A woman on Ila Rd. recently told Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies her boyfriend assaulted her and possibly assaulted their son during an argument.
The woman believes her boyfriend is on drugs because of his behavior. She said a dispute began because she and the child were watching television and the boyfriend doesn’t want them watching TV. The boyfriend allegedly told the woman he was going to throw her out of the house.
The woman said she ran to the bathroom and believes the boyfriend shoved the child out of his way to get to her. He then allegedly pushed her into the wall. The woman then left the bathroom, but the boyfriend pushed her again and she fell onto the child’s train table.
The woman called 911, but was unable to tell dispatch what was going on before the boyfriend grabbed the phone and left the residence. Another juvenile at the residence said they didn’t see the incident but heard a loud noise coming from the bedroom.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend on Old Airport Rd. over the girlfriend’s alleged drug use.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with multiple vehicle accidents on Hwy. 82 and Ila Rd.
•a woman on Allen Rd. claimed a man grabbed and hit her. The man denied the assault and said the woman was upset at him but she never explained what she was upset about. On another date, the woman claimed the man stole two cell phones from her.
•a man driving on I-85 said a tractor trailer tire blew out and debris struck his vehicle.
•a woman on Cowart Rd. complained about juvenile’s driving four-wheelers and kicking up rocks which scratched her vehicle.
•a woman on Apple Valley Rd. complained about a suspicious vehicle and woman at the edge of her property on the roadline.
•motorcycle accident with a deer on Ila Rd. The deer struck the man’s leg and he went to the hospital believing he had a broken leg.
•assisted EMS with a woman experiencing neck pains on White Hill School Rd.
•a woman on Ruby Ln. complained about seeing a man with a flashlight across the street from her residence.
•a woman on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. complained about a man “cursing” at her and trying to confront her in a road rage incident.
•complaints of four-wheelers and motorcycles driving down Old Airport Rd.
•a cashier at Kay Jewelers complained about a man being unruly when informed a necklace he bought didn’t have a warranty because he didn’t pay for a warranty.
•dispute between a man and woman during a custody exchange on Wilbanks Cir. The man claimed the woman violated a court order by leaving her vehicle, but the woman said she got out because the child left medication in her vehicle.
•an employee at Select Shades reported a pair of sunglasses were stolen. The glasses retail for $219.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Duncan Cir.
•a man on Sheep Pasture Rd. reported a garbage container stolen from his property.
•dispute between two men on Old Harden Orchard Rd.
