.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid on Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle had been struck by the driver of a pickup truck traveling in his lane and the truck driver left the scene.
•information report on Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson. A Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center social worker advised a 13-year-old female had been admitted to the hospital with a dog bite to her face.
•information report on Banks Rd., Jefferson, where a mother requested a welfare check on her daughter at this residence since she had not been able to get in touch with her for two weeks.
•theft by taking at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported she had medication stolen out of a refrigerator at this location.
•civil matter on Lee St., Jefferson, where a woman needed information about a child custody dispute.
•criminal trespass at Lavaquita Flea Market, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a vendor was holding a person he believed had stolen/taken merchandise from his booth.
•possession of marijuana at Subway, Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a man reported he had broken a window out at the restaurant. No broken window was found at Subway, but it was determined the man had broken a window on a car parked on Sycamore St.
•unauthorized use of a financial transaction card at Burger King, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a woman reported she had accidentally left her debit card at this location and $210 had been spent out of her account.
•information report on Mahaffey St., Jefferson, where a man reported his ex-girlfriend had moved from this residence and took everything with her, including his items that included firearms.
•theft by taking on Washington St., Jefferson, where a woman reported she was jailed at the end of last year and her then-boyfriend took her two vehicles and since she had gotten out of jail he refused to bring her her vehicles.
•wanted person located at the BP gas station on Sycamore St., Jefferson.
•information report on Nelson Dr., Jefferson, where two individuals reported losing their wallets while test driving a car in Jefferson that was for sale on Facebook.
•miscellaneous on Jimmy Reynolds Blvd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her son was inside the house and was upset.
•information report on Washington St., Jefferson, where a Jefferson School System elementary school teacher reported an issue with the parent of one of his students.
